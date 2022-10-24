ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida polling average: governor and U.S. Senate polls

By Langston Taylor
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Florida’s general election, featuring statewide races for governor and for U.S. senator, is Tuesday, Nov. 8. To help you keep track of how the candidates are doing, the Tampa Bay Times has collected independent, nonpartisan polls since the state’s primary election in August.

The charts below show how Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is faring against Democratic challenger Charlie Crist and how Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio stacks up against Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a former Orlando police chief.

Who is leading the races for governor and U.S. senator in Florida?

Here is what Florida’s polls have shown since the primary in late August.

The charts show each survey result and a simple moving average of the last five polls from unique pollsters, to avoid counting any of them twice. None of these polls have been conducted by the Times, and we won’t predict a winner. Considering several polls at once can give a better picture of the race than any one survey.

To read the results of any individual poll for yourself, click the links in the table below. Each row shows the last date the pollster was surveying voters and the final estimated margin. (“R +5” means the Republican candidate was leading the Democratic candidate by 5 percentage points, without considering the margin of error either way.)

Tampa Bay Times Election Coverage

VOTER GUIDE: Here’s who is on your ballot and where they stand on issues.

TAX BREAKS, FATE OF COMMISSION: Here’s a look at what measures are on the November ballot.

SUPREME COURT RETENTIONS? Florida voters will decide whether to retain 5 of 7 state Supreme Court justices.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the elections in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription. Or click here to make a donation to the Tampa Bay Times Journalism Fund.

Comments / 180

F biden and his agenda
3d ago

after what this country going through only brainwashed people or they cant think for themselves vote blue lol

Reply(6)
61
GaryLeeT
2d ago

Oh yeah, I trust the Times. Now take any poll, subtract 6 points from the Demcrat and give it to the Republican. Then you have an accurate poll. DeSantis wins by 15 to 20 points and Rubio by 9 to14.

Reply(4)
19
Nancy Curtis
3d ago

The Republicans' desperation is palpable. deathsantos had to drag out his wife's battle with cancer to give voters a view of what a caring guy he is and Rubio drags out long debunked garbage about changing boys to girls. So much desperation. Vote blue!

Reply(51)
45
