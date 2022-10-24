Florida polling average: governor and U.S. Senate polls

Florida’s general election, featuring statewide races for governor and for U.S. senator, is Tuesday, Nov. 8. To help you keep track of how the candidates are doing, the Tampa Bay Times has collected independent, nonpartisan polls since the state’s primary election in August.

The charts below show how Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is faring against Democratic challenger Charlie Crist and how Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio stacks up against Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a former Orlando police chief.

Who is leading the races for governor and U.S. senator in Florida?

Here is what Florida’s polls have shown since the primary in late August.

The charts show each survey result and a simple moving average of the last five polls from unique pollsters, to avoid counting any of them twice. None of these polls have been conducted by the Times, and we won’t predict a winner. Considering several polls at once can give a better picture of the race than any one survey.

To read the results of any individual poll for yourself, click the links in the table below. Each row shows the last date the pollster was surveying voters and the final estimated margin. (“R +5” means the Republican candidate was leading the Democratic candidate by 5 percentage points, without considering the margin of error either way.)

• • •

