Montgomery County Council Appoints Five Temporary Acting Planning Board Members to Ensure Continuity of Service
— Today the Montgomery County Council appointed five temporary acting Montgomery County Planning Board members. The Council selected Jeffrey Zyontz as temporary acting chair and Amy Presley as temporary acting vice chair. Cherri Branson, David Hill, and Roberto Piñero were appointed as temporary acting Planning Board members. The temporary Planning Board members reflect Montgomery County’s diversity in their backgrounds, experience, and party affiliations.
Montgomery Co. Council announces new temporary planning board after all 5 members resign
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County council officials announced Thursday who they have selected from a pool of more than 120 local applicants for the planning board. All five of the former planning board members resigned in early October due to allegations of alcohol in the workplace, a toxic work environment and what the Council President called a lot of finger-pointing.
Montgomery County Council unanimously passes controversial Thrive 2050 plan
The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to pass the controversial Thrive 2050 growth master plan this morning. A carbon copy of a plan being pushed nationwide by developers, Thrive 2050 will allow multifamily housing to be built in neighborhoods that are currently zoned for single-family homes over most of the county. The Council voted to approve the plan despite just having announced it had no confidence in, and demanding the resignations of, the five Planning Board commissioners who formulated and edited the plan.
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Nominates Dr. Kisha Davis to Become the New County Health Officer; County Council to Vote on Her Nomination in November
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today announced the nomination of Dr. Kisha Davis to serve as the County Health Officer. The County Council is scheduled to vote on her nomination on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “Montgomery County has led the nation in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic thanks in large part to the leadership at our Department of Health and Human Services,” said County Executive Elrich. “With the nomination of Dr. Kisha Davis as our County’s next health officer, we have found a health expert and leader committed to innovation, equity, and access to healthcare. I want to thank Dr. Davis for accepting this position and I look forward to working with her, listening to her advice and following her guidance regarding the health issues and challenges facing Montgomery County.”
Montgomery Co. Council approves controversial zoning plan
The Montgomery County Council has unanimously approved a plan called Thrive Montgomery 2050. While supporters say it creates affordable housing, the county executive is blasting the plan as a "bait and switch."
Additional Information on Newly Approved County General Plan, Thrive 2050, By Montgomery Planning
County’s new General Plan prioritizes racial equity and social justice, economic health, and environmental resilience to help guide growth for the next 30 years. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), welcomed the Montgomery County Council’s approval today of Thrive Montgomery 2050, the update to Montgomery County’s General Plan. The approved plan, which will serve as a framework for the county’s growth for the next 30 years, is the first comprehensive General Plan update in nearly 60 years. The new General Plan takes a data-driven and community-informed approach to recommend how Montgomery County can be more equitable, economically healthy, and environmentally resilient in the midst of major demographic and technological changes.
Frederick County Council Approves Sugarloaf Preservation Plan; Pushes Decision on Restrictions Back
The Frederick County Council voted for the approval of the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan on Tuesday, passing the plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and surrounding land, but pushed back a decision on development restrictions in the area to the council that will take office in December, following the November elections (according to a report by Jack Hogan of the Frederick News Post).
Early Voting Now Underway for Upcoming General Election, With Ride On and Metro Bus Service Available to County’s 14 Early Voting Centers
Early voting in Montgomery County for the 2022 General Election has started and will be available at 14 early voting centers from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, including Saturday and Sunday, through Thursday, Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Any person registered to vote can vote during early voting. Any person eligible to register to vote can vote can also vote during early voting. Registered voters have always been able to vote during early voting, but now individuals who are eligible—but not yet registered—can register and vote.
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services Partners with MCGEO for Labor of Love Initiative’ to Benefit March of Dimes
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) and UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO, in conjunction with County Executive Marc Elrich, are supporting the “Labor of Love Initiative” benefiting March of Dimes. The campaign will take place Oct. 30-Nov. 19. All County liquor and wine stores, including its new Oak Barrel & Vine stores, will be asking customers if they want to make donations to support March of Dimes and the Labor of Love Initiative. Customers also will be asked if they want to round up their invoices to the nearest dollar.
Damascus High School Renovation Approved; Project Scheduled to Be Completed August 2026
A major capital project was approved to address various building systems and programmatic needs for Damascus High School, located at 25921 Ridge Road. The Board of Education, in the requested FY 2021–2026 CIP, included expenditures in FY 2022 to continue the planning and design of this major capital project with a completion date of August 2025, but the County Council delayed the expenditures by one year. An FY 2023 appropriation was approved to begin the design of this Major Capital project. An FY 2024 appropriation is recommended for construction funds. This project is scheduled to be completed August 2026. Once completed in 2026, school capacity is expected to increase from 1,543 (where it’s at currently) to 2,250. Community meetings are expected to take place in 2023 regarding future plans for the project.
County Council candidate Fani-Gonzalez provides email showing state backs up property tax exemption
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022, to clarify and include documentation provided by Natali Fani-Gonzalez. County Council District 6 candidate Natali Fani-Gonzalez on Monday provided documentation clarifying that her husband remains eligible for a 100% disabled veteran property tax exemption — contrary to claims made by a local activists group.
Virtual Public Meeting on the Upton Drive Neighborhood Greenway Project to be Held on Thursday, Nov. 3
On Thursday, Nov. 3 starting at 6:30 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public information meeting to discuss the concept design for the Upton Drive Neighborhood Greenway in Wheaton. The public will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. The Upton Drive...
‘Drinking Water in the DC Area: Past, Present and Future’ Will Be Focus of Montgomery History Online Presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 1
With Western states running out of water, could it happen here? “Drinking Water in the DC Area: Past, Present and Future” will be the focus of a Montgomery History online presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Michael Nardolilli, the executive director of the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River...
Republican Montgomery County Executive candidate Reardon Sullivan thinks he has a shot in the race in Democratic county
Editor’s Note: For a longer version of the video above, scroll to the bottom of the story. ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Reardon Sullivan grew up in a family of Democrats. But taxes, the businessman who runs his own architectural engineering firm here said, drove him to the Republican side. Now the political novice […]
Council Approves The Community Informed Police Training Act
ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 25, 2022 — Today, the Council enacted Bill 17-21, Police – Community Informed Police Training, which would establish collaborations between the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) and local educational institutions like Montgomery College to improve community informed policing within the department and boost recruitment efforts. The bill is sponsored by Councilmember Will Jawando and cosponsored by Councilmember Riemer.
Montgomery County to Sponsor Free Electric Scooter Clinics for Those 18-and-Older in October and November
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws.
Community Invited to November Meetings for University Boulevard Corridor Plan
WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, will hold two community open houses for the University Boulevard Corridor Plan on November 2 and November 7. At the open houses, anyone who lives, works, or has an interest in the future of University Boulevard, between Wheaton and I-495, are welcome to share their views. RSVPs are encouraged.
Loudoun Supervisors Look to Higher Tax Bills, New Deal with Schools
Loudoun residents are likely to see higher real estate tax bills next year, a slight break in personal property tax bills, and a new conversation around funding public schools. Supervisors have given the county budget staff preliminary guidance that, for now, appears headed toward a real estate tax bill increase,...
Sidewalk Construction Begins Today on W Willard Rd in Poolesville
On Wednesday, October 26th, Town of Poolesville contractors will start construction on a new sidewalk on W Willard Rd. Traffic control will be on site. However, you may experience delays traveling through this area, so please plan accordingly. If you have any questions about this project, please contact Town Hall.
MCPS to Host November 7 Hiring Fair for Supporting Service Positions
MCPS is hosting a hiring fair from 8:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, at the Division of Maintenance and Operations, 8301 Turkey Thicket Dr., Building A, First Floor in Gaithersburg. Per MCPS:. Visit www.MCPSCareers.org and create an account. Learn more and apply for these positions by searching:...
