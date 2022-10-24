Plant shop The Victorian Atlanta relocating to new project along Atlanta BeltLine, adding cocktail bar

The Victorian Atlanta , a creative plant shop, is planning to relocate its Ponce City Market location to a new project along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail.

A permit was filed Monday to bring The Victorian Atlanta to 505 N. Angier Ave., Suite 500 . It will occupy a space at a new 11-story office building that’s part of New City LLC’s massive Fourth Ward project.

The plant shop will take almost 3,400 square feet, according to the permit.

Libby Hockenberry , who owns The Victorian Atlanta with her husband, Cary Smith , confirmed the relocation in a phone call Monday.

The new location will also include a cocktail bar, which is a first for the team.

The bar will be called Burle’s Bar , Hockenberry said. It’s named for Roberto Burle Marx, a Brazilian landscape architect and artist.

Marx was “influential in the plant industry,” Hockenberry said. “It’s going to be designed with a lot of his influences in mind.”

The bar will serve cocktails, mocktails, beer and wine, she said. It will be situated across the BeltLine from New Realm Brewing Co.

“The bar will be upstairs on a mezzanine overlooking the plant shop with its own entrance,” Hockenberry said. “So you can enter through the plant shop or you can enter through its own door right off the BeltLine.”

The Victorian Atlanta started inside Citizen Supply at Ponce City Market in 2017 and later opened a storefront there in 2020, according to the company’s website . It opened a second location with a coffee shop in 2021 in East Atlanta, partnering with Bellwood Coffee.

The Victorian Atlanta sells a variety of tropical and desert plants, along with planters and supplies.

“We founded The Victorian Atlanta because we were inspired to create the kind of shop that Atlanta was missing: a plant shop offering not-so-common plants along with the indoor staples that everyone knows and loves, plus handmade pottery from both local Atlanta artists as well as artists from around the country,” says the company website .

