Tulsa, OK

Teen Shooting Victim Identified By Tulsa Police

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
Police have identified the 17-year-old boy that was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa.

TPD said Demarion Brown, 17, was walking down the street with a 15-year-old near E. 46th St. N. and North Peoria Ave. around 2 a.m.

Police said that an unidentified car fired on the teens, killing Brown and hospitalizing the other teen.

A neighbor found Brown dead in the street, police say.

Police are still investigating and are searching for the suspect. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and you can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

