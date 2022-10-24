ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

NBC Miami

Stakeholders Break Ground on Site of Miami's First Supertall Building

The Waldorf Astoria hotel and residences in Miami is officially taking off in downtown. Stakeholders gathered Thursday to break ground on this groundbreaking structure on Biscayne Boulevard and 4th Avenue. “It's a big moment for us as a company, for me as a Miamian, not all breaking grounds is equal,”...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Lofty developer acquires more land in downtown Miami

The developer of the swanky Lofty Brickell, which is approaching sellout, has acquired three parcels of land in the Miami River area to complete the proposed three-towers project. According to the website The Next Miami, in addition to the 44-stories Lofty Brickell tower, the project, being developed by Newgard, founded...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

On Friday, talk a walk through one of the historic Miami City Cemetery, where the remains of some of the city's most prominent trailblazers are interred. But this won't just be a spooky stroll. Hosted by HistoryMiami Museum, the walk will be led by Ingrid E. Argueta, the museum's coordinator of education programs and community engagement, and resident historian Paul S. George. You'll hear about notable residents like civil rights leader Reverend Theodore Gibson, city founder Julia Tuttle, and musician Bernard Mackey. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, at Miami City Cemetery, 1800 NE Second Ave., Miami; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Beach orders immediate evacuation of condo tower

MIAMI BEACH -- CBS4 is learning new information after tenants at the  Port Royale Condominium in Miami Beach had to evacuate. CBS4 spoke with unit owner Marash Markaj who has owned a unit at the location for seven years. He said he has been a contractor for 20 years and while doing renovations on his unit he started to see red flags."I see some parts of the slab falling apart. I see inside and I was very concerned. I see some cracks and then I drive into the parking spot and water came inside the building and it stayed there for...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

The Everglades Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Miami Launch the “Power of Water” Educational Initiative to Reach Schools and Families in Liberty City

More than 80 kids participated in the launch of an educational initiative to teach kids and their families in Liberty City about the power of water as a natural resource. The Everglades Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Miami hosted the launch of the “Power of Water” educational initiative on October 19 at the Samuel K. Johnson Youth Center at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City. The outreach program aims to educate future generations about the value of water from the Everglades for our health, our environment, and our communities.
MIAMI, FL
WMBB

Miami company reportedly eyeing Port St. Joe Paper Mill

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Miami-based company called Nopetro is reportedly interested in buying a parcel of the old paper mill land from the St. Joe Company. Nopetro plans to build a liquefied natural gas plant adjacent to the Port St. Joe shipping port. LNG is natural gas that is chilled to -260 […]
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
NBC Miami

Police Bodycam Makes Big Difference in Miami Oversight Panel Investigations: Report

Police body cameras are proving to be a critical tool in finding out exactly if an officer crossed the line. The Miami Civilian Investigative Panel spent months probing how the body cameras impact their work when citizens file complaints and their results say the cameras help the public and officers, too, according to a report NBC 6 exclusively obtained Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Times

An Open Letter to Mayor Francis Suarez, City of Miami, FL

The Hon. Francis Suarez, Mayor Miami City Hall 3500 Pan American Drive Miami, FL 33133. Your intervention is urgently and immediately needed to correct an indefensible injustice, to save one of Miami’s most invaluable and irreplaceable natural and historic assets for generations to come, and to undo what can become a dangerous precedent and threat to democracy and responsible government in our future by exercising your Mayoral Veto power.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Times

Carey-Shuler honored with roadway in Miami-Dade

Miami, Fla. – Former longtime Miami-Dade County Commissioner and the ﬁrst Black woman to serve on the board, Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler will have a roadway named in her honor, paving the way for the younger generation to serve in government and making an impact on people’s lives in the Black community.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

New JNFuture executive already making an impact in South Florida

Jewish National Fund-USA welcomes Nehama Schwartz as the new South Florida Campaign Executive for JNFuture, its philanthropic division for ages 22-40. A passionate supporter of Israel with a proven track record of achieving results, Nehama is a welcome addition to the Jewish National Fund-USA family. Originally from New York, Schwartz...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Black Coalition Plans Last Stand Against Virginia Key Takeover

On October 13, Miami city commissioners voted to remove the majority-Black board of trustees in charge of Virginia Key Beach Park — the first beach designated for Black residents of Miami-Dade County during segregation in the 1940s. Despite intense public outcry at a city meeting, the commission voted 4-1 to oust the board and make themselves managers of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Alexandra P. Davis Commissioner Putting You First… Keeps Us First

Hello Friends & Neighbors, I am grateful to be able to reach you through this medium once again. Thank you for your continuous support. The month of June was recognized as Caribbean American Heritage Month, and I had the pleasure of kicking it off with a media launch showcasing our Caribbean Heritage activities for the month with music and entertainment. We closed out the month with a little Taste of the Caribbean Islands at Vizcaya Park. A fun time was had by all as we incorporated new aspects this year with an art and book fair as well as culinary demos.
MIRAMAR, FL

