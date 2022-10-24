ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Pet Name for Pete Davidson

Aladdin and Jasmine forever! Though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August after nine months together, the former pair's romance is still playing out on season 2 of The Kardashians. In Thursday's episode, viewers saw Pete's sweet white roses and card for his then-girlfriend while she was appearing alongside...
ETOnline.com

The 20 Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans for Fall 2022

Amazon has the best deals on Levi's jeans for your fall wardrobe. Classics like Levi's never go out of style, and Amazon never disappoints us when it comes to fashion selections. Take advantage of these Levi's jeans deals at the retailer while supplies last. We're seeing a major shift in...
Parade

25 Best Gifts for Gilmore Girls Fans

1. Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook, $33 on Amazon. This is the gift to give if they've ever wondered what makes Luke's coffee so good, questioned the international cuisine at Al's Pancake World, or wanted to try Sookie's magic risotto. Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook, $33 on Amazon. 2. DUTUT...

