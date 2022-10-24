Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Go to Son Logan Brown’s Wedding? Everything We Know
Making amends? Sister Wives star Logan Brown married Michelle Petty on October 22. But did his father, Kody Brown, attend the ceremony? Keep scrolling to find out if Kody was at the wedding amid the family drama. Did Kody Brown Attend Logan Brown and Michelle Petty’s Wedding?. Kody did...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Drowning in Debt When Christine Left the Family in 2021
'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Robyn Brown were in trouble with the IRS when Christine Brown left the family in 2021. Is that why Kody wanted the money from Christine's home?
Why ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Janelle Brown Left Kody but Kept Her Coyote Pass Lot
Some 'Sister Wives' fans think that Janelle Brown left Kody Brown and decided to keep her share of the family's Coyote Pass property. Here's what we know.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown ‘Slipped’ And Revealed Janelle Has Already Left Kody Brown
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that Christine Brown accidentally slipped and revealed sister wife Janelle has left Kody Brown in a new interview.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jon Gosselin Accused of Destroying Daughter Hannah's Business, Life
Jon Gosselin is widely considered to be one of the worst fathers in the history of reality television, which is really saying something. The genre has given us plenty of bad dads over the years, but Jon somehow keeps finding ways to inch back toward the top of the list in new and creative ways.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meri Brown to Kody: Screw You! And Screw Your Patriarchy!!!
Meri Brown is not gonna let her husband bring her down. On Monday, the veteran Sister Wives star shared a meme on her Instagram Stories page, adding a sticker that reads “THIS” to the following statement:. The trick is as long as you know who you are and...
Drew Scott Designed the Most Whimsical Nursery for His Son! See Photos of Parker’s Room
After years as a realtor with a booming television career, Drew Scott put his home improvement skills to the test when designing the nursery for his first child. The Property Brothers star and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their son, Parker James, in May 2022. The pair renovated the cutest room for their baby boy and revealed the final product on social media.
Today’s Craig Melvin opens up about grief in heartbreaking exchange after suffering devastating family loss
TODAY'S Craig Melvin has discussed what it's like dealing with grief and loss following the death of a family member. The Today host talked to Wonder Mind today, a platform dedicated to mental fitness, about sitting with emotions, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. "I got the chance to chat...
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm’s Girlfriend Linda Ramirez? Inside Their Relationship
90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm may have moved on from his infamous exes, Veronica Rodriguez and Jeniffer Tarazona, but who is his girlfriend, Linda Ramirez? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Tim’s current relationship. Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim’s Girlfriend Linda Ramirez?...
‘Sister Wives’: Why Janelle Brown is convinced Meri’s Bed and Breakfast Is ‘Haunted’
Is Meri Brown's bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, haunted? 'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown has avoided staying in the B&B out of fear of seeing a ghost.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama
Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Seems Oblivious to Kody Brown’s True Intentions When It Comes to Meri Brown
Christine Brown left Kody. Meri and Kody are largely estranged. Janelle Brown is living independently. Still, Robyn Brown refuses to admit that Kody is pushing his other wives away.
Robert Irwin Reveals His Sister Bindi Has Been Encouraging Him to Date: 'It's Your Turn Now'
Robert Irwin said he is single and enjoying being a "crazy uncle" to his sister’s 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Robert Irwin is happily single — but his older sister Bindi Irwin is hoping he will find someone special. The 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin revealed how Bindi, 24, wants him to take some of the attention off of her after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021. "It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a...
Showing Skin! Joy-Anna Duggar Defies Family's Strict Dress Code By Wearing A Short Black Frock
Doing things her way! Though Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar enforced a strict dress code while raising their pack of kids, daughter Joy-Anna went against their guidelines when attending a friend's nuptials the other night.In a photo from the Sunday, October 2 bash, the reality star donned a cute black dress that had a V-shaped neckline and an above-the-knee hem. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of beige ankle-strap heels."It was a gorgeous wedding! Congratulations Trace & Lydia!" the 24-year-old captioned the picture in which she and husband Austin Forsyth posed with the bride and groom.While the...
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Doesn’t Want Anything To Do With Meri — ‘We’re Very Different’
'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown opens up about her relationship with former sister wife, Meri Brown. She claims that they're too 'different' to get along.
Kody Brown’s Body Language in ‘Sister Wives’ Super Teaser Concerns Fans
'Sister Wives' fans aren't happy with the way Kody Brown is behaving in the most recent season of the hit TLC reality series.
