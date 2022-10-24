Read full article on original website
Whitman College VP appointed to Washington pardons board
(The Center Square) — Malawian immigrant and Whitman College vice president Kazi Joshua has been appointed to the Washington Clemency and Pardons Board. “I am grateful to the Governor's office and I feel humbled by the responsibility to serve on the board and the people of Washington State,” Joshua said in a statement. “It is my hope that I can serve with integrity, compassion and fairness, and that I play some small role in the work of community restoration.”
Murray/Smiley town hall will be broadcast across Washington
SPOKANE, Wash.- The Washington State Association of Broadcasters (WSAB) is partnering with KIRO-TV in Seattle to distribute the U.S. Senate Town Hall on Sunday, October, 30, at 5 p.m. The Town Hall between incumbent Senator Patty Murray, and her challenger Tiffany Smiley, will be broadcast to a statewide TV and...
Fact checking Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley political ads
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The midterm elections are on the horizon and during election season political ads work to make one politician look better than their opponents. While the Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley debate happened on October 23rd, the different ads being broadcasted for each candidate continue to reach for voters' attention on both sides.
Fentanyl distributor sentenced to 14 years for trafficking in Idaho, Eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 23-year-old man from Cusick was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl by U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice through the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington. The 23-year-old, Antoinne James Holmes, pleaded guilty on April...
Wall Street 'pandemic boom' ends, sending impact to New York's state budget
(The Center Square) – Wall Street continues to make money, but a report released Tuesday by New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s found that the “pandemic boom” investment firms have enjoyed for the last couple of years is officially over. How big was Wall Street's boom...
