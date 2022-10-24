Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
fox17.com
Gaylord Opryland holding final hiring events for holiday positions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Gaylord Opryland Resort will be holding the last of its two hiring events this week for holiday positions. Opryland is looking for full and part-time workers ahead of its annual A Country Christmas celebration and ICE! attraction. Seasonal positions start at $16 per hour. The...
fox17.com
Mom, daughter pup pair still up for adoption in Maury County
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two dogs with a very special bond are still looking for their forever home in Middle Tennessee. Lucy and Reba came to Maury County Animal Services from a hoarding case of more than 20 pups. The mother-daughter duo had never seen the outside world and had limited interaction with others.
fox17.com
Nashville bar owner responds to law passed banning smoking at most businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville business owner is speaking out against a law banning smoking at most 21+ up businesses. While the city says this protects musicians, long-standing smoking bars say the answer should’ve been simple. “They can go somewhere else.”. Denzel Irwin goes by 'Santa'...
fox17.com
Nashville's Goo Goo Clusters, The Loveless Cafe offer treat for limited time
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Goo Goo Cluster announced they will be making a comeback with their Loveless Cafe Biscuits & Jam Premium Goo Goo. The premium package deal incorporates ingredients made from scratch from Nashville's beloved restaurant. The Loveless Premium Goo Goo will be filled with strawberry preserves, biscuit...
fox17.com
Proposal up for discussion to eliminate parking minimums from Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — You could soon see fewer parking spots available in some of the busiest parts of town. Several Metro Council members want to eliminate parking minimums in popular spots like The Gulch, Midtown, and Germantown. Currently, if a developer goes to get a permit, in many...
fox17.com
Cheatham County Schools: Bus route 45 unable to run Friday Oct. 28
Cheatham County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Cheatham County School District has shared that bus route 45 will not run on Friday, October 28th. The route is expected to resume normal operation on Monday October 31st. CCSD says that the route change is due to staffing issues. The school district...
fox17.com
'Overwhelming demand': George Strait, Chris Stapleton add second Nashville show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music icons George Strait and Chris Stapleton are adding a second Nashville show to their stadium tour next summer following "overwhelming demand." Earlier this week, the duo announced they'll play at six stadiums across the US next year—and Nissan Stadium is now on their...
fox17.com
Metro Council members feel pressure to go through with new Titans stadium deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council members are telling FOX 17 News they feel pressure to go through with the new Titans stadium deal and their frustration boiled on Wednesday night while discussing the deal. Metro leaders involved in the Titans stadium project began the meeting discussing the deal...
fox17.com
Parking, infrastructure costs not included in $2.1 billion Titans stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council members discover parking and infrastructure costs are not included in the budget for $2.1 billion Titans stadium. Metro Council members are telling FOX 17 News that they're worried about parking and infrastructure requirements surrounding the proposed Titans stadium because these improvements are not a part of the budget for the brand new $2.1 billion Titans stadium.
fox17.com
Mayor Cooper launches Nashville's first Out-of-School Time Program Locator
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mayor Cooper announced the official launch of Nashville's first Metro Out-of-School Time Program Locator Wednesday. The program locator is a new online tool that connects Nashville parents with afterschool programs in their area. As of Monday, nearly 60 locations across Metro Nashville are included in...
fox17.com
DOSE OF CUTENESS: Babies at Williamson Medical Center dressed for Halloween
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Newborns at Williamson Medical Center are decked out in their Halloween best. The custom outfits were made by Bizzy Bee Crochet.
fox17.com
Tennessee State University alum designs school themed Nike sneaker
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee State University (TSU) alum has designed a new Nike sneaker featuring the school's colors. TSU alum Kalynn "KT" Terrell designed the sneaker as part of Nike's "Yardrunners" collection. The sneakers feature tiger-printed shoelaces with "Tiger Pride" branding on the insoles. The shoe also has 1912 on the heel tabs and the inner tongue has a color scheme of red, blue, black, white, and yellow.
fox17.com
Wynonna Judd to headline star-studded concert at MTSU's Murphy Center
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country sweetheart Wynonna Judd will be headlining a star-studded show at Middle Tennessee State University next week. The show titled "The Judds: Love is Alive - The Final Concert" at MTSU's Murphy Center will recreate "The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour." It'll mark the largest event at the Murphy Center since Wynonna and Naomi Judd had their final show together more than 30 years ago.
fox17.com
Tracking Mayor Cooper's $50 million to address Nashville's homeless crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Just taking a look here at the entrance of Brookmeade Park, you’ll see a shopping cart with garbage. So when can we expect to see some action?. It’s been a little more than two weeks since Metro Council members passed Mayor John Cooper’s $50 million to tackle homelessness.
fox17.com
Bus carrying students crashes into car in South Nashville, one transported to hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was transported to the hospital after a bus carrying students crashed into a car in South Nashville Tuesday. No students were injured in the crash, but one person from the car has been transported from the scene to Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Nashville Fire Department (NFD) confirms.
fox17.com
Firefighter hurt while fighting brush fire near Pegram
UPDATE (12 p.m. Oct. 25) - A nearly 20-acre brush fire that has been rekindling for two days on Buffalo Road is now being monitored by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The agency says while the fire is now 100% contained, gusty wind conditions Tuesday are top of mind. They've added a dozer contingency line to "catch any spots" that may reignite from wind gusts.
fox17.com
Teenager charged with carjacking vehicle at Nashville's Swiss View Apartments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 17-year-old teenager was arrested Wednesday night for his alleged involvement in a carjacking at a Nashville apartment. The victim was in a Nissan Altima in a parking lot at the Swiss View Apartments on Swiss Avenue Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. when three suspects, all described as young men, pulled him from the car, according to Metro Police.
fox17.com
Clarksville shooting in Planet Fitness parking lot left one victim wounded; suspect sought
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shooting was reported on Fort Campbell Boulevard Friday night in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness. Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reported that a silver Nissan sedan with three unknown black males inside shot at a dark-colored SUV. Both vehicles fled from the scene,...
fox17.com
Bicyclist life-flighted after Clarksville crash involving two vehicles
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to Nashville early Thursday after an accident involving two vehicles on Ft. Campbell Boulevard. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Dodge store on Ft. Campbell Blvd. Clarksville Police have shut down two northbound and two southbound lanes of the...
