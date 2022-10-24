GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A Greene County man is in jail, accused of abusing his 6-year-old daughter. John Edward Kraft, 50, of Waynesburg, is facing multiple charges for allegedly striking his daughter, causing severe bruising all over her body. According to court documents filed by state police in Waynesburg, one of the girl’s siblings allegedly said Kraft buried her in the yard and left her in a hole all night. He also allegedly choked her until she blacked out.

WAYNESBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO