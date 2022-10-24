ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTVCFOX

State audit finds Tennessee State University mismanaged funds for years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A newly published audit from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury identifies three ways Tennessee State University (TSU) mishandled funds over five years. The audit says the university struggled to track how much money was coming in and out of its bank accounts due to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga charter school looking to open in Knoxville

CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Chattanooga Preparatory School announced they are opening a new school in Knoxville, according to our ABC affiliate WATE-TV. Brad Scott, the CEO of the Chattanooga Prep tells WATE they hope to open the school in 2024, with all tuition for students paid for. Scott says the school...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

States whose residents have the most disposable income - Where does Tennessee Rank?

(Tennessee) Researchers calculated each state’s per capita disposable income in 2021, adjusted for cost-of-living differences, and ranked them accordingly. The analysis found that post-tax income in Tennessee—after adjusting for the state’s below-average cost of living—was $54,576 per capita in 2021, compared to $55,671 nationally. Overall -...
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

New COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations all up slightly across Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The number of new COVID-19 infections reported by state health officials headed higher last week after falling for eight weeks in a row. By early October, new infection counts had fallen to just 5100 reported cases statewide during a single seven-day period. However, during the week that ended Saturday reported cases ticked back up 7 percent.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

East TN students receive free coats through Tennessee First Lady’s initiative

TENNESSEE (WATE) — In preparation for cooler days, several East Tennessee elementary school students went home with new winter coats on Tuesday thanks to Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee. “Everyone deserves to stay warm,” said 5th grader Grace Bachali who is one of several hundred students at Oneida Elementary School going home with a new winter coat. […]
ONEIDA, TN
WTVCFOX

Beyond the Podium: Tennessee Governor Race

As people head to the polls for early voting, Tennesseans will be choosing whether to give Republican Gov. Bill Lee a second term or switch to newcomer Democrat Jason Martin. Martin is a critical care doctor from Middle Tennessee. He said the pandemic is what pushed him to run. “I...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Tennessee among states now reporting 'high' flu activity, RSV & Rhinovirus also spreading

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among a handful of states experiencing high levels of flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For the week ending October 15, the latest report issued Friday shows Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, South Carolina, New York, and Washington, D.C. are the six areas reporting the highest flu activity.
TENNESSEE STATE
utdailybeacon.com

A dive into recent anti-LGBTQ Tennessee laws

The state of Tennessee is becoming a less hospitable place for LGBTQ people to live after a suite of legislation has limited education, healthcare and basic human rights. In a ranking by USA Today comparing the best and worst states for LGBTQ people, Tennessee ranked 42 out of 50. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Student Athlete Spotlight: Maddy Bacon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 27th, 2022 goes to Maddy Bacon. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wpln.org

Navigating the disability benefits system in Tennessee

Disability benefits can be absolutely vital for those who are eligible for them. These come in the form of Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Disability Insurance, federal programs overseen by the Social Security Administration. But, applying and re-certifying for these benefits an be complicated, and the benefits themselves are...
TENNESSEE STATE

