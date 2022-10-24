Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
sheltonherald.com
Wilton to consider a 32-unit development near the library
WILTON — An application has been filed with the town for a proposed 32-unit multifamily development in the heart of downtown. The application for Wilton Lofts was filed by attorney Liz Suchy on behalf of Greenwich Realty Development LLC, the owner of a three-story building at 12 Godfrey Place, located adjacent to the Wilton Library.
sheltonherald.com
Danbury City Council member, owner of Halas Farm cited for 'ongoing' dumping on city property
DANBURY — A City Council member has failed to respond to a cease-and-desist letter he received for allegedly illegally dumping refuse on designated wetlands located on city-owned property. A copy of the cease-and-desist letter shows officials on the Environmental Impact Commission, in coordination with the city's health department, sent...
ctexaminer.com
Meeting on Haig Avenue Sale Overflows with Questions, Suspicions, Stamford Residents
STAMFORD – Officials must have expected about two dozen people at a meeting about the planned sale of a historic city building on Haig Avenue, because that’s roughly the capacity of a room they reserved at a public library branch nearby. But so many people showed up Tuesday...
sheltonherald.com
Stamford schools looking at $742M price tag to replace and renovate school buildings
STAMFORD — The plan to fix Stamford's school buildings will take 20 years and cost the city roughly $742 million. Those were the figures presented by architectural firm SLAM Collaborative during a meeting of the school department's Long Term Facilities Committee last week. The numbers represent an increase from...
ctexaminer.com
Public Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. on Sale of Haig Avenue Building
STAMFORD – Three weeks after Mayor Caroline Simmons withdrew her proposal to sell a historic city building and convert it to housing units, confusion is stirring around a second proposal to sell another historic city building. Some residents of the Springdale neighborhood over the weekend found notes tucked into...
203 New Tweed Parking Spaces OK’d
Tweed airport won permission to build 203 new “temporary” parking spaces in anticipation of heightened holiday travel demand at the current New Haven terminal — and in advance of the planned construction of a new larger terminal on the East Haven side of the property. That...
Norwalk hires DEI Officer
NORWALK, Conn. —Norwalk’s first DEI Officer has been hired and will start work Nov. 1. LaToya Fernandez served as the director of a Restorative Justice project in Hartford for nine months before accepting the Norwalk job in October, according to her LinkedIn page. Previous work includes a 16-month contract with the City of San Jose, Calif.
Connecticut sees shortage of specialized teachers, placing burden on current teachers
A statewide staffing shortage is crippling school systems throughout Connecticut, leaving dozens of teacher positions open across the state.
sheltonherald.com
Planned project will make Cos Cob Library a 'welcoming place for people to gather and share experiences'
GREENWICH — Noting that it's "more of a community gathering place" and not just a place "to check out a book and leave,” the Friends of the Cos Cob Library is preparing for a renovation project at the 23-year-old library branch. Residents will get their first look at...
darientimes.com
Darien officials agree to settle lawsuit over controversial Parklands housing development plan
DARIEN — A contentious legal battle is coming to a close after residents, the developer and town officials all approved a compromise to reduce the size and number of apartments in the plan for the controversial Parklands housing complex. In April, six residents filed a lawsuit against the town...
sheltonherald.com
These neighborhoods will have preference in CT cannabis licensing under new map
Connecticut’s Social Equity Council has approved a new map of so-called disproportionately impacted areas, which get preference in cannabis licensing. The new list of census tracts, neighborhoods of about 4,000 residents within cities and towns, are largely concentrated around urban areas including Bridgeport, Hartford, and New Haven – as was the case with the 2021 map. Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis law requires the council to re-certify the list of targeted tracts annually.
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cutting for Newest Market Place at Bridgeport Business Held with Local, Company Officials Present
This story ran Oct. 12 on Connect-Bridgeport. This morning, officials with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce were joined by other local and store representatives to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Those individuals are shown in the photo above. Check out the area's newest business. There is a new store...
Milligan drops opposition to Garden Cinemas demolition
NORWALK, Conn. — Neither side is divulging any information regarding the mediation session held last week in the lawsuit filed by the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency and the City against real estate broker Jason Milligan, under multiple legal entities, and other parties. Milligan, however, said he’s lifted his objection to...
ctexaminer.com
Middletown Teacher’s Video Prompts Complaints, Questions by Public School Administration
MIDDLETOWN — A video posted on Facebook on Monday by the district’s supervisor of mathematics for grades 6-12, Yvonne Daniels, has caught the attention of the district administration, and prompted complaints from parents, teachers and staff. The video of Daniels described a conversation with other teachers, who she...
District 137 candidates debate in Central Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. — Candidates for the open District 137 State Representative seat met for a debate. Democratic candidate Kadeem Roberts and Republican candidate Luis Estrella seek to win the seat now held by Chris Perone, a Democrat. District 137 is entirely in Norwalk, though under this year’s redistricting its geographic boundaries have shrunk.
sheltonherald.com
23 places to skateboard around Connecticut all year long
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A car isn't the only thing you can use to take a joyride to enjoy the fall foliage — a skateboard can do the trick and help you exercise in the process. Connecticut is covered with outdoor skate...
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Restaurant Association Announces 2022 CRAzies Awards Finalists
The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) celebrated its 2022 CRAzies Awards finalists during its CRAzies Kick Off Event at the Norwalk Art Space on Sept. 27, sponsored by the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut. Led by CRA President and CEO Scott Dolch and Vice President of Sales and Operations Yvette Tavares, with guest appearances by additional team members, the announcements also aired live via the CRA’s Facebook and Instagram channels.
Seniors Thrive In HomeHavens
It takes a village — or five virtual villages — to help seniors age in a free, fulfilling, and community-connected fashion. So we’re learning in New Haven and Hamden. The lesson is found in the growth of a nonprofit that enables seniors to remain in their homes...
connect-bridgeport.com
Architectural Rendering Unveiled, Bid Due Date Listed for New $35 Million Terminal at NCWV Airport
In a perfect word, Bridgeport Mayor and Benedum Airport Authority member Andy Lang knows that the announcement made at Tuesday’s meeting of the airport’s governing body would have been met by plenty of fireworks and applause. Even if that did not happen, what took place is still something...
Consultant gives cybersecurity tips after Connecticut real estate attorney loses $300K to a hacker
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford cybersecurity consultant is warning people to on alert after a real estate attorney recently lost more than $300,000 to a hacker. Eric Buhrendorf, the CEO of Evernet Consulting, said being proactive is key. “The problem is he didn’t have a trusted IT that was actively and proactively managing his […]
