Man sentenced to prison in connection to fatal stabbing on Kilhoffer Street

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 32-year-old Reginald M. Branch, Jr. was sentenced as a second violent felony offender in Erie County Court to 16 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on December 1, 2020, Branch stabbed 50-year-old Damon O. Jones multiple times in the chest inside his apartment on Kilhoffer Street in Buffalo. Jones died at the scene.

On July 19, 2022, Branch was found guilty of one count of first-degree manslaughter.