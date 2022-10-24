ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Hillary Clinton peddling a 'disinformation campaign' about Supreme Court election law case, legal experts say

Hillary Clinton is peddling a "disinformation campaign" about a pending Supreme Court election law case by claiming Republicans are scheming to "literally steal" the 2024 presidential election, according to legal experts reached by Fox News Digital. The failed 2016 presidential candidate claimed Tuesday that, "Right-wing extremists already have a plan...
Jonathan Turley calls out Biden's false student loan claim: 'The administration is now perfectly incoherent'

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley criticized President Biden after he falsely claimed his student loan forgiveness plan had been "passed" by Congress. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Turley said Congress should have voted on the issue and argued Biden, while serving as a senator, would have fought against any president's attempt to exert the same unilateral power.
Independent voters tell NBC Fetterman's debate performance 'felt very difficult to watch'

Members of an NBC News independent voter panel were the latest critics of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s debate performance Wednesday. Fetterman’s only debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday was one of the most anticipated events of the 2022 midterm election and became a social media storm as people watched Fetterman in action live for the first time since he suffered a stroke in May.
Fetterman debate fiasco leaves some liberal journalists fuming: 'How to bully people with disabilities'

Some liberal journalists fumed and rushed to defend Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, D., following his debate performance Tuesday night, which saw the candidate's health challenges quickly become the center of discussion. During live analysis of the debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, several New York Times writers questioned how...
