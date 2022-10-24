ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

kxoradio.com

Stolen UTV Recovered

A Can-Am Maverick was recovered shortly after it was stolen Thursday morning. An El Centro police officer stopped the off-road vehicle in the 400 block of State Street at 1:00 a.m. Thursday. The officer was suspicious that the off-road Can-Am was driving on a city street. It turns out that the Maverick had just been driven off a sales lot at 4th and State Streets. The driver of the off-road vehicle was a 33-year-old man from New Hampshire. He was arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail. The Can-Am was returned to the dealer.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested

EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Vindication from Violence

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The amount of domestic violence victims served in Imperial County has increased by 50% from 2019 to 2021, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office. In 2021, 29 victims requested immediate advocacy by phone and 85 victims requested law enforcement, those numbers only...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
borregosun.com

Murder Case Finally Solved

After 28 years, the case of the 1994 murder of a local woman in Borrego Springs is no longer cold. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced that they have identified the alleged killer of 72-year-old Claire "Kay" Holman, as a man who himself died 15 years ago. The incident...
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
thedesertreview.com

Railroad murders trial

EL CENTRO — A possible double homicide rocked the outskirts of El Centro in the fall of 2019, when a call was made to authorities near dawn about a trash-can fire by the railroad tracks that left a smoke screen of unanswered questions within the community. The remains of...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Crash suspect faces DUI charges

The Yuma man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed with a motorcyclist on Airport Loop was formally charged today in court. The post Crash suspect faces DUI charges appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kxoradio.com

Serious Injury Accident

A Yuma man was seriously injured in an early morning accident. Yuma County Sheriff's Office received report of an accident in the 4100 block of E. County 14th Street at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. According to deputies, a car traveling eastbound on E. County 14th went out of control, through a fence and became airborne. The driver, a 20-year-old man, was ejected from the car and sustained critical injuries. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to Phoenix area hospital. The accident remains under investigation. YCSO says alcohol appears to be a factor in the incident.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
YUMA, AZ
kxoradio.com

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(The next DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day)...It is Saturday. This will be the 23rd Prescription Drug Take Back Day hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration. All have been very successful. From 10:00 am until 2:00 pm this Saturday residents can dispose of medicines stored in the home that are susceptible to misuse or theft. There will be more than 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide. In El Centro the drop-off will be at Starbucks, 2033 North Imperial Avenue near Lowes. The event is designed to prevent addiction and reduce drug poisoning deaths.
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

County Protests State’s Lithium Valley Draft Report

EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to the California Energy Commission protesting the draft report of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Despite lithium being a naturally occurring resource in Imperial County...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

