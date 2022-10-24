Read full article on original website
Related
New details released in violent Columbia ambulance crash
Multiple people are recovering after an ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County woman killed in Wednesday crash
A DeKalb County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash. Yuliana O. Meza, 35, of Valley Head was fatally injured when the 1988 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in which she was a passenger traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
WAFF
Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
WAAY-TV
Jackson County man killed in crash
A Jackson County man was killed Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash. David M. McDonald, 45, of Section was fatally injured when the 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was not wearing a seat...
WAFF
Act of vandalism causes chemical reaction at Huntsville High School
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An act of vandalism caused a chemical reaction in a restroom at Huntsville High School on Thursday. According to principal Aaron King, law enforcement and fire department officials are on scene at Huntsville High School. At this time, there are no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air.
WAAY-TV
2 killed, 2 injured in Cullman County wreck
Two Crane Hill residents were killed and two Florence residents were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cullman County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported 71-year-old Charles H. Johnson and 74-year-old Connie C. Johnson were traveling along Alabama 157 when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle carrying two Florence residents.
4 injured after deck collapsed in Madison County
Authorities confirmed four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a home in Madison County.
Dump truck accident blocks lanes on Highway 72
An overturned dump truck has blocked the eastbound lanes of Hwy 72 in Huntsville.
WAAY-TV
Madison County suspect found hiding in Tennessee home after chase sends deputy to hospital
A suspect who escaped from a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday was found Monday hiding in a Tennessee home. The deputy ended up in Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. William Corey Haston, 45, was pulled over at Highway 53 and Research Park Boulevard on Sunday night for...
Man pleads guilty in alleged cartel beheading in Madison County
A 38-year-old man charged with capital murder in an alleged drug cartel double killing has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder, according to court records.
Death penalty sought against woman accused of drowning toddler
A Huntsville woman charged with capital murder in the drowning death of her 2-year-old daughter could face the death penalty, according to court records.
WAFF
Increase in student, staff illness results in Friday school closures in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Schools will be closed on Friday in Lincoln County after an increase in student and staff illness across the district. The closure was announced on the Lincoln County Schools Facebook page shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Earlier this week, students at Austinville Elementary in...
WAAY-TV
4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County
4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
WAFF
Fayetteville Police lack body cameras, new chief wants to invest in the future
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Body cameras have become a staple in many police departments, but not in Fayetteville. “I can’t speak as to why we haven’t gotten them before, I would imagine it’s simple economics,” Fayetteville Police Chief Barry Pendergraft said. Chief Pendergraft has been on...
WAFF
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of two Crane Hill people. Charles Johnson, 71 and Connie Johnson, 74 were fatally injured when their Chevrolet Cruze was struck by a Hyundai Sonata, driven by Monica Williford, 24. The Johnson’s were pronounced dead on...
Three-vehicle accident shuts down lane on Parkway Access Road
A three-vehicle accident has left one lane closed near Memorial Parkway and Governor's Drive.
WAFF
Valley Head woman passenger killed in car crash, driver injured
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-car crash claimed the life of a Valley Head woman on Wednesday afternoon. The Chevrolet Silverado 2500 that 35-year-old Yuliana Meza was the passenger in went off the roadway and struck the tree. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Meza was not wearing...
WAFF
Woman sentenced for involvement in Huntsville woman’s 2018 death
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman charged in connection to the murder of a Huntsville woman was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. Domanek Jackson was charged with capital murder for the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley. She was ultimately only convicted of robbery. According to Madison County Deputy...
Lincoln County Schools to close Friday due to illness
As illnesses like the flu and RSV continue to spread across the Tennessee Valley, we have seen two "illness-related" school closings this week.
Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle
Officers with Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle on Thursday.
Comments / 0