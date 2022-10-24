ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Indy man arrested for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis. Police say Charles Kirby, 45, of Indianapolis, was part of a drug conspiracy between April 2019 and May 2019 with Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas. According to court documents, they all planned to distribute 2,354 grams of heroin-fentanyl mixture in Indianapolis. That’s just over five pounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
loud1033.com

Indianapolis man arrested on drug charges in I-69 traffic stop

ANGOLA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that an Indianapolis man was arrested in a traffic stop on I-69 in Steuben County on Saturday night. Police say he was driving 100 mph when troopers stopped him close to the Angola exit around 10 p.m. According to ISP officials,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Franciscan Health educator brings OB training to maternity deserts

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Pregnant Hoosiers living in rural Indiana counties are facing a crisis. "A third of our counties are OB deserts, meaning they don't have a facility in the county that can care for an OB patient and so our EMS departments are having to transport patients up to an hour just to be able to get care for them," said Amanda Gill, education specialist with Franciscan Health in Indianapolis.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man wanted on Georgia murder warrant arrested near Cambridge City

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Massachusetts man sought in connection with a murder warrant was arrested Wednesday in Indiana. Indiana State Police said they learned that 45-year-old Jason M. Palmer was wanted on "multiple felony warrants" from Georgia and that his truck was parked Wednesday at the rear of a gas station on State Road 1 at Interstate 70 near Cambridge City.
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
FOX59

Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus man arrested for trespassing

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Bartholomew County man, who has been jailed locally several times over the last few years, was arrested again for trespassing on Friday. An officer with the Indiana University Police Department (IUPD) was in the 400 block of S. Gladstone Avenue when he noticed a man supposedly acting suspiciously. The officer observed the suspect, Michael O. Kent, 33, on the property of a nearby apartment complex.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘It could be a fatal disease’: RSV cases on the rise

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An increase in a respiratory disease called RSV is causing higher than normal numbers of hospitalizations in youth around the country. The disease can be particularly harmful to children under the age of 2 and can even be deadly. Vigo County Board of Health President Dr. Jim Turner said that […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Humane Society for Hamilton County receives $15,000 grant

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County was named the Midwest grand prize recipient of Freshpet's annual Fresh Start program, earning $15,000 in grant money. The no-kill shelter in Fishers is one of relatively few in the U.S. that is truly no-kill. "This funding will be...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana

You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

WTHR

