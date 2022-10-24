ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington Township, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Man Justified in Killing 2 Men Outside Bucks Co. Restaurant, DA Says

An Army reservist who shot and killed two men who were attacking him outside a Bucks County restaurant was justified, officials announced Thursday. The 21-year-old man and a friend were returning to his car on the night of Oct. 7 after leaving the Steam Pub restaurant along the 600 block of Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township when a group of men gathered near his vehicle and attacked him, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Search For Missing Sellersville Woman Intensifies

Authorities in Bucks County are ramping up their search for a woman they say disappeared more than two weeks ago. Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, 55, of Sellersville, was officially reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 12 by a family member, said county District Attorney Matt Weintraub in a release. Capaldi was last...
SELLERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2nd person arrested in Pottstown double homicide

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A second person has been arrested in a shooting that left two people dead in Pottstown last week. Deonte Kelly, 23, of Philadelphia turned himself in at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to Montgomery County Detectives and Pottstown Police, according to a news release from the county District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad

Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Steals Cash, Lotto Tickets In Levittown Armed Robbery

A masked woman wielding a handgun held up a Bucks County smoke shop, authorities have announced. Police said the suspect entered Levittown News and Tobacco on South Oxford Valley Road in Falls Township just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. The robber brandished a black, semiautomatic pistol, and stole...
LEVITTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Lawyers and judges rock (for justice-related causes)

NORRISTOWN — On Thursday evening, October 27th, Montgomery Bar Foundation will celebrate its 35 years of support for justice-related causes and its mission, “to improve, facilitate and support justice and fair treatment for all” with the long-awaited return of its landmark concert event, LAWYERPALOOZA. ‘Hard to believe five years have passed since a half-dozen bands, all featuring local, musically talented lawyers and judges played to a packed house and ROCKED the Foundation and storied foundations of 23 E. Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore. Organized in just a few short months back in 2017, the original concert-spectacle garnered considerable attention from local news media and not only raised awareness and funding for justice-related causes, but also exposed the community at large to the virtues, personalities, and true grit of Montgomery County’s unique legal community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 2 men stole electrical devices from multiple Lehigh Valley stores

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township police are asking for the public's help in their search for two thieves. The men stole electrical devices from multiple Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in Bethlehem Township and Whitehall Township, according to Bethlehem Township Police. The men filled large bags with electrical devices and left the stores without paying, police said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Sought In Hit-Run Of Delco School Bus, Police Say

Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the driver who they say crashed into a school bus and fled the scene. Nether Providence Township police said a commercial truck hit a Wallingford-Swarthmore School District bus near the intersection of Providence Road and Meadow Lane just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. No one on the bus was injured in the accident, officials added.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Gilbertsville Man Cut by Knife During Road Trip

TILDEN TOWNSHIP PA – A 39-year-old Gilbertsville man sustained a knife wound on his arm during an argument that occurred as he and a woman traveled in a vehicle on Interstate 78 near Tilden Township, Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police said in a report released Sunday (Oct. 23, 2022).
GILBERTSVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Customer Arrested For Armed Robbery At AT&T Store In South Jersey

There was an armed robbery at an AT&T store in Camden County, authorities said. On Monday, Oct. 24, at 8:18 p.m., Gloucester Township Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a man with a gun at the AT&T store. The call then disconnected. Officers secured a perimeter around the store and immediately located the suspect and took him into custody, police said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Bristol Times

Stumpy’s Hatchet House Bucks County has new owners

There’s just something about the original Stumpy’s Hatchet House location in Eatontown, New Jersey that has its customers leaving with a desire to open their own axe-throwing spot. This was true of Mike Keeley and Jennifer Runyon, the franchisee duo who brought Stumpy’s to Bristol toward the end...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

