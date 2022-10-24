ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County woman killed in Wednesday crash

A DeKalb County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash. Yuliana O. Meza, 35, of Valley Head was fatally injured when the 1988 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in which she was a passenger traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Jackson County man killed in crash

A Jackson County man was killed Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash. David M. McDonald, 45, of Section was fatally injured when the 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was not wearing a seat...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Act of vandalism causes chemical reaction at Huntsville High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An act of vandalism caused a chemical reaction in a restroom at Huntsville High School on Thursday. According to principal Aaron King, law enforcement and fire department officials are on scene at Huntsville High School. At this time, there are no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 killed, 2 injured in Cullman County wreck

Two Crane Hill residents were killed and two Florence residents were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cullman County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported 71-year-old Charles H. Johnson and 74-year-old Connie C. Johnson were traveling along Alabama 157 when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle carrying two Florence residents.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County

4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Valley Head woman passenger killed in car crash, driver injured

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-car crash claimed the life of a Valley Head woman on Wednesday afternoon. The Chevrolet Silverado 2500 that 35-year-old Yuliana Meza was the passenger in went off the roadway and struck the tree. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Meza was not wearing...
VALLEY HEAD, AL
WAFF

Woman sentenced for involvement in Huntsville woman’s 2018 death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman charged in connection to the murder of a Huntsville woman was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. Domanek Jackson was charged with capital murder for the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley. She was ultimately only convicted of robbery. According to Madison County Deputy...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy