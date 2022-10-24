ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Columbia Star

Are Airbnb and other short term rentals ruining Columbia’s neighborhoods?

That is the implied message of a headline article in The State newspaper October 5, 2022, “Columbia drafts policy to cap Airbnbs, short term rentals.” To be honest, such backward thinking by so called “Columbia Leaders” shouldn’t be surprising to anybody at this point. Columbia has been in a relative economic coma for the last 20 years or so, and to see “leadership” fight every advance in the free world, while disappointing, is certainly no longer surprising. The interesting point is that there really isn’t a sound argument detailing why the city needs to regulate, cap, or even monitor short term rentals any more than they do long term rentals. But, let’s examine the situation from an independent viewpoint.
COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington Two's family program earns prestigous recognition

West Columbia, SC 10/27/2022 - One of Lexington Two’s family programs has earned a prestigious recognition from the Parents as Teachers National Center. Lexington Two’s Starting Together … Arriving Ready (STAR) Family Partnership has been endorsed as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate, making it one of the top-performing home visiting affiliates within the Parents as Teachers’ international network.
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Historic West Columbia manufacturing building will soon become 'Colite City'

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new development project aims to bring new life to a historic building in West Columbia. The former home of the Colonial-Hites Manufacturing Plant has been vacant for years. But now there are plans to take that former site and transform it into what its new developers call, "Colite City." That's the vision of the real estate development company Jams & Stark.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

The Lake Murray Country Visitor’s Center announces Christmas schedule for 2022

Lake Murray, SC 10/27/2022 - The Lake Murray Country Visitor’s Center will hold the annual Holiday Open House & Gift Shop Sale, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 and you’re invited! The Holiday Open House will take place from 10 AM – 5:30 PM at the Lake Murray Country Visitors Center located at 2184 North Lake Drive in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New luxury apartment community coming to West Columbia

A 312-unit luxury garden apartment community is underway on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia. The 38-acre development will feature one, two and three-bedroom apartments, some with direct access to garages, according to a news release. Other amenities include a clubhouse, co-working space, resort-style swimming pool, community pavilion, outdoor kitchen, pet spa and a pet park.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Irmo man convicted of tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Justice US Attorney's Office in the District of South Carolina announced a Richland County man has been convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion. According to Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, documents presented in court show...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

Law enforcement officers come together tomorrow and Thursday for Cops on the Coop fundraiser

West Columbia, SC 10/25/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Law enforcement officers from the City of West Columbia PD, Cayce’s PD, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department will gather tomorrow morning at 7:00 a.m. at the Chick-fil-A at 2299 Augusta Road, West Columbia for a special fundraising effort for Special Olympics. The officers will be there accepting donations until 5:00 p.m. They will then be back on Thursday at the same location and times accepting donations again.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Sephora opens third location in Columbia on Forest Drive

Sephora held a ribbon-cutting Friday, officially opening its store in the Trenholm Plaza shopping center on Forest Drive. The new opening, along with other locations in Columbiana Mall and inside Kohl's in Lexington, totals three locations in the Midlands for the national retailer. Ammie Fiedler, a seasoned store director who...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina

Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
LEXINGTON, SC
swlexledger.com

Airport High School's Student Council presents check for nearly $30,000 to help support Camp Kemo

West Columbia, SC 10/26/2022 - The Student Council of Airport High School presented a check this month for nearly $30,000 to Prisma Health Children's Hospital and Camp Kemo. Camp Kemo is normally held once a year at the Lutheran Church’s Camp Kinard retreat in the Batesburg-Leesville area of the county. Camp Kemo is a well-organized event that allows children with cancer to have as close to a normal summer camp experience as possible for these very ill children. Without Camp Kemo, the children might never enjoy the fun that children without health problems have during the summer months.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

What is the life expectancy of Columbia residents? It all depends on where you live

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent data from DHEC shows health disparities in communities across the Midlands. The information was presented at Tuesday's data walk. The purpose of the data walk event, according to Director of Public health Dr. Brannon Traxler, is to connect DHEC to those working toward policy changes in the community, specifically with regard to community health.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt was underway in Lexington County on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the suspect...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

