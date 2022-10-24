ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Man wanted in Watervliet arrested in Cohoes

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A man wanted by Watervliet Police was taken into custody following a what police call a "high-risk vehicle stop" in Cohoes. On October 26th, just after noon, Cohoes and State Police located 23-year-old Ethan X. Jordan in the area of Third Street and Bridge Avenue in the City of Cohoes.
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Woman arrested in NJ airport, facing ID theft charges in NY

WILTON, NY (WRGB) — A Newburgh women arrested at New Jersey Airport faces charges in Wilton. Twenty eight year old Emonie S. Rosado, of Newburgh, NY, was arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 by impersonating victims and making unauthorized withdrawals according to State Police. Rosado was stopped at customs at...
WILTON, NY
WRGB

Charges expected following school threat made on social media

BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say charges are expected following an investigation into a threat against the Ballston Spa School District. According to the Sheriff's Office, a threat was made on Snapchat on October 26th. A 15-year-old teen was identified as the suspect who...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WRGB

Person of interest in fatal shooting in police custody

BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Bennington Police say the man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting of another man is in custody. Police responded to Green Mountain Power Woodford Road Substation on Tuesday for reports of a shooting. 39-year-old Ulysses Ivey of Bennington was pronounced dead at the scene.
BENNINGTON, VT
WRGB

Residents urged to stay indoors due to police activity in Granville

GRANVILLE, NY (WRGB) - The Washington County Department of Public Safety put out an alert around 7 p.m. Thursday, urging Granville residents who live on East Main Street to stay indoors, due to an active police investigation. About 45 minutes later, they released an updated message saying that situation had...
GRANVILLE, NY
WRGB

Schenectady County DA: Bail reform laws impacting increasing extradition decisions

Several counties in the Capital Region are facing a financial toll due to bail reform laws, some municipalities saying it's forcing them to make some difficult decisions. Earlier this week, Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew J. Sypniewski sentenced Joseph Fowler to 1 to 3 years of prison for failing to register as a sex offender. But, in order to prosecute Fowler, Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney needed to extradite him from Flint, Michigan, where he was apprehended back in May.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

The McRib is coming back to some Capital Region cities

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The McRib, is returning to select cities nationwide, and the Capital Region has three cities on that list. The fast food giant said the McRib will return to menus at participating restaurants on Oct. 31 for its "Farewell Tour." And where will it be...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Hundreds of GE Workers rally for fair wages, protect U.S. jobs

SCHENECTADY,NY (WRGB) — Hundreds of General Electric (GE) workers from four states including Kansas and Kentucky rallied at the heart of the company Tuesday calling on the company to reinvest in their employees. Among those who marched from State Street to the GE headquarters on Edison Ave was 3rd...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Electric transportation industry charging up in Capital Region

Over the next decade President Biden and Governor Kathy Hochul have implemented deadlines for electric vehicles to become industry standards in an effort to reduce our nation's greenhouse gas emissions and move towards cleaner energy. By the year 2035, Governor Hochul aims to make regulatory action to require all new...
MALTA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy