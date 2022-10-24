Read full article on original website
Man wanted in Watervliet arrested in Cohoes
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A man wanted by Watervliet Police was taken into custody following a what police call a "high-risk vehicle stop" in Cohoes. On October 26th, just after noon, Cohoes and State Police located 23-year-old Ethan X. Jordan in the area of Third Street and Bridge Avenue in the City of Cohoes.
Woman arrested in NJ airport, facing ID theft charges in NY
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — A Newburgh women arrested at New Jersey Airport faces charges in Wilton. Twenty eight year old Emonie S. Rosado, of Newburgh, NY, was arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 by impersonating victims and making unauthorized withdrawals according to State Police. Rosado was stopped at customs at...
Charges expected following school threat made on social media
BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say charges are expected following an investigation into a threat against the Ballston Spa School District. According to the Sheriff's Office, a threat was made on Snapchat on October 26th. A 15-year-old teen was identified as the suspect who...
Man arrested during traffic stop for possession of multiple drugs, say State Police
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested Daniel Yousef, 25, of Staten Island, New York for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of Cannabis. Police say just after 12:00 PM on October 20th, troopers stopped a Dodge Pickup on I-87 in the town...
Person of interest in fatal shooting in police custody
BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Bennington Police say the man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting of another man is in custody. Police responded to Green Mountain Power Woodford Road Substation on Tuesday for reports of a shooting. 39-year-old Ulysses Ivey of Bennington was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three separate school threats in less than 24 hours, three students charged
Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says there has been a rash of school threat investigations resulting in children getting charged. They say in the last 24 hours they have had three separate school threats. Two of those threats were at Ballston Spa, a third at Schuylerville High School. “We have zero,...
Months off parole, dozens of fake credit cards, man arrested on fraud charges, say police
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Watervliet Police say they have arrested a 27-year-old man with an extensive criminal history on fraud charges. Police say the investigation began after a report of a victim who received a fraud alert that their credit card was used at a local restaurant. Shortly thereafter,...
Clifton Park crash between car and motorcycle under investigation
CLIFTON PARK (WRGB) - The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious crash, involving a car and a motorcycle. They say it happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 146 and State Route 146A in the Town of Clifton Park. Officials say the driver of the...
Karen Heggen says "returned" court documents weren't from DA Office
Saratoga County — Saratoga County District Attorney candidate Michael Phillips stood in front of incumbent Karen Heggen's DA office on Wednesday with a bag full of court documents, saying he was returning the misplaced files. Heggen on the other hand, says they have nothing to do with her office.
Residents urged to stay indoors due to police activity in Granville
GRANVILLE, NY (WRGB) - The Washington County Department of Public Safety put out an alert around 7 p.m. Thursday, urging Granville residents who live on East Main Street to stay indoors, due to an active police investigation. About 45 minutes later, they released an updated message saying that situation had...
Schenectady County DA: Bail reform laws impacting increasing extradition decisions
Several counties in the Capital Region are facing a financial toll due to bail reform laws, some municipalities saying it's forcing them to make some difficult decisions. Earlier this week, Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew J. Sypniewski sentenced Joseph Fowler to 1 to 3 years of prison for failing to register as a sex offender. But, in order to prosecute Fowler, Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney needed to extradite him from Flint, Michigan, where he was apprehended back in May.
Troy issues boil water advisory as repairs wrap on Polk Street water main break
TROY, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Deputy Mayor Chris Nolin says repairs are finishing up on the Polk Street water main, and a boil water advisory has been announced in anticipation of the water being turned back on. Properties on 4th Street between Main and Tyler Streets, St. Luke's Avenue,...
The McRib is coming back to some Capital Region cities
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The McRib, is returning to select cities nationwide, and the Capital Region has three cities on that list. The fast food giant said the McRib will return to menus at participating restaurants on Oct. 31 for its "Farewell Tour." And where will it be...
After NYSDot orders closure, Village plans to demolish deteriorating bridge
After the New York Department of Transportation ordered the closure of the Sunnyside Bridge in The Village of Scotia, CBS 6's Kalani Aaron spoke with the Village's Mayor about what's next for the bridge. "We have known for quite a long time that the bridge is deteriorating" says Tom Gifford,...
Hundreds of GE Workers rally for fair wages, protect U.S. jobs
SCHENECTADY,NY (WRGB) — Hundreds of General Electric (GE) workers from four states including Kansas and Kentucky rallied at the heart of the company Tuesday calling on the company to reinvest in their employees. Among those who marched from State Street to the GE headquarters on Edison Ave was 3rd...
Electric transportation industry charging up in Capital Region
Over the next decade President Biden and Governor Kathy Hochul have implemented deadlines for electric vehicles to become industry standards in an effort to reduce our nation's greenhouse gas emissions and move towards cleaner energy. By the year 2035, Governor Hochul aims to make regulatory action to require all new...
Firewood sales see a surge with energy costs expected to rise this winter
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — With energy costs expected to be about 30% higher this winter compared to last year, consumers are looking for ways to cut back on their use of their main fuel source, be it gas, heating oil, or electricity. This fall firewood sales have seen a...
