How Abnormal the World’s Temperature Was Every Year Since 1950

By Angelo Young
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rdGL_0il10agx00 The debate over global warming has evolved over the decades, from initial abject denial by industries, and politicians funded by those industries, to a more widespread public acceptance of the scientific consensus that the Earth is warming and the cause is largely human activity. Humans release 43 billion tons of CO2 every year -- in addition to the release of methane, nitrous oxide, and other greenhouse gasses.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that Earth’s temperature has risen by an average of 0.14 degrees Fahrenheit every decade since 1880, when humans began accelerating industrial activities. Since 1981, however, that rate has more than doubled to an increase of 0.32 F in average temperatures every decade. ( Earth’s CO2 level rose every year since climate change became a national issue .)

The 20th century average of the combined global land and ocean temperatures was 57 F, nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit higher than pre-industrial levels.

These incremental rises in temperature may not seem like much if you judge it by the air temperature outside today, but they have profound effects on ecological systems and the climate, causing more frequent and powerful weather events.

The warming of air and water temperatures due to human activity in turn leads to natural carbon emissions from the Arctic sea-floor and melting permafrost, putting the accelerator pedal down on global warming. Climate experts warn we can expect more floods, droughts, and wildfires, which have already become common in the modern news cycle.

To identify the temperature the year you were born, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on the combined land surface air and sea surface water temperature for 1950 through 2021 from NASA’s Global Land-Ocean Temperature Index. We also added the anomaly - the temperature compared to a base period. NASA used 57 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the average global temperature from 1951-1980, as the base. The hottest month each year also came from the report.

From 1950 to 2021, the global average of combined land-sea temperatures has been below 57 degrees Fahrenheit -- the base period temperature average -- in only 15 years. The last time was in 1976. This means anyone under the age of 45 has lived their entire lives in a warmer world with increasingly damaging climate effects.

Furthermore, anyone born since 2018 has lived with a global land-air temperature average of 58.5 F or higher. People born into the coming years will almost surely live with this average temperature above 59 F.

The anomalies compared to the base period have increased as well. While in 1976 the average temperature was 0.18 degrees below the base period average temperature of 57 F, by 2021 the average temperature was 1.51 F above it. In 2020, temperature was 1.84 degrees above the 1951-1980 global average. (Here are the worst states driving the climate crisis .)

Here is how abnormal the world's temperature was every year since 1950.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAaFH_0il10agx00

1950
> Average land-ocean temperature: 56.7Â° Fahrenheit - #70 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.31Â° below 57Â° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: June (56.9Â°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewSBA_0il10agx00

1951
> Average land-ocean temperature: 56.9° Fahrenheit - #62 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.13° below 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: December (57.3°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gAoXW_0il10agx00

1952
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.0° Fahrenheit - #56 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.02° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: January (57.2°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgCgU_0il10agx00

1953
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.1° Fahrenheit - #46 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.14° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: April (57.3°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGNFB_0il10agx00

1954
> Average land-ocean temperature: 56.8° Fahrenheit - #68 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.23° below 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: November (57.1°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pe3lG_0il10agx00

1955
> Average land-ocean temperature: 56.7° Fahrenheit - #69 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.25° below 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: January (57.2°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sxCvD_0il10agx00

1956
> Average land-ocean temperature: 56.7° Fahrenheit - #71 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.34° below 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: December (56.9°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOzAT_0il10agx00

1957
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.1° Fahrenheit - #50 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.09° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: June (57.3°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16L7dK_0il10agx00

1958
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.1° Fahrenheit - #48 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.11° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: January (57.7°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3smiE1_0il10agx00

1959
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.1° Fahrenheit - #53 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.05° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: March (57.3°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20utQ3_0il10agx00

1960
> Average land-ocean temperature: 56.9° Fahrenheit - #60 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.05° below 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: December (57.3°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwrJm_0il10agx00

1961
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.1° Fahrenheit - #48 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.11° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: February (57.3°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WObJi_0il10agx00

1962
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.1° Fahrenheit - #53 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.05° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: February (57.3°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXQ3Q_0il10agx00

1963
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.1° Fahrenheit - #50 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.09° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: August (57.4°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27VjTq_0il10agx00

1964
> Average land-ocean temperature: 56.6° Fahrenheit - #72 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.36° below 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: June (56.9°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SKRr_0il10agx00

1965
> Average land-ocean temperature: 56.8° Fahrenheit - #67 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.20° below 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: August (56.9°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPNpK_0il10agx00

1966
> Average land-ocean temperature: 56.9° Fahrenheit - #61 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.11° below 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: July (57.1°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5VPu_0il10agx00

1967
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.0° Fahrenheit - #59 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.04° below 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: May (57.2°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wjBJ_0il10agx00

1968
> Average land-ocean temperature: 56.9Â° Fahrenheit - #64 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.14Â° below 57Â° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: March (57.4Â°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNyHt_0il10agx00

1969
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.1° Fahrenheit - #50 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.09° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: December (57.4°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lz8W5_0il10agx00

1970
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.1° Fahrenheit - #53 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.05° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: February (57.4°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxKY5_0il10agx00

1971
> Average land-ocean temperature: 56.9° Fahrenheit - #64 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.14° below 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: August (57.0°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02OysT_0il10agx00

1972
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.0° Fahrenheit - #56 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.02° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: December (57.3°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNECy_0il10agx00

1973
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.3° Fahrenheit - #41 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.29° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: February (57.6°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SF7tP_0il10agx00

1974
> Average land-ocean temperature: 56.9° Fahrenheit - #62 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.13° below 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: August (57.2°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Mt3y_0il10agx00

1975
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.0° Fahrenheit - #58 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.02° below 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: May (57.3°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yma8P_0il10agx00

1976
> Average land-ocean temperature: 56.8° Fahrenheit - #66 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.18° below 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: December (57.2°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3DOs_0il10agx00

1977
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.3° Fahrenheit - #39 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.32° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: May (57.6°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfeDX_0il10agx00

1978
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.1° Fahrenheit - #47 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.13° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: March (57.3°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PyRMa_0il10agx00

1979
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.3° Fahrenheit - #41 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.29° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: December (57.9°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPoNE_0il10agx00

1980
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.5° Fahrenheit - #36 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.47° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: February (57.7°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5Yxz_0il10agx00

1981
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.6° Fahrenheit - #31 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.58° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: January (58.0°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfpkj_0il10agx00

1982
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.3° Fahrenheit - #44 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.25° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: December (57.8°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiW4P_0il10agx00

1983
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.6° Fahrenheit - #34 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.56° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: January (58.0°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1piR8z_0il10agx00

1984
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.3° Fahrenheit - #41 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.29° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: May (57.6°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4eMj_0il10agx00

1985
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.2° Fahrenheit - #45 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.22° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: January (57.4°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOeC9_0il10agx00

1986
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.3° Fahrenheit - #39 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.32° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: February (57.7°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2Ysb_0il10agx00

1987
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.6° Fahrenheit - #31 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.58° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: December (57.8°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqF19_0il10agx00

1988
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.7° Fahrenheit - #27 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.70° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: January (58.0°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZA2a_0il10agx00

1989
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.5° Fahrenheit - #35 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.49° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: December (57.7°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47NZ1U_0il10agx00

1990
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.8° Fahrenheit - #24 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.81° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: March (58.4°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqBLu_0il10agx00

1991
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.7° Fahrenheit - #26 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.72° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: June (58.0°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKY0f_0il10agx00

1992
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.4° Fahrenheit - #38 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.40° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: January (57.9°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4nOa_0il10agx00

1993
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.4° Fahrenheit - #37 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.41° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: February (57.7°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vj2yq_0il10agx00

1994
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.6° Fahrenheit - #31 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.58° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: June (57.8°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvBCk_0il10agx00

1995
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.8° Fahrenheit - #24 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.81° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: February (58.4°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MHTR_0il10agx00

1996
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.6° Fahrenheit - #30 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.59° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: August (57.9°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7sL2_0il10agx00

1997
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.8° Fahrenheit - #23 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.83° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: November (58.2°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SDn0_0il10agx00

1998
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.1° Fahrenheit - #18 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.10° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: February (58.6°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QaTck_0il10agx00

1999
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.7° Fahrenheit - #29 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.68° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: February (58.2°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqwgh_0il10agx00

2000
> Average land-ocean temperature: 57.7° Fahrenheit - #27 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.70° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: April (58.0°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9CMk_0il10agx00

2001
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.0° Fahrenheit - #21 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.95° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: November (58.3°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HuEi_0il10agx00

2002
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.1° Fahrenheit - #15 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.13° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: March (58.6°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25eWdI_0il10agx00

2003
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.1° Fahrenheit - #17 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.12° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: January (58.4°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTryD_0il10agx00

2004
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.0° Fahrenheit - #21 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.95° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: February (58.3°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BSPso_0il10agx00

2005
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.2° Fahrenheit - #10 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.21° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: October (58.4°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7AjJ_0il10agx00

2006
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.1° Fahrenheit - #15 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.13° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: December (58.4°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJlFz_0il10agx00

2007
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.2° Fahrenheit - #12 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.19° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: January (58.8°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMDwl_0il10agx00

2008
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.0° Fahrenheit - #20 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 0.97° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: March (58.3°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mG1oR_0il10agx00

2009
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.2° Fahrenheit - #13 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.17° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: November (58.4°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjauB_0il10agx00

2010
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.3° Fahrenheit - #9 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.30° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: March (58.7°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1koDrz_0il10agx00

2011
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.1° Fahrenheit - #18 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.10° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: August (58.3°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZeIo_0il10agx00

2012
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.2° Fahrenheit - #13 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.17° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: October (58.4°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgWwv_0il10agx00

2013
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.2° Fahrenheit - #10 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.21° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: November (58.5°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WhCrb_0il10agx00

2014
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.3° Fahrenheit - #8 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.33° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: September (58.6°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3ScO_0il10agx00

2015
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.6° Fahrenheit - #5 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.60° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: December (59.1°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295kD9_0il10agx00

2016
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.8° Fahrenheit - #2 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.82° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: February (59.5°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGjNo_0il10agx00

2017
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.7° Fahrenheit - #4 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.66° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: March (59.1°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Huk60_0il10agx00

2018
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.5° Fahrenheit - #6 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.51° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: October (58.8°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZXQq_0il10agx00

2019
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.7° Fahrenheit - #3 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.75° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: March (59.1°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOf98_0il10agx00

2020
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.8° Fahrenheit - #1 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.84° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: February (59.2°)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jD1t_0il10agx00

2021
> Average land-ocean temperature: 58.5° Fahrenheit - #6 highest
> Anomaly from 1951-1980 avg: 1.51° above 57° Fahrenheit
> Hottest month: October (58.8°)

