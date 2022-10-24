Read full article on original website
Hillary Clinton peddling a 'disinformation campaign' about Supreme Court election law case, legal experts say
Hillary Clinton is peddling a "disinformation campaign" about a pending Supreme Court election law case by claiming Republicans are scheming to "literally steal" the 2024 presidential election, according to legal experts reached by Fox News Digital. The failed 2016 presidential candidate claimed Tuesday that, "Right-wing extremists already have a plan...
Biden warns most COVID-related deaths this year will be result of people not being updated on their vaccines
President Biden gave a press conference Tuesday urging Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccines and prevent more unnecessary deaths.
Jonathan Turley calls out Biden's false student loan claim: 'The administration is now perfectly incoherent'
Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley criticized President Biden after he falsely claimed his student loan forgiveness plan had been "passed" by Congress. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Turley said Congress should have voted on the issue and argued Biden, while serving as a senator, would have fought against any president's attempt to exert the same unilateral power.
White House says US will 'hold Russia accountable' if they attack commercial satellites in Ukraine
The White House on Thursday said that any attacks on U.S. satellites or infrastructure will be met with an "appropriate response" after a senior Russian official told the United Nations that the Kremlin sees commercial satellites helping Ukraine as "a legitimate target for retaliation." National Security Council spokesman John Kirby...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property
Arizona rancher John Ladd, Idaho sheriff Kieran Donahue, and Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends First" to share how the border crisis is affecting all Americans.
Las Vegas woman accused of killing own mother blamed earlier arrest on her good looks
Las Vegas 28-year-old Hend Bustami, who is accused of killing her own mother, told police during a prior arrest that they were only detaining her for her good looks.
Tens of thousands of migrants have cases thrown out of immigration court, as docs not filed
Tens of thousands of migrants have had cases thrown out by immigration judges this fiscal year after documents were not filed in time by DHS officials, new data shows.
Independent voters tell NBC Fetterman's debate performance 'felt very difficult to watch'
Members of an NBC News independent voter panel were the latest critics of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s debate performance Wednesday. Fetterman’s only debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday was one of the most anticipated events of the 2022 midterm election and became a social media storm as people watched Fetterman in action live for the first time since he suffered a stroke in May.
Daunte Wright victim dies 18 months after suspected shooter killed in police-involved shooting, lawyer says
Caleb Livingston, a victim of Daunte Wright, who was killed in a 2021 police-involved shooting, died Sunday of complications from his injuries, attorney says.
AOC laments GOP momentum ahead of midterms: We're at the 'precipice of fascism in this country'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, told the "Pod Save America" hosts she believes that America is on the "precipice of fascism" because of the Republican Party.
Top political debate coach says Fetterman's performance against Oz shows he is 'not ready to serve'
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman's performance Tuesday evening against his GOP challenger has led one of the top political debate coaches to conclude that Fetterman "is not ready to serve" and lacks the "minimal skill necessary to serve in the U.S. Senate." Throughout the debate, the first and only...
Judge Jeanine tears apart 'accident governor' Hochul after Zeldin debate: 'She is clueless'
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of the state of New York was panned for her debate performance against Republican U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island.
Missing Indonesian grandmother eaten alive by 22-foot python
An Indonesian grandmother who went missing in the Jambi province on Friday was found two days later after being eaten alive by a 22-foot python.
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Ka-52 Attack Helicopter Fleet Has Been Massacred
VITALY TIMKIV/AFP via Getty ImagesKa-52s have taken the brunt of rotary-wing losses during the invasion and their relevance is waning as Ukraine's air defenses improve.
Arkansas police search for man who posted to Facebook that he was kidnapped: 'Help me'
Arkansas police are searching for a man who could be missing after posting to Facebook that he was kidnapped on Tuesday morning.
'World's Dirtiest Man' dead at 94 'not long after' taking bath for first time in decades
Amou Haji, known as "the world's dirtiest man," has died at the age of 94 in Iran. He died "not long" after villagers took him to a bathroom to wash, according to local media.
Fetterman debate fiasco leaves some liberal journalists fuming: 'How to bully people with disabilities'
Some liberal journalists fumed and rushed to defend Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, D., following his debate performance Tuesday night, which saw the candidate's health challenges quickly become the center of discussion. During live analysis of the debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, several New York Times writers questioned how...
Utah Gabby Petito cop had romantic rival arrested in 2019 domestic incident that was later dismissed
A Moab cop investigated for his handling of a 2021 stop involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie once had a man arrested while in an affair with his wife.
