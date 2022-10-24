Read full article on original website
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Katy Perry Celebrates Birthday With Family Photo, Orlando Bloom Gushes Over His Fiancée
Katy Perry celebrated her birthday with her two loves! On Tuesday, the "Roar" singer turned 38 and had her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, by her side. "Every time I blow a candle out I always wish for you. 38 and grateful ♥️🎂," the birthday...
Jennifer Garner Says She Had 'a Wedding For Myself' on 50th Birthday, Addresses Her 'Nice' Label
Jennifer Garner decided to celebrate a major milestone in a big way. The actress opens up in her new cover story for Town & Country about the big blowout birthday party she threw for herself in the spring in honor of her 50th birthday. "I basically had a wedding for...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Pet Name for Pete Davidson
Aladdin and Jasmine forever! Though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August after nine months together, the former pair's romance is still playing out on season 2 of The Kardashians. In Thursday's episode, viewers saw Pete's sweet white roses and card for his then-girlfriend while she was appearing alongside...
Christina Applegate Shares Look at Her Walking Sticks Ahead of First Public Event Since MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate is preparing to reenter public life. The 50-year-old actress took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photo of the walking sticks she's planning to use at her first public event since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year. "I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Baby Daughter Malti's First Diwali in Adorable Matching Outfits
Baby's first Diwali! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated a sweet milestone with their 9-month-old daughter, Malti, all wearing matching off-white ensembles. Little Malti, whose face is covered up with a white heart emoji in the photos, wore a beautiful printed top and skirt with a rose-shaped headband. Chopra, 40,...
The 20 Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans for Fall 2022
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Son Papa Bear's 2nd Birthday With Over-the-Top 'Minions' Party
Nicki Minaj rang in her son's second birthday with an animated affair! The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper went all-out with a Minions-themed backyard bash on Monday in honor of the occasion. "On 9/30/22 you turned 2," Minaj wrote in tribute to her little one, Papa Bear, whom she shares with...
'Love Is Blind' Alum Lauren Speed Accuses Show of Cutting Out 'All the Black Women'
Like many others, Lauren Speed-Hamilton is digging deep into the new season of Netflix's Love Is Blind, and she has some thoughts for the streamer. The dating show alum took to social media on Monday to criticize the series for having limited scenes with Black women in its third season.
Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Are 'Glad to Have Cleared the Air,' Source Says
Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have moved beyond the drama and opened up a new chapter in their lives. A source tells ET that the pair "are more than cordial and just want to remain friendly." The news comes less than two weeks after Bieber and Gomez met up at...
