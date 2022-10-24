ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Winterfest Boat Parade 2022: When to see it, where to sit — and grand marshals revealed

By Ben Crandell, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WbfT_0il10FLo00
Thousands of people gathered along the New River and Intracoastal Waterway to view the 50th Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade on Dec. 11, 2021. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Like Christmas trees at Home Depot before Halloween, another tradition that announces the holiday season is upon us: the reveal of grand marshals for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Drumroll ... The grand marshals for the 2022 Winterfest on Dec. 10 will be singer Taylor Dayne and former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick.

The trio join a nearly four-decade tradition of celebrities and near-celebrities serving as the face (and sometimes the voice) of the iconic event, which traces its roots back more than 50 years. Among the biggest names to serve as a Winterfest grand marshal are Kim Kardashian, Shaquille O’Neal, Pitbull and a future president, Donald Trump.

Taylor Dayne, who is in the process of becoming a Fort Lauderdale resident, dominated the pop charts in the late 1980s with hits including “Tell It to My Heart,” “Love Will Lead You Back,” “With Every Beat of My Heart” and “Prove Your Love.” She’s been enjoying another pop-culture moment lately with recent appearances on “The Masked Singer” and “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.”

One of the best-selling boy bands of all time, NSYNC split up 20 years ago (shocking, I know), and any kind of reunion is cause for good feelings among its fans — they may never be ready for a final bye, bye, bye.

The Winterfest Boat Parade 2022 takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10, when light-festooned yachts, boats, skiffs, paddleboards and other floating contraptions will sail out of downtown east along the New River and into the Intracoastal Waterway. The boats will begin moving at around 6:30 p.m.

Winterfest traditionally passes more than 1 million spectators along its 12-mile route, making it the largest live-audience event in the state, according to organizers. The parade provided a backdrop for one of Bob Hope’s nationally televised Christmas specials in 1987.

Winterfest viewing is free where you can find space along the route, and a table at a waterfront restaurant that night will be the hottest reservation in town.

The official parade-viewing party, with seating, returns to Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park, at 80 Las Olas Circle, on the south side of the East Las Olas Boulevard bridge. Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $20 for kids age 10 and younger at WinterfestParade.com .

Gates open at 4 p.m., with food and drink vendors, family activities and live entertainment hosted by iHeartRadio personalities. Among the performers scheduled are Southern Blood and the Shane Duncan Band. Know before you go: Bottles, coolers, chairs and pets are not allowed into the viewing party.

The first boats in the parade, with Dayne, Fatone and Kirkpatrick in the spotlight, are expected to reach the viewing area at 7 p.m.

The Las Olas Parking Garage is adjacent to the viewing party, but be forewarned that it might be better to leave the car at home. Traffic and bridge closures in the area will not be your friend that night.

For more information on the parade and other related events, visit Winterfestparade.com .

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Instagram @BenCrandell and Twitter @BenCrandell .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop sets debut in Fort Lauderdale; Playa Bowls heading to Jupiter

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale, with this third location expected to debut on Nov. 5 across the street from The ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Winterfest launch party announces 2022 grand marshals

We are on the cusp of the Christmas season, and there is no better way to kick off things than with Winterfest. And you know there’s no better way to celebrate Winterfest than with a party!. The Winterfest launch party was hosted in Fort Lauderdale by the Marriot Harbor...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Massive Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show underway

FORT LAUDERDALE - The 63rd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicked off Wednesday. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the five-day event featuring the world's leading brands in boats and yachts. More than 1,300 will be on display. This year's show features more than a thousand exhibitors pitching everything from marine products and real estate on waterways to sunglasses and personal watercraft. The show takes place across seven locations on both banks of the Intracoastal Waterway, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting Center. The Convention Center has over 3,000 parking spots...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
treksplorer.com

Dania Beach, FL: Things to Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay

Located in Broward County, South Florida, Dania Beach is a small coastal community with beautiful beaches. Being south of Fort Lauderdale, it’s often overlooked by many travelers. But as it’s just a short drive away from many of the Sunshine State’s hotspots, checking out all the best things to do in Dania Beach offers a splendid alternative without the crowds.
DANIA BEACH, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Spyro Gyra and David Sanborn Headline Two-Day Jazz Fest Pompano Beach Pompano Beach Arts Announces Complete Festival Lineup

Pompano Beach Arts has announced the complete lineup for the much anticipated second annual Jazz Fest Pompano Beach taking place Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, 2023. The headlining act for Friday night’s concert on the Great Lawn by the beach is 13-time Grammy Award-nominated jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra. Performing Saturday afternoon in Old Town Pompano Beach is a stellar selection of jazz artists including Nanny Assis, Fanni Sárközy, Yanier Horta, Julio Montalvo and the Fabulous Dixie Kings, and the FIU Jazz Big Band with the FIU Student Vocal Studio. Topping off this incredible Saturday lineup is the already announced headliner, six-time Grammy Award-winning jazz saxophonist David Sanborn. Tickets and details at www.pompanobeacharts.org/jazzfest.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Muse Tower: Luxury condos may beckon in Flagler Village

The name alone may inspire thoughts of how luxury condominium living could unfold in Flagler Village. The proposed Muse Tower would rise 30 floors above the city of Fort Lauderdale, bearing 112 condo units in a neighborhood previously known as a booming area for luxury apartment rentals. Plans for the tower, as outlined this week in an application before the Fort Lauderdale Development Review ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Opens in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Formerly Kimpton Goodland, the newly-branded Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach opened yesterday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. The three-story resort has 96 guest rooms, including two junior suites, each dispersed among airy hideaways and scenic courtyards filled with lush tropical flora. "The new Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort will set...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How to see Billy Joel at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood

South Florida favorite Billy Joel is returning Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood for an early 2023 show on Friday, Jan. 27. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at MyHRL.com, with a venue presale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday via the Hard Rock’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Prices start at $105. Joel’s annual pilgrimage to South Florida, New ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Going to the Fort Lauderdale boat show? Here’s what you should know

The five-day Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicked off on Wednesday, at locations along both banks of the Intracoastal Waterway, with the debuts of 30 new vessels and displays by more than 800 exhibitors. The 63rd annual show runs from Las Olas Boulevard south to the Pier Sixty-Six neighborhood and the Broward County Convention Center. Home base is the Bahia Mar Yachting Center on ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Beach orders immediate evacuation of condo tower

MIAMI BEACH -- CBS4 is learning new information after tenants at the  Port Royale Condominium in Miami Beach had to evacuate. CBS4 spoke with unit owner Marash Markaj who has owned a unit at the location for seven years. He said he has been a contractor for 20 years and while doing renovations on his unit he started to see red flags."I see some parts of the slab falling apart. I see inside and I was very concerned. I see some cracks and then I drive into the parking spot and water came inside the building and it stayed there for...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fire causes evacuation at The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire broke out on the roof of The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach on Thursday, Oct. 27. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said crews responded to the scene just after 5 a.m. No one was injured, but staff and guests were evacuated. Fire rescue...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Two trucks collide in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash between two trucks ended up in a rollover. A Florida Power and Light truck ended on its side after crashing into a tow truck, Thursday morning. The incident happened on West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 16th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. No one was...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy