ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 4

Steven Summers
3d ago

with all of the money that we have provided to Ukraine they should be able to wipe Russia off of the map. where the hell is all this money going?

Reply(1)
3
Related
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.

Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
Newsweek

'I'm a Former SNL Writer, If Trump Is Re-Elected the Joke Is on America'

When it comes to earth-shattering historical events that have occurred during my lifetime, the questions most often asked are, "Where were you when JFK was assassinated?" and "Where were you when the planes hit the World Trade Center?" And now we must add another question: "Where were you when Saturday Night Live became a bad show that's not funny or smart? "
iheart.com

Bill O’Reilly: Americans are ANGRY & Joe Biden DOESN’T CARE

Bill O’Reilly says the mainstream media likely isn’t adequately reflecting how ANGRY the everyday American currently is. Americans are get getting ‘HAMMERED’ right now — from increasing crime, to sky-high inflation, and very few signs that Democrats in power have any solid plans to actually improve today’s America. And all these problems, O’Reilly explains, and the president’s inability to recognize them, is PROOF that Joe BIden truly doesn’t care bout YOU. Plus, O’Reilly gives his latest thoughts on upcoming midterm elections…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Michael Moore predicting blue ‘tsunami’ in response to Roe ruling

Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore is forecasting Democrats to keep control of Congress with a blue “tsunami” in this year’s midterms. With Election Day just two weeks away, Moore — who accurately predicted former President Trump’s 2016 win in the face of many pollsters who said otherwise — is anticipating a Democratic wave following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade.
KANSAS STATE
Salon

With America poised on the knife's edge, Joe Biden's silence isn't helping

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. "What the world needs is a little hope," I was told as I walked down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House Monday morning. The bearded young gentleman telling me this was a marijuana protester. Dozens of protesters had...
The Hill

Press: Time for Democrats to play the fear card

With early voting already underway, Democrats are still debating the best message for the midterms: Should they emphasize their many accomplishments so far? Or should they strike fear in the hearts of voters over what horrible things would happen were Republicans to win control of the House or Senate, or both?

Comments / 0

Community Policy