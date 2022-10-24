Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak’s cabinet: Who is in the prime minister’s top team?
Rishi Sunak has appointed his new cabinet, hours after officially taking over as prime minister. He has kept a number of ministers in the same posts they were in before - including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Here's our guide to the new...
Rishi Sunak tells Emmanuel Macron he wants to make Channel crossings ‘unviable’
Rishi Sunak has told Emmanuel Macron that he wants Britain and France to make Channel migrant crossings “completely unviable”.The same pledge was made by Priti Patel in August 2020 and came back to haunt the former home secretary as numbers surged to record levels.Mr Sunak has been making warm overtures to the French government since becoming prime minister, following bitter rows over the Channel that worsened when Liz Truss was asked whether Mr Macron was “friend or foe” and replied: “The jury’s out.”A Downing Street spokesperson said the French president congratulated the new prime minister on his appointment in a...
Living in Downing Street: Rishi Sunak and family move back in
The new prime minister and his family will be returning to live in the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said. Rishi Sunak, along with his wife and two daughters, stayed in the flat when he was chancellor to Boris Johnson. Many PMs of recent years - especially those...
No 10 responds to King Charles Cop27 ‘ban’ as Coffey defends Sunak’s decision to miss climate summit – UK politics live
Downing Street says it was ‘unanimously agreed’ with Palace that monarch would not attend; PM criticised for missing Cop27
Schools: Teacher prepared to strike despite feeling guilty
A teacher said she's prepared to strike, despite feeling guilty about pupils who could lose out on education. Lowri Lewis Williams, from Denbighshire, said strikes were needed to "safeguard the future of teaching". It comes as teachers in Wales and other parts of the UK are being asked to vote...
