Norwalk, CT

sheltonherald.com

Wilton to consider a 32-unit development near the library

WILTON — An application has been filed with the town for a proposed 32-unit multifamily development in the heart of downtown. The application for Wilton Lofts was filed by attorney Liz Suchy on behalf of Greenwich Realty Development LLC, the owner of a three-story building at 12 Godfrey Place, located adjacent to the Wilton Library.
ctexaminer.com

Public Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. on Sale of Haig Avenue Building

STAMFORD – Three weeks after Mayor Caroline Simmons withdrew her proposal to sell a historic city building and convert it to housing units, confusion is stirring around a second proposal to sell another historic city building. Some residents of the Springdale neighborhood over the weekend found notes tucked into...
New Haven Independent

203 New Tweed Parking Spaces OK’d

Tweed airport won permission to build 203 new ​“temporary” parking spaces in anticipation of heightened holiday travel demand at the current New Haven terminal — and in advance of the planned construction of a new larger terminal on the East Haven side of the property. That...
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk hires DEI Officer

NORWALK, Conn. —Norwalk’s first DEI Officer has been hired and will start work Nov. 1. LaToya Fernandez served as the director of a Restorative Justice project in Hartford for nine months before accepting the Norwalk job in October, according to her LinkedIn page. Previous work includes a 16-month contract with the City of San Jose, Calif.
sheltonherald.com

These neighborhoods will have preference in CT cannabis licensing under new map

Connecticut’s Social Equity Council has approved a new map of so-called disproportionately impacted areas, which get preference in cannabis licensing. The new list of census tracts, neighborhoods of about 4,000 residents within cities and towns, are largely concentrated around urban areas including Bridgeport, Hartford, and New Haven – as was the case with the 2021 map. Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis law requires the council to re-certify the list of targeted tracts annually.
Nancy on Norwalk

Milligan drops opposition to Garden Cinemas demolition

NORWALK, Conn. — Neither side is divulging any information regarding the mediation session held last week in the lawsuit filed by the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency and the City against real estate broker Jason Milligan, under multiple legal entities, and other parties. Milligan, however, said he’s lifted his objection to...
Nancy on Norwalk

District 137 candidates debate in Central Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. — Candidates for the open District 137 State Representative seat met for a debate. Democratic candidate Kadeem Roberts and Republican candidate Luis Estrella seek to win the seat now held by Chris Perone, a Democrat. District 137 is entirely in Norwalk, though under this year’s redistricting its geographic boundaries have shrunk.
sheltonherald.com

23 places to skateboard around Connecticut all year long

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A car isn't the only thing you can use to take a joyride to enjoy the fall foliage — a skateboard can do the trick and help you exercise in the process. Connecticut is covered with outdoor skate...
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut Restaurant Association Announces 2022 CRAzies Awards Finalists

The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) celebrated its 2022 CRAzies Awards finalists during its CRAzies Kick Off Event at the Norwalk Art Space on Sept. 27, sponsored by the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut. Led by CRA President and CEO Scott Dolch and Vice President of Sales and Operations Yvette Tavares, with guest appearances by additional team members, the announcements also aired live via the CRA’s Facebook and Instagram channels.
New Haven Independent

Seniors Thrive In HomeHavens

It takes a village — or five virtual villages — to help seniors age in a free, fulfilling, and community-connected fashion. So we’re learning in New Haven and Hamden. The lesson is found in the growth of a nonprofit that enables seniors to remain in their homes...
