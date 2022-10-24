Read full article on original website
Jeff Eanes
3d ago
Well now they can spend the rest of their lives in prison gangs...... Won't that be something to look up too for all the junior gang members?????
Hunter McGaughey
3d ago
Here is the irony. It isn't feasible for them to put multiple police officers out there every night... but they can put hundreds out to direct traffic or to provide security at sporting events, concerts, fairs or any other social gathering.
tampabeacon.com
Suspect held in Ybor shooting
TAMPA — A 20-year-old man has died after being shot early the morning of Oct. 23 in Ybor City’s nightclub district, and a suspect in the shooting has been charged with first-degree murder, the Tampa Police Department said. Around 2:50 a.m., as bars and nightclubs in the heart...
fox13news.com
Tampa police investigating shooting death on Hamner Avenue
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday night. Detectives said, around 11:30 p.m., they received a report about shots fired along North Hamner Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body. Police said the man died...
fox13news.com
Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night. Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.
‘Trauma’: Gun violence hits home for Robles Park man
When he heard the shots pop out against the quiet of the cold, late evening in December 2021, Michael Randolph hit the floor. He had been in this situation before.
cbs12.com
Police: Multiple shootings lead to drug ring bust, crosses multiple county lines
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — After 10 months, multiple law enforcement agencies busted a major drug ring that spanned across Central Florida. The St. Petersburg Police Department, Chief Anthony Holloway, announced the results of the investigation on Tuesday. He said an investigation began in January 2022 regarding gun violence throughout the city. Through more digging, investigators said they established a link between shootings and a major drug ring.
Tampa Police arrest two men involved in deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said in a press conference on Monday TPD arrested two men they believe are linked to a deadly shooting outside a Tampa nightclub on October 9.
A 22-year Tampa police officer resigned after using homophobic slurs while making an arrest
The officer resigned during TPD’s internal affairs investigation.
Suspects who shot 7, killed 1 in Tampa bar shooting found in Texas hotel, chief says
Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor will hold a press conference Monday afternoon on arrests made in relation to a bar shooting that left one person dead and six injured in early October.
Sheriff's office: 15-year-old arrested for bringing gun to school
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland high school student was arrested Wednesday morning after they reportedly brought a gun to campus. Just after 8 a.m., the school resource officer at Tenoroc High School received an anonymous tip that a student brought a gun to school, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
St Pete Police Lead Bust On Massive Local Drug Ring
Police chief says ring was tied to several shootings in Pinellas County
fox35orlando.com
Convicted Orange County serial rapist to be sentenced again, detectives warn there may be more victims
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man already convicted of raping two women will soon be sentenced in Hernando County. Investigators are concerned because they believe there are other victims. Deborah Barra prosecuted the Orange County case. She said, "If you were in his path of travel during this time, you were...
pasconewsonline.com
Port Richey officers arrest theft suspect
UPDATE: Port Richey officers have arrested a woman in connection to the felony retail theft. PORT RICHEY, FLA- The Port Richey Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the below pictured subject, in reference to a felony theft. If you have any information, please contact Ofc. D. Peal or Det. D. Howard at 727-816-1919 and reference case #2022-1159. As always, you can remain anonymous.
Police investigate deadly shooting at Temple Terrace gas station
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Temple Terrace police are working to find out who was involved in a deadly shooting outside of a 7-Star gas station. Officers responded around 10 p.m. Monday at the gas station located at 7749 Temple Terrace Highway. They say they arrived to find two people shot.
Tampa Man Killed When Struck By Three Vehicles On I-75 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old Tampa man was killed in a crash that happened on I-75 in Pasco County early Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Thursday at 5:07 AM, the Tampa man and his 20-year-old son were traveling southbound on
niceville.com
Florida man found with $1 million cash during traffic stop sentenced to prison
FLORIDA — An Orlando man has been sentenced to over six years for money laundering conspiracy after being stopped while transporting over $1 million in cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Senior U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew has sentenced Jason Pagan-Reyes, 40, of Orlando, to six...
pasconewsonline.com
Weeki Wachee Property Manager Charged with Organized Fraud
HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff’s Office began receiving numerous complaints in August of this year from rental property owners regarding a local property manager who they believed was committing fraud. John Bonesteel the operator of Nature Coast Assistance, served as the property manager in Hernando County for the rental properties in question.
Congressional candidate on Tampa police ride-along during Ybor City shooting
Tampa police arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed someone following a fight early Sunday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Suspect sought in shooting death in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect they say shot and killed a 21-year-old man early Monday. Deputies responded to a home in the 2800 block of Seventh Avenue East in Palmetto at about 3:30 a.m. They found an unresponsive 21-year-old male lying in the driveway with at least one gunshot wound. The man died a few minutes later.
1 dead, 1 injured after gas station shooting in Temple Terrace
One person is dead and another sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Temple Terrace on Monday night.
fox13news.com
TPD news conference: Arrests made in Tampa bar shooting
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor provided an update on arrests made in a deadly bar shooting earlier in October. A 30-year-old man was shot and killed and six other adults were injured during the incident at LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge on Franklin Street.
