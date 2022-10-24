ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

Related
WTOV 9

NEWS9 Special Assignment: No room at the ER

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s a controversial and complicated topic -- emergency room diversions. They’re happening all over the country, including the Ohio Valley, causing some chaos in the healthcare field. First, we must understand exactly what it means when a hospital goes on diversion. "Diversion happens...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Pair of Belmont County arrests net large drug haul

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — More drugs are coming off the streets in Belmont County. Tuesday, Richland Township Police received a complaint from the parking lot of Gabe’s in St. Clairsville. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle, as he had overdosed on drugs.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
wisr680.com

Two Charged In City Drug Bust

A Butler woman and an Allegheny County man are behind bars following a drug bust earlier this week in the city of Butler. Officers with the Butler County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street on Tuesday evening. 25-year-old...
BUTLER, PA
WTOV 9

Mass food distribution held at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino Racetrack

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio County Family Resource Network held a Mobile Food Pantry in partnership with Mountaineer Food Bank on Wednesday at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino Racetrack. The distribution began at 11 a.m. and ended at 12:30 p.m. In addition to food – meat, vegetables, milk, bread, and...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beaver County parents frustrated from seeing delayed emergency response time

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County parents say their township’s response times to emergencies could have cost them their daughter’s life. Shane Sadauskas called 911 Monday night after his 11-month-old was turning blue inside their Hanover Township home. A piece of plastic toy lodged in her throat. Shane and his wife are both CPR certified, and immediately began CPR.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man fined $4,000 for killing bald eagle on Ohio farm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A Tuscarawas County man was sentenced Monday to one year of probation and fined $4,000 after he pleaded guilty to killing a bald eagle on his farmland. David Huff, 79, of Dover, Ohio, also must pay $1,500 in restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio. Huff pleaded guilty in June to a violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
DOVER, OH
WTOV 9

Truck accident causes closure of Ohio 7 northbound in Stratton

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A semi-truck and a dump truck were involved in a merging accident on Ohio 7 northbound, just south of the Samis Plant at the intersection of Stratton Heights Road on Thursday morning. It happened before 11 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person...
STRATTON, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Waynesburg father accused of abusing daughter, burying her in yard overnight

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A Greene County man is in jail, accused of abusing his 6-year-old daughter. John Edward Kraft, 50, of Waynesburg, is facing multiple charges for allegedly striking his daughter, causing severe bruising all over her body. According to court documents filed by state police in Waynesburg, one of the girl’s siblings allegedly said Kraft buried her in the yard and left her in a hole all night. He also allegedly choked her until she blacked out.
WAYNESBURG, PA
WTOV 9

East Liverpool residents celebrate re-opening of Elizabeth Street bridge

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — For nearly 6 years, East Liverpool residents didn't have access to the Elizabeth Street bridge. Now, a $2.5 million project later, officials and residents were able to gather to celebrate its opening. "I think it's wonderful,” Columbiana County Commissioner Mike Helleck said. “Anytime you can...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WTOV 9

Brooke County employees will receive end-of-year bonuses

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — An end-of-the-year adjustment will give employees a bonus in Brooke County. Full-time employees will receive up to $3,000, while part time employees receive up to $1,500. Commissioner AJ Thomas says they looked into their budget and are thrilled to help out as prices have increased...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF

BEAST bus coming to Ohio County Schools

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – Back in January, along with Governor Justice, GreenPower Motor Company had announced that they would be bringing the manufacturing of both its Type A and Type B all electric, zero-emissions school buses to the state of West Virginia. Ohio County was accepted into round 2...
OHIO COUNTY, WV

