kxoradio.com
Stolen UTV Recovered
A Can-Am Maverick was recovered shortly after it was stolen Thursday morning. An El Centro police officer stopped the off-road vehicle in the 400 block of State Street at 1:00 a.m. Thursday. The officer was suspicious that the off-road Can-Am was driving on a city street. It turns out that the Maverick had just been driven off a sales lot at 4th and State Streets. The driver of the off-road vehicle was a 33-year-old man from New Hampshire. He was arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail. The Can-Am was returned to the dealer.
Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood
A shooting occurred Tuesday night just steps away from a fatal shooting that happened on 5th Street last week. The post Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested
EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
kyma.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Vindication from Violence
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The amount of domestic violence victims served in Imperial County has increased by 50% from 2019 to 2021, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office. In 2021, 29 victims requested immediate advocacy by phone and 85 victims requested law enforcement, those numbers only...
Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced a victim was found with a gunshot wound on October 25. The post Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
borregosun.com
Murder Case Finally Solved
After 28 years, the case of the 1994 murder of a local woman in Borrego Springs is no longer cold. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced that they have identified the alleged killer of 72-year-old Claire "Kay" Holman, as a man who himself died 15 years ago. The incident...
thedesertreview.com
Railroad murders trial
EL CENTRO — A possible double homicide rocked the outskirts of El Centro in the fall of 2019, when a call was made to authorities near dawn about a trash-can fire by the railroad tracks that left a smoke screen of unanswered questions within the community. The remains of...
Crash suspect faces DUI charges
The Yuma man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed with a motorcyclist on Airport Loop was formally charged today in court. The post Crash suspect faces DUI charges appeared first on KYMA.
Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night
On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an armed robbery. The post Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico Police Department in search of suspect
39-year-old Alejandro Melendrez is a suspect accused of stabbing a victim on the head and arm. The post Calexico Police Department in search of suspect appeared first on KYMA.
YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide
Over 24 hours since the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a 911 call on Friday, October 21, 2022, they have found the suspect. The post YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Serious Injury Accident
A Yuma man was seriously injured in an early morning accident. Yuma County Sheriff's Office received report of an accident in the 4100 block of E. County 14th Street at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. According to deputies, a car traveling eastbound on E. County 14th went out of control, through a fence and became airborne. The driver, a 20-year-old man, was ejected from the car and sustained critical injuries. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to Phoenix area hospital. The accident remains under investigation. YCSO says alcohol appears to be a factor in the incident.
kyma.com
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
kxoradio.com
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
(The next DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day)...It is Saturday. This will be the 23rd Prescription Drug Take Back Day hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration. All have been very successful. From 10:00 am until 2:00 pm this Saturday residents can dispose of medicines stored in the home that are susceptible to misuse or theft. There will be more than 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide. In El Centro the drop-off will be at Starbucks, 2033 North Imperial Avenue near Lowes. The event is designed to prevent addiction and reduce drug poisoning deaths.
Yuma County Superior Court applications open
According to the Office of the Governor Doug Ducey, the Yuma County Superior Court has a vacancy available and applications are open. The post Yuma County Superior Court applications open appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy
The Yuma Police Department announced they will be holding the 2023 Citizens Police Academy and is accepting applications, no fee is needed. The post Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy appeared first on KYMA.
Attempted homicide occurred early Friday morning
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to the 3400 block of South 4th Avenue regarding reports of shots fired. The post Attempted homicide occurred early Friday morning appeared first on KYMA.
New Urgent Care Center to open in Calexico
After 2 years, the Heffernan Memorial healthcare district board of directors approved the urgent care center project. The post New Urgent Care Center to open in Calexico appeared first on KYMA.
A look inside the movement reshaping politics in one California border city
This election season, there’s a new coalition of activists leaving their mark on politics in Calexico, a border city in California’s Imperial Valley. Helping to fuel the movement are young people, many who left Calexico for jobs or education elsewhere but who have returned home with a desire to make things better in their community.
calexicochronicle.com
County Protests State’s Lithium Valley Draft Report
EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to the California Energy Commission protesting the draft report of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Despite lithium being a naturally occurring resource in Imperial County...
