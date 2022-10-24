Read full article on original website
justsayingasIseeit
3d ago
they are the ones that put the trash there. now they expect the city to get there the next day to clean up their mess. none of us enjoy seeing the mess but it is going to take time to get everything cleaned back up
Reply
6
Candice Riley
3d ago
Sober up. Pine Island. Sanibel, captiva, North Captiva Matlacha. Bonita beach? All still locating bodies in houses. Try not to sound sooo superficial and shallow. Hush. Drive Thru Matlacha and pine island. And hush up. You sound like a Karen.
Reply
4
AP_000640.e82a5bcc5fd54a669d9d780bfafcdda5.1944
3d ago
Y’all realize it takes time if you want it gone go buy yourself a 300,000$ set up and bring it to the dump site
Reply
3
Comments / 12