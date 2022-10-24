(The next DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day)...It is Saturday. This will be the 23rd Prescription Drug Take Back Day hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration. All have been very successful. From 10:00 am until 2:00 pm this Saturday residents can dispose of medicines stored in the home that are susceptible to misuse or theft. There will be more than 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide. In El Centro the drop-off will be at Starbucks, 2033 North Imperial Avenue near Lowes. The event is designed to prevent addiction and reduce drug poisoning deaths.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO