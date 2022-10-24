ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week goes to Beaufort

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s time for a region championship showdown in the Lowcountry!

The WSAV CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week will travel to The Nest in Beaufort for a game between the hometown Eagles (7-1, 3-0 region) and the visiting Hanahan Hawks (6-2, 2-1 region).

CW will air the game starting at 7:30 p.m. Sports director Andrew Goldstein will do play-by-play and Lowcountry bureau chief Andrew Davis will join for color commentary.

After falling on the road to Ft. Dorchester to begin their season, the Beaufort Eagles have reeled off seven straight victories. They most recently defeated N. Charleston, 48-8, last Thursday.

Hanahan is visiting from just north of Charleston for this game. They fell to Philip Simmons, 22-0, last week.

A win over Hanahan would secure a region championship for the Eagles. Beaufort would also secure a share of a region title with a loss and a Philip Simmons victory over Battery Creek. An Eagle loss and a Battery Creek win is the only scenario that would cut the Eagles out of any part of a region title.

Beaufort was on our Game of the Week twice last year: they opened our 2021 series with a win over Richmond Hill and followed it up with a narrow loss to May River in what turned out to be a decisive region contest.

