epicstream.com
Oscar Isaac Clarifies Moon Knight Season 2 Rumors
Ever since the first season aired, there have been rumors and speculations regarding the potential second season of Moon Knight with Oscar Isaac himself even confirming recently that he is already in talks with Marvel Studios about his next step in the MCU. However, it looks like we may have to temper our expectations regarding any possibility of a new season.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
17 Verrrrry Subtle Things That Actually Reveal A Lot About Someone
If you really want to get to know someone, just look at their trash.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Love Song for Tough Guys Free Online
Cast: François Damiens Ramzy Bedia Vanessa Paradis Gustave Kervern JoeyStarr. In a port city, the lives of a few isolated people, used to violence, are strongly influenced by the love they feel for each other. Choices, envy, love and tenderness are the driving forces that help these characters to be themselves and give meaning to their lives. A tribute to poetry, theatre and art.
epicstream.com
Sacha Baron Cohen's Ironheart Screentime Reportedly Revealed
One of the major MCU rumors that are recently being reported is Sacha Baron Cohen's alleged casting as Mephisto in Ironheart and potentially in other future projects. While Marvel has not confirmed this casting news, there is evidence that suggests that it is likely to be true. Now, more details are emerging regarding the Oscar nominee's potential MCU casting.
epicstream.com
WB Discovery Reportedly Trying to Conceal Identity of Amber Heard's Mera Replacement
The last couple of days have been monumental for the entire DC film and television franchise as Warner Bros. Discovery officially ushered in a brand new era with the rebranding of DC Films to DC Studios. The production outfit previously gave a fans a glimpse of what's to come but the question on everyone's mind still remains: does Amber Heard have a place in the "new" DC Universe?
epicstream.com
WB Discovery Just Killed the DCEU; New Name for Film & TV Franchise Revealed
It's been nearly a decade since the launch of the DC Extended Universe but as it approaches its 10th anniversary next year, the franchise most of us have had a love-and-hate relationship with just faced its demise. Following the earth-shattering announcement that DC Studios will be led by Peter Safran and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, Warner Bros. Discovery has officially rebranded the franchise.
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Finally Reveals Jedi Master Yaddle’s Dark Fate
Star Wars’ latest animated series, Tales of the Jedi, is an anthology series that takes key characters from the franchise and explore more of their stories, histories, and roles in the Star Wars saga. Although the first installment of the series Tales of the Jedi centers around Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, the six short stories about them also reveal several Star Wars lore. One reveal from the series that surprised a lot of fans was the dark tale of what happened to Jedi Master Yaddle.
epicstream.com
Priyanka Chopra Net Worth: The Life and Success of Nick Jonas’ Wife
From a beauty queen to a Hollywood star, Priyanka Chopra has come a long way. She won the Miss World pageant in 2000 and became one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. From there, she made a name as a Hollywood actress and married the famed singer-songwriter, Nick Jonas. Chopra is one lucky woman, but her success stems from her hard work. So, how is she today, and how much net worth has she amassed?
