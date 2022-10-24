ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Community Theater to open run of 'American Son'

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
The Bakersfield Community Theater (BCT) will open its run of Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son on November 4th. The run will end on November 20th.

American Son is a modern play revolving around a bi-racial couple whose son's whereabouts are unknown following an altercation with police officers in Miami, Florida. The play focuses heavily on the topics of race in America, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the Blue Lives Matter debate.

“This play is powerful for a number of reasons,” said Jan Hefner, Executive Producer at BCT and co-producer of the play. “The dialogue between the characters is not the kind of conversation that people will ever hear unless they are part of the situation. What audiences will hear is real, relational and helps us understand that we can hear the other person, not understand them, but still love them.”

The play is part of BCT's contribution and commitment to making theater more inclusive, starting with local theaters. BCT plans to keep up this commitment by featuring multicultural plays with diverse casting. Because it is the oldest continuously producing theater in California, BCT hopes to use its influence to inspire others.

“This play is not just a play for people of color,” said Raquell Jones, a co-producer of American Son . “It’s about current issues that are sadly recurring issues in America. BCT will provide a space where people can come together to listen to what you’re hearing in the play and then discuss the issues to really understand what life is like for others. We don’t always do that in the regular course of debate.”

American Son was pitched to BCT by Clarence Cryer during the theater's first-ever Pitch Day, an event where the public can suggest plays for BCT to perform. Cryer, who is black and was raised in Miami, related to the experiences in the play and was chosen to direct it.

“In fact, this story mirrors many of my own experiences and has fueled my passion to bring this story to the Bakersfield stage,” said Cryer on the topic of the play and its realism.

Following shows, American Son will feature a moderated "Talk Back" session for the audience, in which they can ask questions about the play and the topics in it to the actors, producers, and director, as well as local community leaders.

BCT's board has also planned other play runs to get the topic of diversity across to theater attendees. Planned to run after American Son are Sister Act , Wilderness , Calendar Girls , and Torch Song .

Impressed by BCT's commitment to social justice and diversity is Dignity Health, which has signed on as the corporate sponsor for the full run of American Son .

“Dignity Health is united in our belief in the inherent dignity of all people,” said Robin Mangarin-Scott, Dignity Health’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Southern California Division. “It is an honor to support this important theater production as it echoes our call to embrace the shared humanity of every person regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, or economic status. The more thoughtfully we align with partners like the Bakersfield Community Theater, the more enriched all of our lives become.”

American Son will run for three weekends on Fridays and Saturdays starting November 4th, aside from the final show, which will be held on Sunday, November 20th at 2 p.m. All other shows will begin at 8 p.m.

For information on tickets, go to BCT's website or call 661-831-8114.

