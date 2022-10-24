San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works to conduct bridge maintenance

The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works will be performing bridge maintenance and repairs at three locations:



Villa Creek Road Bridge in Cayucos

Encina Avenue Bridge in Santa Margarita

North Ocean Avenue Bridge in Cayucos

Work on the Villa Creek Road Bridge is anticipated to begin on Monday, October 24. Work on the Encina Avenue Bridge and the North Ocean Avenue Bridge is expected to occur during November and December. If the weather permits, this work should be completed by the end of this year.

For the safety of the public and the workers, traffic will be subject to road closures, detours, or reduced to one-way controls with flaggers as required for each phase of the work. Residents on Villa Creek Road and Encina Avenue can expect the bridges to be closed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday except for emergency access.

At North Ocean Avenue, the public, including pedestrians and cyclists, should expect delays of up to 10 minutes and are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

This work is required to maintain safe bridge conditions and to avoid costly repairs in the future. This project is funded by the Federal Highway Bridge Program and the SLO County Road Maintenance Fund.

Whitaker Construction of Paso Robles has been awarded a contract of $327,755 to perform this work.