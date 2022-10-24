Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: No room at the ER
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s a controversial and complicated topic -- emergency room diversions. They’re happening all over the country, including the Ohio Valley, causing some chaos in the healthcare field. First, we must understand exactly what it means when a hospital goes on diversion. "Diversion happens...
WTOV 9
Pair of Belmont County arrests net large drug haul
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — More drugs are coming off the streets in Belmont County. Tuesday, Richland Township Police received a complaint from the parking lot of Gabe’s in St. Clairsville. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle, as he had overdosed on drugs.
WTOV 9
Largest drug-related sentence in Guernsey County history handed out
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A Cambridge man received the largest drug-related sentence in the history of Guernsey County last week, following a July raid of his residence. Brett McLaughlin, 58, was sentenced to 20 years in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court last Friday. According to police, large quantities of...
wisr680.com
Two Charged In City Drug Bust
A Butler woman and an Allegheny County man are behind bars following a drug bust earlier this week in the city of Butler. Officers with the Butler County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street on Tuesday evening. 25-year-old...
WTOV 9
Mass food distribution held at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino Racetrack
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio County Family Resource Network held a Mobile Food Pantry in partnership with Mountaineer Food Bank on Wednesday at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino Racetrack. The distribution began at 11 a.m. and ended at 12:30 p.m. In addition to food – meat, vegetables, milk, bread, and...
Beaver County parents frustrated from seeing delayed emergency response time
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County parents say their township’s response times to emergencies could have cost them their daughter’s life. Shane Sadauskas called 911 Monday night after his 11-month-old was turning blue inside their Hanover Township home. A piece of plastic toy lodged in her throat. Shane and his wife are both CPR certified, and immediately began CPR.
Man fined $4,000 for killing bald eagle on Ohio farm
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A Tuscarawas County man was sentenced Monday to one year of probation and fined $4,000 after he pleaded guilty to killing a bald eagle on his farmland. David Huff, 79, of Dover, Ohio, also must pay $1,500 in restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio. Huff pleaded guilty in June to a violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
Former East Liverpool man sentenced for cocaine sales
A former East Liverpool resident has been sentenced in federal court for his role in a cocaine trafficking ring.
WTOV 9
Truck accident causes closure of Ohio 7 northbound in Stratton
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A semi-truck and a dump truck were involved in a merging accident on Ohio 7 northbound, just south of the Samis Plant at the intersection of Stratton Heights Road on Thursday morning. It happened before 11 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person...
Ohio woman pleads guilty to charges in newborn’s death
Rebecca Young, 24, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges in Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas Judge Megan Bickerton's court on Monday.
Greene Co. man faces over a dozen charges after 'barbaric' beating of young daughter
Greene County District Attorney Dave Russo says in a release that 50-year-old John Kraft repeated beat the 6-year-old in disturbing ways, calling the abuse “barbaric and horrific.”
WFMJ.com
Columbiana County cold case remains unsolved after 22 years
A cold case out of Columbiana County still remains unsolved after 22 years. 17-year-old Joey Gilmore of Lisbon died after a hit and run, and the driver was never found. "We're hurt," Gilmore's sister, Rebecca Tyson said, "We just want justice for Joe and we want to find who did it."
Waynesburg father accused of abusing daughter, burying her in yard overnight
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A Greene County man is in jail, accused of abusing his 6-year-old daughter. John Edward Kraft, 50, of Waynesburg, is facing multiple charges for allegedly striking his daughter, causing severe bruising all over her body. According to court documents filed by state police in Waynesburg, one of the girl’s siblings allegedly said Kraft buried her in the yard and left her in a hole all night. He also allegedly choked her until she blacked out.
WTOV 9
East Liverpool residents celebrate re-opening of Elizabeth Street bridge
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — For nearly 6 years, East Liverpool residents didn't have access to the Elizabeth Street bridge. Now, a $2.5 million project later, officials and residents were able to gather to celebrate its opening. "I think it's wonderful,” Columbiana County Commissioner Mike Helleck said. “Anytime you can...
Death Of Teens In Car Crash May Be Linked To TikTok Challenge
A new TikTok challenge is suspected to be linked to the deaths of four teenagers killed in a recent car crash.
WTOV 9
Brooke County employees will receive end-of-year bonuses
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — An end-of-the-year adjustment will give employees a bonus in Brooke County. Full-time employees will receive up to $3,000, while part time employees receive up to $1,500. Commissioner AJ Thomas says they looked into their budget and are thrilled to help out as prices have increased...
WTOV 9
Marshall County EMA playing host to flood program with officials across the state
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — County and municipal officials from across the state are at the Public Safety Building in Marshall County for a week-long, FEMA-sponsored class to educate and train folks in flood plain management. "When it comes to some of the guidelines and that, some things on the...
WTRF
BEAST bus coming to Ohio County Schools
OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – Back in January, along with Governor Justice, GreenPower Motor Company had announced that they would be bringing the manufacturing of both its Type A and Type B all electric, zero-emissions school buses to the state of West Virginia. Ohio County was accepted into round 2...
WTOV 9
Councilman Timmons challenging Graham for Jefferson County Commission seat
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — In the race for Jefferson County Commissioner, Steubenville's Third Ward Councilman Republican candidate Eric Timmons is challenging the incumbent commissioner Democrat Thomas Graham. "I was just to the point where I was tired of hearing people complain and saying some people don't get involved, and...
