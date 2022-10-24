'90 Day Fiancé' star Big Ed told Liz she's 'obviously not the right woman' for him and that he's 'happy to leave' their relationship

Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Woods during a recent argument on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" TLC/Discovery Plus

Big Ed and Liz continued their relationship-ending argument on Sunday's episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?"

The day after Liz left her engagement ring in a bush, Ed said she's "not the right woman" for him.

LIz, for her part, told Ed to return the ring, which she'd gone back and retrieved.

Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Woods continued their blowout argument during Sunday night's episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" — and Ed even told Liz that she's the wrong person for him .

Picking up shortly after where last week's episode left off, Ed and Liz's confrontation spilled over into the day after their engagement party. Although they were both sober, the couple kept bickering over Liz's friends and lifestyle .

"Since day one, I've had an issue with the people that are in your life. I don't want a girlfriend, let alone a fiancée, let alone a wife, that wants to have a girl's night out. That wants to be in a bar," Big Ed told Liz, according to People .

He then criticized Liz's drinking habits, and said that she regularly drinks until she "can't stand up." Liz responded that Ed also drinks frequently and took issue with his characterization of her.

"Stop making it seem like I'm this little party animal when we know who the party animal is," she told Ed.

The couple continued arguing, and Liz emphasized to Ed that his "insecurities" were adversely affecting their relationship.

"If I'm with the right woman, I'm not insecure. You're obviously not the right woman," Ed said.

Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Woods during an episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" TLC/Discovery Plus

Earlier in the episode, Liz had retrieved her engagement ring from a bush where she'd thrown it during the beginning of her and Ed's argument the night before. Per People , Liz later told Ed that he could return it, since it no longer had meaning for her.

"I'm asking you nicely to leave," Liz said towards the end of their argument.

"I'm happy to leave. Liz, have a nice life," Ed replied.

Previous episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" season seven saw Ed accuse Liz of being in a relationship with a female coworker of hers who showed up to their engagement party. Ed and Liz have had a on-again, off-again relationship after first meeting on the spinoff series "90 Day: The Single Life," which aired in 2021.

Big Ed previously starred on "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" along with his then-girlfriend, a woman from the Philippines named Rose. As People noted, after Rose and Ed broke up, she reportedly entered into a relationship with another woman .

Though recent episodes of the TLC series seem to suggest that Ed and Liz's relationship is over, it's unclear when the breakup scenes were filmed. Recent Instagram activity on Ed's account suggests the two have since reunited and are currently together.