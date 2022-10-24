ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

Gaylord Opryland holding final hiring events for holiday positions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Gaylord Opryland Resort will be holding the last of its two hiring events this week for holiday positions. Opryland is looking for full and part-time workers ahead of its annual A Country Christmas celebration and ICE! attraction. Seasonal positions start at $16 per hour. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Mom, daughter pup pair still up for adoption in Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two dogs with a very special bond are still looking for their forever home in Middle Tennessee. Lucy and Reba came to Maury County Animal Services from a hoarding case of more than 20 pups. The mother-daughter duo had never seen the outside world and had limited interaction with others.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Nashville's Goo Goo Clusters, The Loveless Cafe offer treat for limited time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Goo Goo Cluster announced they will be making a comeback with their Loveless Cafe Biscuits & Jam Premium Goo Goo. The premium package deal incorporates ingredients made from scratch from Nashville's beloved restaurant. The Loveless Premium Goo Goo will be filled with strawberry preserves, biscuit...
NASHVILLE, TN
Parking, infrastructure costs not included in $2.1 billion Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council members discover parking and infrastructure costs are not included in the budget for $2.1 billion Titans stadium. Metro Council members are telling FOX 17 News that they're worried about parking and infrastructure requirements surrounding the proposed Titans stadium because these improvements are not a part of the budget for the brand new $2.1 billion Titans stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Mayor Cooper launches Nashville's first Out-of-School Time Program Locator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mayor Cooper announced the official launch of Nashville's first Metro Out-of-School Time Program Locator Wednesday. The program locator is a new online tool that connects Nashville parents with afterschool programs in their area. As of Monday, nearly 60 locations across Metro Nashville are included in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee State University alum designs school themed Nike sneaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee State University (TSU) alum has designed a new Nike sneaker featuring the school's colors. TSU alum Kalynn "KT" Terrell designed the sneaker as part of Nike's "Yardrunners" collection. The sneakers feature tiger-printed shoelaces with "Tiger Pride" branding on the insoles. The shoe also has 1912 on the heel tabs and the inner tongue has a color scheme of red, blue, black, white, and yellow.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wynonna Judd to headline star-studded concert at MTSU's Murphy Center

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country sweetheart Wynonna Judd will be headlining a star-studded show at Middle Tennessee State University next week. The show titled "The Judds: Love is Alive - The Final Concert" at MTSU's Murphy Center will recreate "The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour." It'll mark the largest event at the Murphy Center since Wynonna and Naomi Judd had their final show together more than 30 years ago.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Firefighter hurt while fighting brush fire near Pegram

UPDATE (12 p.m. Oct. 25) - A nearly 20-acre brush fire that has been rekindling for two days on Buffalo Road is now being monitored by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The agency says while the fire is now 100% contained, gusty wind conditions Tuesday are top of mind. They've added a dozer contingency line to "catch any spots" that may reignite from wind gusts.
PEGRAM, TN
Teenager charged with carjacking vehicle at Nashville's Swiss View Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 17-year-old teenager was arrested Wednesday night for his alleged involvement in a carjacking at a Nashville apartment. The victim was in a Nissan Altima in a parking lot at the Swiss View Apartments on Swiss Avenue Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. when three suspects, all described as young men, pulled him from the car, according to Metro Police.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bicyclist life-flighted after Clarksville crash involving two vehicles

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to Nashville early Thursday after an accident involving two vehicles on Ft. Campbell Boulevard. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Dodge store on Ft. Campbell Blvd. Clarksville Police have shut down two northbound and two southbound lanes of the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

