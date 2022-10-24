Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia receiving federal assistance to aid in flood recovery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Virginia has received a Small Business Administration declaration to assist with recovery efforts due to severe flooding in July, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The declaration applies to Buchanan County, Dickenson County, Russell County and Tazewell County. “We are grateful that additional...
wcyb.com
Keep Kingsport Beautiful is planting 75 trees to commemorate 75 years
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Keep Kingsport Beautiful is planting 75 trees to commemorate the Kingsport Chamber's 75th anniversary. The celebration began Wednesday morning as city leaders planted a tree at Brickyard Park. The city hopes this will be a lasting tribute for future generations to enjoy. "The trees for...
What to look out for when riding along the Virginia Creeper Trail
(WJHL) — Virginia’s 34.3-mile-long Creeper Trail winds through Abingdon and extends through Damascus all the way to the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at the Virginia and North Carolina border. The trail attracts nature enthusiasts, cyclists, runners and walkers alike with its scenic features and dozens of trestles and bridges. The Creeper Trail is owned […]
wcyb.com
Local IATSE union celebrating 91 years of helping put on great shows
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Celebrating more than 9 decades of helping performers put on a great show -- that's the goal of groups and unions like the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE. "We laugh -- IATSE -- we say 'It Ain't The Same Everywhere Everyday'" That's...
wcyb.com
Ceremony to form new partnership in fight against opioid addiction held in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A signing ceremony was held in Johnson City Monday to form a new partnership in the fight against opioid addiction. ReVIDA Recovery Centers and Lindsey Wilson College signed a formal agreement to improve addiction disorder treatment and improve education. One goal is to enhance the training for ReVIDA employees.
wcyb.com
Celebration of life for skydiver killed in accident scheduled for Thursday in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A celebration of life for the skydiver killed in an accident at David Crockett High School last week is scheduled for Thursday in Johnson City. The ceremony for Richard Sheffield will be at Cornerstone Church located at 120 Cornerstone Drive. The receiving of friends...
wcyb.com
ETSU part of $4.7 million consortium to lead public health workforce research
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University has been chosen as one of six universities across the country for a first-of-its-kind joint $4.7 million cooperative agreement from the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The collaboration is called the consortium...
cardinalnews.org
State aid for Hurley flood victims to arrive ‘well before Christmas,’ governor announces
Residents of the Buchanan County community of Hurley who were left homeless after a devastating flash flood more than a year ago have been waiting for months to learn when promised state aid would finally arrive. On Wednesday, they got their answer, directly from the governor:. “The money will flow...
wcyb.com
City of Kingsport issues burn ban
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The fire marshal for the city of Kingsport has issued a burn ban. All outdoor fires are prohibited until further notice. News 5 spoke with our meteorologist, David Boyd and the Kingsport Fire Department about preventing forest fires. Boyd says October is normally the driest...
WDBJ7.com
New tech business opens in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new, futuristic business has opened shop in Springville, Va. Blackstone Data Services, LLC is a data center hosting service and cryptocurrency mining business. Seth White, CEO of Blackstone Data Services says, “We live here, we work here and we want to do business here. One...
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
wcyb.com
Texas Roadhouse in Kingsport to add seating for 60 guests
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Texas Roadhouse in Kingsport will add seating for 60 guests, according to an announcement made Tuesday. The restaurant will also expand the to-go area for carry out orders. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to renovate and update our business,” managing partner Dave Batts said....
Government Technology
Bitcoin Mining Company Sets Up in Rural Virginia County
(TNS) — Ribbon-cutting for a bitcoin mining company that is locating in the Bluestone Business and Technology Park in Tazewell County was held Tuesday morning. Blackstone Data Services, LLC will provide data center hosting, server and node maintenance, and cryptocurrency mining container assess manufacturing to benefit a three-state area.
wcyb.com
Some South Fork Utility District customers frustrated with lack of communication
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some South Fork Utility District customers are frustrated with the lack of communication from the utility. The South Fork Utility District formed in 2020, when the Holston Utility District and South Bristol-Weaver Pike Utility Districts merged. Shane Griffith, a customer of the utility, has been...
wcyb.com
South Fork Utility District issues public notice for customers
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: South Fork Utility District released the following public notice for their customers. On Tuesday night we discovered a water line break at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Weaver Pike next to Faith Lutheran Church. At that time, we determined that 240 ft. of 6 inch galvanized pipe needed to be replaced with 6 inch PVC. After approval from the state the repair work began Wednesday morning. Repairs were completed at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. At approximately 7 a.m. Thursday morning, another break was found several hundred yards down the same line. That repair was made by approximately 12 p.m. Thursday, at which time another break had happened on the main line at the four way stop on Hickory Tree Road, causing the road to cave in. Upon completion of that repair and before the 6 inch line on Weaver Pike was fully pressurized again, two more breaks about 50 foot apart were found on the Weaver Pike line at Grandor Dr. Our crews are currently wrapping up those repairs now.
Local school districts awarded funds for new, low-emission school buses
WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Three local school districts are set to get funds from the EPA to purchase new low-emission and zero-emission school buses. The EPA announced that Clean School Bus Program rebates have been awarded to Johnson County Schools in Northeast Tennessee and Lee and Wise county schools in Southwest Virginia. Johnson County will receive […]
Johnson City Press
Wise businessman tries new crop for winter horse feed
WISE – Eddie Buchanan is applying the same sort of observation and experimentation that built his industrial pump business another field – literally. At his Blacktree Ranch horse farm just outside Wise, Buchanan has worked to raise a series of national and world championship Appaloosa mares and stallions with the help of Harry Garner. While hay is part of the staple for winter feed for horses and other livestock, Buchanan said he has looked for hay with a protein content higher that grass hay.
wcyb.com
Tennessee Commissioner of Health honors healthcare heroes in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Commissioner of Health honored healthcare heroes Tuesday in Sullivan County. Dr. Morgan McDonald was on hand at the Sullivan County Health Department to help present two awards. She said after navigating a challenging few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now is...
wcyb.com
ETSU improving mornings with a new specialty coffee blend
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Since its founding in 1911, East Tennessee State University’s mission has been to improve the quality of life for the people in our region. Now it's giving that mission a boost by improving the quality of life for people in the mornings with a new specialty coffee, Bucky’s Blend.
wcyb.com
Celebration of life for local skydiver Richard Sheffield
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Friends and family joined together to honor Richard Sheffield. The skydiver lost his life from injuries sustained at the Musket Bowl football game last Friday night. Sheffield was an experienced skydiver with more than 1500 jumps to his credit. Friends say he passed away...
