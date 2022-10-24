Read full article on original website
WB Discovery Just Killed the DCEU; New Name for Film & TV Franchise Revealed
It's been nearly a decade since the launch of the DC Extended Universe but as it approaches its 10th anniversary next year, the franchise most of us have had a love-and-hate relationship with just faced its demise. Following the earth-shattering announcement that DC Studios will be led by Peter Safran and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, Warner Bros. Discovery has officially rebranded the franchise.
Randall Park Breaks Silence On Possible Jimmy Woo Marvel Spin-Off: "I Want To"
First appearing in Ant-Man then being on WandaVision, Randall Park's MCU character easily became a fan-favorite with his wits and humor that fans are calling onto Marvel studios for a Jimmy Woo spin-off series, possibly with Darcy Lewis, and the actor break silence on his interest saying, "I want to."
Is Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Based on a Manga or Light Novel, and Is It Finished or Ongoing?
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury revolves around a girl from Mercury who arrives at the Asticassia School of Technology to fulfill her dreams. Is this Gundam anime based on a manga or a light novel, and is it finished or ongoing? Here’s everything you need to know!
Where to Watch and Stream Anne+: The Film Free Online
Best sites to watch Anne+: The Film - Last updated on Oct 26, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Anne+: The Film online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Anne+: The Film on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream One Piece - En route vers l'épisode 1000 Free Online
Cast: Hiroyuki Nakano Takanori Asada Shinji Shimizu Ryusuke Hikawa Konosuke Uda. Is One Piece - En route vers l'épisode 1000 on Netflix ?. One Piece - En route vers l'épisode 1000 never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of shows one can watch for subscription plans that costs $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Finally Reveals Jedi Master Yaddle’s Dark Fate
Star Wars’ latest animated series, Tales of the Jedi, is an anthology series that takes key characters from the franchise and explore more of their stories, histories, and roles in the Star Wars saga. Although the first installment of the series Tales of the Jedi centers around Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, the six short stories about them also reveal several Star Wars lore. One reveal from the series that surprised a lot of fans was the dark tale of what happened to Jedi Master Yaddle.
Priyanka Chopra Net Worth: The Life and Success of Nick Jonas’ Wife
From a beauty queen to a Hollywood star, Priyanka Chopra has come a long way. She won the Miss World pageant in 2000 and became one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. From there, she made a name as a Hollywood actress and married the famed singer-songwriter, Nick Jonas. Chopra is one lucky woman, but her success stems from her hard work. So, how is she today, and how much net worth has she amassed?
