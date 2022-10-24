ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Airport High School's Student Council presents check for nearly $30,000 to help support Camp Kemo

West Columbia, SC 10/26/2022 - The Student Council of Airport High School presented a check this month for nearly $30,000 to Prisma Health Children's Hospital and Camp Kemo. Camp Kemo is normally held once a year at the Lutheran Church’s Camp Kinard retreat in the Batesburg-Leesville area of the county. Camp Kemo is a well-organized event that allows children with cancer to have as close to a normal summer camp experience as possible for these very ill children. Without Camp Kemo, the children might never enjoy the fun that children without health problems have during the summer months.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Law enforcement officers come together tomorrow and Thursday for Cops on the Coop fundraiser

West Columbia, SC 10/25/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Law enforcement officers from the City of West Columbia PD, Cayce’s PD, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department will gather tomorrow morning at 7:00 a.m. at the Chick-fil-A at 2299 Augusta Road, West Columbia for a special fundraising effort for Special Olympics. The officers will be there accepting donations until 5:00 p.m. They will then be back on Thursday at the same location and times accepting donations again.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
The Lake Murray Country Visitor’s Center announces Christmas schedule for 2022

Lake Murray, SC 10/27/2022 - The Lake Murray Country Visitor’s Center will hold the annual Holiday Open House & Gift Shop Sale, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 and you’re invited! The Holiday Open House will take place from 10 AM – 5:30 PM at the Lake Murray Country Visitors Center located at 2184 North Lake Drive in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
UPDATE: Sheriff's Department takes shooting suspect into custody; victim expected to recover

Pelion, SC 10/27/2022 (Paul Kirby) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, along with a multitude of other law enforcement agencies, was searching for a suspected gunman near Lawson Road in the Fairview Community of Lexington County Thursday afternoon. Lawson Road is located to the west of US Hwy 178 (Fairview Road) between the Town of Pelion and Fairview Crossroads. This according to the department’s social media pages.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Batesburg-Leesville Police Department asking for the public’s help in locating shoplifting suspect

Batesburg-Leesville, SC 10/17/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Officers with the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department are asking the public for their help in identifying a woman that was recently involved in a shoplifting incident at the Wal-Mart in town. According to the police, the women whose picture was caught on surveillance cameras took and unspecified amount of merchandise before leaving the store without paying for those things.
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
The Lexington Police Department Foundation Fall Festival is tonight

Lexington, SC 10/25/2022 - The LPD Foundation Fall Festival is tonight. The fun kicking off at 5:30 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater which is located at Church Street and Maiden Lane near the Lexington Town Hall. According to the Lexington PD, they anticipate a lot of walk-up ticket sales. Tickets...
LEXINGTON, SC
Deputies investigating SUV taken at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon

Gaston, SC 10/26/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a suspect in an alleged carjacking that ended with an SUV being stolen at gunpoint. According to a redacted report released to The Lexington Ledger by the Sheriff’s Department, this frightening crime happened at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, on Shumpert Road in the Gaston community.
GASTON, SC

