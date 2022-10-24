Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
National test finds roughly 60% of fourth graders struggle to identify even, odd numbers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The “Nation’s Report Card” released this week shows a decline in 4th and 8th grade math and reading scores. The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) tests 4th and 8th grade students across the country every two years to gauge how states compare and how students are performing.
WTVCFOX
State audit finds Tennessee State University mismanaged funds for years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A newly published audit from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury identifies three ways Tennessee State University (TSU) mishandled funds over five years. The audit says the university struggled to track how much money was coming in and out of its bank accounts due to...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga charter school looking to open in Knoxville
CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Chattanooga Preparatory School announced they are opening a new school in Knoxville, according to our ABC affiliate WATE-TV. Brad Scott, the CEO of the Chattanooga Prep tells WATE they hope to open the school in 2024, with all tuition for students paid for. Scott says the school...
wgnsradio.com
States whose residents have the most disposable income - Where does Tennessee Rank?
(Tennessee) Researchers calculated each state’s per capita disposable income in 2021, adjusted for cost-of-living differences, and ranked them accordingly. The analysis found that post-tax income in Tennessee—after adjusting for the state’s below-average cost of living—was $54,576 per capita in 2021, compared to $55,671 nationally. Overall -...
wmot.org
New COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations all up slightly across Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The number of new COVID-19 infections reported by state health officials headed higher last week after falling for eight weeks in a row. By early October, new infection counts had fallen to just 5100 reported cases statewide during a single seven-day period. However, during the week that ended Saturday reported cases ticked back up 7 percent.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County invests in trade education; An alternative for students seeking a career
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Trade and vocational schools are getting a big bump from county leadership. An investment, they are saying, is sorely needed. As an abundance of job opportunities present themselves in Hamilton County, Astec, is looking to provide more careers chances for local students as they move out of high school.
East TN students receive free coats through Tennessee First Lady’s initiative
TENNESSEE (WATE) — In preparation for cooler days, several East Tennessee elementary school students went home with new winter coats on Tuesday thanks to Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee. “Everyone deserves to stay warm,” said 5th grader Grace Bachali who is one of several hundred students at Oneida Elementary School going home with a new winter coat. […]
'A first for Tennessee': 8 Morgan County inmates inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Eight men in Morgan County have achieved something no other Tennessean has before them: They've been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society while serving out their prison sentence. The Tennessee Department of Correction said eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex were...
WTVCFOX
Beyond the Podium: Tennessee Governor Race
As people head to the polls for early voting, Tennesseans will be choosing whether to give Republican Gov. Bill Lee a second term or switch to newcomer Democrat Jason Martin. Martin is a critical care doctor from Middle Tennessee. He said the pandemic is what pushed him to run. “I...
TN mayor pushing for $15 minimum wage to help with rising prices
The Mayor of Shelby County wants to see Tennessee more than double its minimum wage this upcoming legislative session.
WTVCFOX
Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon district
BEAVERTON, Ore. (CITC) — Kindergarteners in one Oregon public school district are expected to recognize and understand gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation by the end of the school year. Documents from Beaverton School District's (BSD) curriculum obtained by The National Desk (TND) reveal "learning targets" included in...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee among states now reporting 'high' flu activity, RSV & Rhinovirus also spreading
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among a handful of states experiencing high levels of flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For the week ending October 15, the latest report issued Friday shows Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, South Carolina, New York, and Washington, D.C. are the six areas reporting the highest flu activity.
Candidate For Tennessee Governor Arrested At Voting Site
Charles Van Morgan was arrested after police responded to calls of a disturbance.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee American Water awards over $15,000 in grants to local fire departments
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In honor of National First Responders Day, Tennessee American Water has awarded grants worth over $15,000 to 16 fire departments in our viewing area, according to press release. This includes fire departments in Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie, Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Counties. The grants provide supplemental funding...
utdailybeacon.com
A dive into recent anti-LGBTQ Tennessee laws
The state of Tennessee is becoming a less hospitable place for LGBTQ people to live after a suite of legislation has limited education, healthcare and basic human rights. In a ranking by USA Today comparing the best and worst states for LGBTQ people, Tennessee ranked 42 out of 50. The...
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In Tennessee
Insider found the most unnerving legends in each state.
WTVCFOX
Student Athlete Spotlight: Maddy Bacon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 27th, 2022 goes to Maddy Bacon. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee’s ‘Right to Work’
What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more.
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
wpln.org
Navigating the disability benefits system in Tennessee
Disability benefits can be absolutely vital for those who are eligible for them. These come in the form of Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Disability Insurance, federal programs overseen by the Social Security Administration. But, applying and re-certifying for these benefits an be complicated, and the benefits themselves are...
