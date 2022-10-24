Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad DaylightHey TanushaNew York City, NY
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
Related
Missing 12-year-old found dead in a trunk
Investigators in Paris are questioning a man and a woman suspected of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl whose body was found in a trunk on Friday.
Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead
The sheriff of Merced County in California says a baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business two days ago have been found dead
A domestic abuse survivor won a milestone Supreme Court case. She was found dead four months later
Isacco Saada, an Italian citizen, and Narkis Golan, a US citizen, married in Italy in 2014.Four years later, she fled Italy for the US with their child and moved into a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse.Saada was violent towards Golan from the outset of their relationship, including in front of their son, according to court records. Golan sought a “get,” a Jewish document of divorce, from the beginning of their marriage.In June, the US Supreme Court unanimously issued a breakthrough decision that determined that Golan could not be legally forced to return her son to his abusive father, overriding...
'Our worst fears': Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead
Police say a baby girl, her parents and uncle have been found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Gruesome details about Amazon driver ‘bitten to death by dogs’ as cops discover body left for hours in front yard
THE body of an Amazon delivery driver has been discovered after he was mauled to death by dogs while dropping off a package, police believe. Deputies found the remains, which had been in a yard for hours, at a Missouri residence at around 7pm where they were immediately attacked by two bloodthirsty animals.
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
Known to child welfare, a violent father and a child missing for two years: What happened to Harmony Montgomery?
It’s been 10 months since the name Harmony Montgomery first hit headlines across the US when a missing persons investigation was launched to find the seven-year-old girl.Since then, her father and stepmother have both been arrested and charged.A home where she used to live in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been searched for days on end.And a reward for information leading to her discovery has topped $150,000.But, despite the national attention and the painstaking efforts to find the missing child, who is blind in one eye, investigators made little headway.In a press conference in mid-January, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg admitted...
Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video
Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
A Black Colorado man is suing the sheriff's department for strapping him to a chair and 'brutally' tasing him
The incident happened at Boulder County Jail in 2020 involving Travis Cole, 34. Attorneys for Cole said race was a "motivating factor."
Man Accused of Double Murder Kept Victim Captive in Shipping Container, Prosecutor Says
A man accused of murdering two women kept one of his victims captive for months, a U.K. court heard Tuesday. Mark Brown, 41, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33. Prosecutors say Brown met both of his victims through an escort site and that he had interests in “extreme sexual activities.” He allegedly kept Ware as a “voluntary prisoner” during a relationship which became increasingly controlling, jurors heard. Brown allegedly killed Ware in May 2021 but tried to make it seem like she was still alive by collecting her prescription and welfare payments. Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC says Brown then killed Morgan in November 2021 and burned her body in an oil barrel. In a note to a school friend, the court heard Brown described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” who had done things which “weigh heavily on my heart, in my head and soul.”Read it at The Guardian
Florida Bodybuilder Killed His Ex-Wife And Burned Her Body In An Oil Drum In The Backyard, Cops Say
Police say a Florida bodybuilder burned his ex-wife's body in an oil drum after she went to get her things from his home, Radar has learned.Ian Christopher Baunach, 43, a former Marine, is accused of killing his ex-wife and leaving her body in an oil drum in the backyard. On Oct. 10, Baunach pleaded not guilty to killing Katie Baunach, his ex-wife and the mother of his two children.Ian Baunach was arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation in November 2021 before being released the same day on $25,000 bond. Then, in September of 2022, his wife got a...
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Trial Date Rescheduled for Man Charged with Raping 9-Year-Old Ohio Girl Who Obtained Abortion in Indiana After Dobbs Decision
A trial date for a 27-year-old man charged with raping and impregnating a then-9-year-old Ohio girl has been rescheduled. Gerson Fuentes is charged with two counts of rape involving a victim “less than ten years of age,” according to an indictment on file in Franklin County, Ohio’s Court of Common Pleas. One of the two counts involves allegations between Jan. 1, 2022 and May 11, 2022. The other count involves an alleged May 12, 2022 incident. Fuentes pleaded not guilty to the counts against him, the court docket indicates.
Body found in shallow grave on Hawaii identified as California man, police say
The body, found in July, had to undergo DNA tests to be identified.
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Chilling discovery in case of missing man found dismembered after he never returned from trip to the barbershop
THE decades-long mystery of an elderly veteran who disappeared after a trip to his barbershop in 1976 has been solved. New York City man Martin Motta, 75, has pleaded guilty to the murder of a WWI veteran after officials used DNA technology to identify a dismembered body found in a backyard.
ABC News Employee Who 'Disappeared Abruptly' After FBI Raided His Home Resigned From Network To Avoid Embarrassment
The ABC News employee who disappeared six months ago after the FBI raided his Virginia home reportedly left the network to avoid embarrassment following the raid, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 52-year-old James Gordon Meek abruptly resigned as an investigative producer at ABC News on April 27 – the same day the FBI raided his Arlington, Virginia apartment.According to Rolling Stone, who first reported on the FBI’s raid and Meek’s mysterious disappearance immediately thereafter, Meek was allegedly suspected of possessing classified documents on his personal computer.But now, according to a more recent report published by Daily Beast on Monday,...
Three relatives charged after boy found locked in dog kennel where he said he’d lived since April
The father, stepmother and step-aunt of a boy who had been locked in a dog kennel were arrested and charged with felony child abuse in North Carolina, according to police.Law enforcement officials found a 9-year-old boy locked in a dog kennel outside his home in North Carolina. The boy reportedly told authorities he had been staying in the kennel since April because he did not have a room at the house that his father and stepmother shared.According to WGHP, warrants obtained from the search suggest others residing in the area knew about the boy’s living situation.Police found the boy...
Quinton Simon ‘drowned in tub while mom was high on drugs,’ grandma claimed in shocking call to missing toddler’s dad
QUINTON Simon’s grandmother said she believed that the 11-month-old toddler drowned in the bathtub after his mother and boyfriend got high and left him there. Billie Jo Howell reportedly made the claim in an 11-minute phone call with the missing child’s father Henry ‘Bubba’ Moss. According...
Comments / 0