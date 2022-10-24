ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis

The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.Chemical recycling typically uses heat or chemical solvents to break down plastics into liquid and gas to produce an oil-like mixture or basic chemicals. Industry leaders say that mixture can be made back into plastic pellets to make new products.The goal is to create a circular economy for plastics, according to the American Chemistry Council, the industry trade association for American chemical companies.Companies are planning to build large plastics recycling plants and seven smaller facilities...
OHIO STATE
Vice

Government Scientists Make Breakthrough in Recycling Plastics That End Up In Landfills

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Plastic is everywhere. According to the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Laboratory (NREL), in the United States, only 5 percent of plastic used is actually recycled. This is in large because plastics are not all chemically the same, making it harder and more expensive to separate individual polymers. These mixed plastics often build up in landfills and in the environment.
Tree Hugger

Recycling Is Beyond Fixing, So Let's Get Over It

The recent report from Greenpeace on recycling, "Circular Claims Fall Flat Again," has a terrible title. Their post about it, however, has a much better one: "Plastic Recycling Is a Dead-End Street—Year After Year, Plastic Recycling Declines Even as Plastic Waste Increases." The key finding of the report, as...
Vice

Plastic Recycling Is a Disaster and a ‘Myth,’ Report Says

A new report from Greenpeace USA paints a dire picture for recycling efforts in the United States: They’ve fundamentally failed. "The plastics and products industries have been promoting plastic recycling as the solution to plastic waste since the early 1990s. Some 30 years later, the vast majority of U.S. plastic waste is still not recyclable,” the report reads. “The U.S. plastic recycling rate was estimated to have declined to about 5-6% in 2021, down from a high of 9.5% in 2014 and 8.7% in 2018, when the U.S. exported millions of tons of plastic waste to China and counted it as recycled even though much of it was burned or dumped."
gcaptain.com

Waterways And Lakes Are Evaporating Worldwide

The world’s rivers are evaporating and this could be devastating for our food supply, our cities, and our transportation. Inland barges are ten times more efficient than trucks and dams are the world’s biggest source of clean electricity, but they rely on rivers for their water. If the rivers dry up, the climate could be in big trouble.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

These cellulose nanofibers might be an alternative to petroleum-based plastics

Single-use plastics have saved many lives by improving sanitation in health care. However, the sheer quantity of plastic waste—which can take from tens to hundreds of years to decompose—is a global pollution scourge. But now, in a study recently published in ACS Nano, researchers from The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University and collaborating partners have developed exceptionally versatile hydrogels and moldings that might replace conventional plastics.
The Hill

Energy & Environment — Only 5 percent of US plastic recycled last year

A Greenpeace report finds only 5 percent of U.S. plastic waste was recycled last year. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is stepping up its attacks on Ukrainian energy, and there’s an unexpected energy problem in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your...
Phys.org

Researchers map environmental pressures of global production for all foods on land and ocean

In an age of industrialized farming and complex supply chains, the true environmental pressures of our global food system are often obscure and difficult to assess. "Everyone eats food, and more and more people are paying attention to the planetary consequences of what they eat," said UC Santa Barbara marine ecologist Ben Halpern. Figuring out this impact to the planet proves to be a gargantuan task for many reasons, including the fact that around the world there are a lot of different foods produced in many different ways, with many different environmental pressures.
Tree Hugger

Greenpeace Report Confirms That Recycling Rate Is Getting Worse

Many North Americans dutifully separate out their plastics for recycling, put them in the blue bins, and watch them get taken away in the big green trucks paid for through their taxes in the fantasy world called recycling. Two years ago, Starre Vartan reported on a Greenpeace study, "Circular Claims...
Recycling Today

BIR Autumn 2022: Basel Convention consequences loom for recycling markets

Two staff members of the Washington-based Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) weighed in on ways Basel Convention trade restrictions could cause harm to recycling efforts, providing comments at the E-Scrap Committee meeting at the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) Autumn Round-Tables event. That conference took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in mid-October.
WNBF News Radio 1290

How To Properly Dispose Your Household Batteries

Yes, I admit it. I have thrown away batteries in the garbage in the past. Sure, there are places to drop off your old batteries, but you know how we sometimes don't feel like taking that extra step. Well, we need to take that extra step. Now with so many...
Ars Technica

After 80 years, a Nazi shipwreck is causing environmental damage

The V-1302 John Mahn has sat at the bottom of the North Sea off Belgium for decades. The ship began its life in Germany as a 48-meter-long fishing vessel. However, during the Second World War, the Nazi Kriegsmarine requisitioned it for use as a patrol boat. On February 12, 1942, a squadron of six British Royal Air Force planes struck it with two bombs. It sank.
The Hill

Coke sponsorship of global climate summit draws activist ire

The COP27 international climate summit doesn’t begin until November, but one of the conference’s sponsors, Coca-Cola, is already drawing the ire of climate advocates, who note the company’s outsize role in the carbon-intensive production of single-use plastics. The company produces “120 billion plastic throwaway bottles each year,...
rigzone.com

Greenpeace To UK PM: Tax Fossil Fuel Profits, Lower Energy Bills

Greenpeace welcomed the new UK Prime Minister with protests asking for a bigger tax on oil and gas windfall profits to help people struggling with energy bills. — In a matter of hours after the Conservative Party voted to make Rishi Sunak the United Kingdom's third prime minister this year, Greenpeace welcomed him with protests requesting a bigger tax on oil and gas corporations' windfall profits to help people struggling with energy bills.

Comments / 0

Community Policy