Tampa, FL

Comments / 8

Jeff Eanes
3d ago

Well now they can spend the rest of their lives in prison gangs...... Won't that be something to look up too for all the junior gang members?????

Hunter McGaughey
3d ago

Here is the irony. It isn't feasible for them to put multiple police officers out there every night... but they can put hundreds out to direct traffic or to provide security at sporting events, concerts, fairs or any other social gathering.

tampabeacon.com

Suspect held in Ybor shooting

TAMPA — A 20-year-old man has died after being shot early the morning of Oct. 23 in Ybor City’s nightclub district, and a suspect in the shooting has been charged with first-degree murder, the Tampa Police Department said. Around 2:50 a.m., as bars and nightclubs in the heart...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police investigating shooting death on Hamner Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday night. Detectives said, around 11:30 p.m., they received a report about shots fired along North Hamner Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body. Police said the man died...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night. Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.
TAMPA, FL
cbs12.com

Police: Multiple shootings lead to drug ring bust, crosses multiple county lines

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — After 10 months, multiple law enforcement agencies busted a major drug ring that spanned across Central Florida. The St. Petersburg Police Department, Chief Anthony Holloway, announced the results of the investigation on Tuesday. He said an investigation began in January 2022 regarding gun violence throughout the city. Through more digging, investigators said they established a link between shootings and a major drug ring.
pasconewsonline.com

Port Richey officers arrest theft suspect

UPDATE: Port Richey officers have arrested a woman in connection to the felony retail theft. PORT RICHEY, FLA- The Port Richey Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the below pictured subject, in reference to a felony theft. If you have any information, please contact Ofc. D. Peal or Det. D. Howard at 727-816-1919 and reference case #2022-1159. As always, you can remain anonymous.
PORT RICHEY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Weeki Wachee Property Manager Charged with Organized Fraud

HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff’s Office began receiving numerous complaints in August of this year from rental property owners regarding a local property manager who they believed was committing fraud. John Bonesteel the operator of Nature Coast Assistance, served as the property manager in Hernando County for the rental properties in question.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suspect sought in shooting death in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect they say shot and killed a 21-year-old man early Monday. Deputies responded to a home in the 2800 block of Seventh Avenue East in Palmetto at about 3:30 a.m. They found an unresponsive 21-year-old male lying in the driveway with at least one gunshot wound. The man died a few minutes later.
PALMETTO, FL
fox13news.com

TPD news conference: Arrests made in Tampa bar shooting

Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor provided an update on arrests made in a deadly bar shooting earlier in October. A 30-year-old man was shot and killed and six other adults were injured during the incident at LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge on Franklin Street.
TAMPA, FL

