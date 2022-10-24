Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Star
Are Airbnb and other short term rentals ruining Columbia’s neighborhoods?
That is the implied message of a headline article in The State newspaper October 5, 2022, “Columbia drafts policy to cap Airbnbs, short term rentals.” To be honest, such backward thinking by so called “Columbia Leaders” shouldn’t be surprising to anybody at this point. Columbia has been in a relative economic coma for the last 20 years or so, and to see “leadership” fight every advance in the free world, while disappointing, is certainly no longer surprising. The interesting point is that there really isn’t a sound argument detailing why the city needs to regulate, cap, or even monitor short term rentals any more than they do long term rentals. But, let’s examine the situation from an independent viewpoint.
swlexledger.com
Lexington Two's family program earns prestigous recognition
West Columbia, SC 10/27/2022 - One of Lexington Two’s family programs has earned a prestigious recognition from the Parents as Teachers National Center. Lexington Two’s Starting Together … Arriving Ready (STAR) Family Partnership has been endorsed as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate, making it one of the top-performing home visiting affiliates within the Parents as Teachers’ international network.
WLTX.com
Voters in Newberry County can add their two cents on a new penny tax
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Residents in Newberry County got their first chance to vote on a penny sales tax on Monday as early voting began in the county and across South Carolina. If approved, residents will see a total of 12 projects being completed. "This is a continuation of an...
The city of Camden Downtown Redevelopment report, here's what's inside.
CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden City Council met Tuesday afternoon and at the top was a review of quarterly reports from 12 different entities, one of which is the Downtown Redevelopment. Based on the report a new shopping center is at the center of a new business boom in Camden,...
Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
'We’re ready, everyone sees it': More development on Columbia's North Main corridor
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Dana Myers opened Main Street Bakery on North Main street in 2010, the area looked completely different. "There was like two lanes of traffic, traffic wasn’t as busy as it is now," said Myers. According to North Columbia Business Association, at least three new...
WLTX.com
Historic West Columbia manufacturing building will soon become 'Colite City'
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new development project aims to bring new life to a historic building in West Columbia. The former home of the Colonial-Hites Manufacturing Plant has been vacant for years. But now there are plans to take that former site and transform it into what its new developers call, "Colite City." That's the vision of the real estate development company Jams & Stark.
swlexledger.com
The Lake Murray Country Visitor’s Center announces Christmas schedule for 2022
Lake Murray, SC 10/27/2022 - The Lake Murray Country Visitor’s Center will hold the annual Holiday Open House & Gift Shop Sale, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 and you’re invited! The Holiday Open House will take place from 10 AM – 5:30 PM at the Lake Murray Country Visitors Center located at 2184 North Lake Drive in Columbia.
columbiabusinessreport.com
New luxury apartment community coming to West Columbia
A 312-unit luxury garden apartment community is underway on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia. The 38-acre development will feature one, two and three-bedroom apartments, some with direct access to garages, according to a news release. Other amenities include a clubhouse, co-working space, resort-style swimming pool, community pavilion, outdoor kitchen, pet spa and a pet park.
Irmo man convicted of tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Justice US Attorney's Office in the District of South Carolina announced a Richland County man has been convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion. According to Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, documents presented in court show...
swlexledger.com
Law enforcement officers come together tomorrow and Thursday for Cops on the Coop fundraiser
West Columbia, SC 10/25/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Law enforcement officers from the City of West Columbia PD, Cayce’s PD, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department will gather tomorrow morning at 7:00 a.m. at the Chick-fil-A at 2299 Augusta Road, West Columbia for a special fundraising effort for Special Olympics. The officers will be there accepting donations until 5:00 p.m. They will then be back on Thursday at the same location and times accepting donations again.
abccolumbia.com
Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries,classrooms pending review
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington-Richland School Dist. 5 the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” has been removed from school libraries following a formal challenge. A district spokesperson for the district released the following statement to ABC Columbia News,...
coladaily.com
Sephora opens third location in Columbia on Forest Drive
Sephora held a ribbon-cutting Friday, officially opening its store in the Trenholm Plaza shopping center on Forest Drive. The new opening, along with other locations in Columbiana Mall and inside Kohl's in Lexington, totals three locations in the Midlands for the national retailer. Ammie Fiedler, a seasoned store director who...
WIS-TV
WATCH: Columbia holds update on Rapid Shelter, project to launch in November
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is holding an update about the Rapid Shelter construction project. The update comes after the city announced the hiring of a Director of Homeless Services and a Homeless Services Project Manager. The project is aimed at creating small single unit dwellings to...
WIS-TV
Local convenience store and car wash becomes target of sharp curved intersection off Charleston Highway
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local gas station and car wash owner is parking old cars outside of his business and not as decoration but as a barrier to stop other cars from crashing into his store. The most recent crash happened in May. Surveillance video shows a car...
thenewirmonews.com
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina
Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
swlexledger.com
Airport High School's Student Council presents check for nearly $30,000 to help support Camp Kemo
West Columbia, SC 10/26/2022 - The Student Council of Airport High School presented a check this month for nearly $30,000 to Prisma Health Children's Hospital and Camp Kemo. Camp Kemo is normally held once a year at the Lutheran Church’s Camp Kinard retreat in the Batesburg-Leesville area of the county. Camp Kemo is a well-organized event that allows children with cancer to have as close to a normal summer camp experience as possible for these very ill children. Without Camp Kemo, the children might never enjoy the fun that children without health problems have during the summer months.
WLTX.com
What is the life expectancy of Columbia residents? It all depends on where you live
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent data from DHEC shows health disparities in communities across the Midlands. The information was presented at Tuesday's data walk. The purpose of the data walk event, according to Director of Public health Dr. Brannon Traxler, is to connect DHEC to those working toward policy changes in the community, specifically with regard to community health.
WIS-TV
Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt was underway in Lexington County on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the suspect...
Comments / 1