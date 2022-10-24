Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Tudor Dixon attempts a serious upset as Biden snubs Michigan on EV battery grants
STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan — When the Department of Energy announced $2.8 billion in funding for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing, Michigan Democrats were shocked that none of that money would be coming here. Michigan is still the largest car-producing state in the country and the home to the only mine in the nation producing nickel, one of the crucial components of electric vehicle batteries.
Washington Examiner
Democratic nominee for Oklahoma governor appears to have 'violated' state laws, experts say
EXCLUSIVE — The Democratic candidate running to be Oklahoma's next governor appears to have "violated" several state laws due to her social media activity, legal experts told the Washington Examiner. Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma's superintendent of public instruction, is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt in November. But Hofmeister...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline for direct $500 one-time relief payment just five days away
Residents of Virginia have only five days left to file their necessary paperwork if they want to collect a tax rebate of up to $500. To cash in on the rebate, Virginians must file their 2021 taxes by Nov. 1. Rebates will be doled out based on each filer's financial situation and entail payments of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kari Lake shames media for asking about Katie Hobbs HQ break-in
The Washington Examiner is on the campaign trail in Peoria, Arizona, for a Kari Lake event honoring first responders. While the Republican candidate for governor spent a majority of the event throwing her support behind police and firefighters, an overarching theme of the event was the border. However, while press gathered after the event, the questions were clouded by the recent break in at Katie Hobbs's headquarters.
Trump news – live: Trump Organization jury selected as Jan 6 panel plans to interview Secret Service agents
A jury has been selected for the upcoming trial of the Trump Organization, which has been indicted for allegedly perpetrating a massive tax fraud scheme. Prosecutors noted the difficulty in choosing a fair jury in Manhattan, where the former president is especially unpopular.The company, which denies the allegations, has already seen its former CFO Allen Weisselberg plead guilty.Meanwhile, as Donald Trump’s attorneys take receipt of the January 6 select committee’s subpoena compelling the former president to turn over documents and appear before its members, reports say that the panel is planning to call key Secret Service agents to...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Chuck Schumer tells Biden Georgia 'going downhill' for Democrats on hot mic
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was caught Thursday on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that Democrats are "going downhill" in Georgia and expressing disbelief that Republican Herschel Walker might win the Senate race. "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," he told Biden. "It's hard to...
Washington Examiner
Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban
Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
Washington Examiner
Democrats' very bad debate night
Tuesday night’s debates were an unmitigated disaster for Democrats across the board. In Michigan, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer resorted to misrepresenting her COVID record when pressed ever so slightly on the issue of school closures. Over in New York, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul floundered when confronted about her state’s rising crime rates. And in Pennsylvania, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke earlier this year, struggled to put together a coherent thought.
Washington Examiner
New forecast predicts four key races are heading GOP’s way as Democratic struggles continue
With less than two weeks before Election Day, four key midterm races have shifted in the GOP’s favor, giving Republicans hope they can seize control of Congress in November. Two House races in California, as well as one in Oregon and a Senate race in Arizona, have been updated by election forecasters to reflect GOP gains, with many shifting from leaning Democratic to being deemed as toss-ups.
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Idaho voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Washington Examiner
Whitmer and Dixon to meet for second Michigan gubernatorial debate
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will meet for a second and final debate Tuesday night, two weeks out from Election Day. Dixon and the incumbent Democrat clashed over abortion and the state's pandemic response during their first debate earlier this month, and these issues will likely come up again during the second debate. Early voting has already begun, and nearly half a million ballots have been returned.
Washington Examiner
Soaring mortgage rates add to Biden midterm headaches
Bad headlines keep coming for President Joe Biden as he tries to hold bare congressional majorities in the final two years of his term. The latest: Mortgage rates have climbed above 7% for the first time since 2001, making it more difficult for people to buy a house and squeezing the rest of the economy.
