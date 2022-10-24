Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Stakeholders Break Ground on Site of Miami's First Supertall Building
The Waldorf Astoria hotel and residences in Miami is officially taking off in downtown. Stakeholders gathered Thursday to break ground on this groundbreaking structure on Biscayne Boulevard and 4th Avenue. “It's a big moment for us as a company, for me as a Miamian, not all breaking grounds is equal,”...
islandernews.com
Lofty developer acquires more land in downtown Miami
The developer of the swanky Lofty Brickell, which is approaching sellout, has acquired three parcels of land in the Miami River area to complete the proposed three-towers project. According to the website The Next Miami, in addition to the 44-stories Lofty Brickell tower, the project, being developed by Newgard, founded...
Miami New Times
The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
On Friday, talk a walk through one of the historic Miami City Cemetery, where the remains of some of the city's most prominent trailblazers are interred. But this won't just be a spooky stroll. Hosted by HistoryMiami Museum, the walk will be led by Ingrid E. Argueta, the museum's coordinator of education programs and community engagement, and resident historian Paul S. George. You'll hear about notable residents like civil rights leader Reverend Theodore Gibson, city founder Julia Tuttle, and musician Bernard Mackey. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, at Miami City Cemetery, 1800 NE Second Ave., Miami; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
Miami Beach orders immediate evacuation of condo tower
MIAMI BEACH -- CBS4 is learning new information after tenants at the Port Royale Condominium in Miami Beach had to evacuate. CBS4 spoke with unit owner Marash Markaj who has owned a unit at the location for seven years. He said he has been a contractor for 20 years and while doing renovations on his unit he started to see red flags."I see some parts of the slab falling apart. I see inside and I was very concerned. I see some cracks and then I drive into the parking spot and water came inside the building and it stayed there for...
communitynewspapers.com
The Everglades Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Miami Launch the “Power of Water” Educational Initiative to Reach Schools and Families in Liberty City
More than 80 kids participated in the launch of an educational initiative to teach kids and their families in Liberty City about the power of water as a natural resource. The Everglades Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Miami hosted the launch of the “Power of Water” educational initiative on October 19 at the Samuel K. Johnson Youth Center at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City. The outreach program aims to educate future generations about the value of water from the Everglades for our health, our environment, and our communities.
Click10.com
Local Black leaders upset after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – There are questions about the future of historic Virginia Key after the mayor of Miami refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees. That decision has angered many local Black leaders. N. Patrick Range II is the now-former chairman of the...
Miami company reportedly eyeing Port St. Joe Paper Mill
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Miami-based company called Nopetro is reportedly interested in buying a parcel of the old paper mill land from the St. Joe Company. Nopetro plans to build a liquefied natural gas plant adjacent to the Port St. Joe shipping port. LNG is natural gas that is chilled to -260 […]
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council candidate suing for Miami job back following termination
For a former South Florida man running for Inverness City Council this November and warning of South Florida’s “moral degradation” coming to the community, John Labriola appears eager to get right back to Miami. Labriola, who is running for Inverness City Council seat one, filed a federal...
Tampa, Miami reported highest annual home price increases in US
The housing market continues to fluctuate, with Tampa one of the most expensive cities for home prices growth in the US.
NBC Miami
Police Bodycam Makes Big Difference in Miami Oversight Panel Investigations: Report
Police body cameras are proving to be a critical tool in finding out exactly if an officer crossed the line. The Miami Civilian Investigative Panel spent months probing how the body cameras impact their work when citizens file complaints and their results say the cameras help the public and officers, too, according to a report NBC 6 exclusively obtained Thursday.
Click10.com
DeSantis’s Broward school board appointee gives superintendent 90 days for progress report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County School Board members gave the superintendent another chance to prove herself and in 90 days she will have to provide a progress report. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright responded with a report on her progress after receiving criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointee Torey Alston,...
Miami Beach City Commission adopts ordinance to ban hair style discrimination
MIAMI BEACH -- The Miami Beach City Commission on Wednesday voted to ban discrimination in housing, employment or the use of municipal facilities based on the style or texture of the applicant's hair. The new ordinance was adopted as a means of ending racism that has largely been directed at...
South Florida Times
An Open Letter to Mayor Francis Suarez, City of Miami, FL
The Hon. Francis Suarez, Mayor Miami City Hall 3500 Pan American Drive Miami, FL 33133. Your intervention is urgently and immediately needed to correct an indefensible injustice, to save one of Miami’s most invaluable and irreplaceable natural and historic assets for generations to come, and to undo what can become a dangerous precedent and threat to democracy and responsible government in our future by exercising your Mayoral Veto power.
South Florida Times
Carey-Shuler honored with roadway in Miami-Dade
Miami, Fla. – Former longtime Miami-Dade County Commissioner and the ﬁrst Black woman to serve on the board, Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler will have a roadway named in her honor, paving the way for the younger generation to serve in government and making an impact on people’s lives in the Black community.
Click10.com
Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
communitynewspapers.com
New JNFuture executive already making an impact in South Florida
Jewish National Fund-USA welcomes Nehama Schwartz as the new South Florida Campaign Executive for JNFuture, its philanthropic division for ages 22-40. A passionate supporter of Israel with a proven track record of achieving results, Nehama is a welcome addition to the Jewish National Fund-USA family. Originally from New York, Schwartz...
NBC Miami
SB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike Closed in Miami-Dade After Multi-Vehicle Crash
All southbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike remain closed in Miami-Dade County after a morning multi-vehicle crash. The crash took place just after 8:30 a.m. just before the exit to Okeechobee Road and may have involved as many as six vehicles. Florida Highway Patrol officials have not released details on...
Miami New Times
Black Coalition Plans Last Stand Against Virginia Key Takeover
On October 13, Miami city commissioners voted to remove the majority-Black board of trustees in charge of Virginia Key Beach Park — the first beach designated for Black residents of Miami-Dade County during segregation in the 1940s. Despite intense public outcry at a city meeting, the commission voted 4-1 to oust the board and make themselves managers of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust.
communitynewspapers.com
Alexandra P. Davis Commissioner Putting You First… Keeps Us First
Hello Friends & Neighbors, I am grateful to be able to reach you through this medium once again. Thank you for your continuous support. The month of June was recognized as Caribbean American Heritage Month, and I had the pleasure of kicking it off with a media launch showcasing our Caribbean Heritage activities for the month with music and entertainment. We closed out the month with a little Taste of the Caribbean Islands at Vizcaya Park. A fun time was had by all as we incorporated new aspects this year with an art and book fair as well as culinary demos.
