Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
‘You’re lucky I’m in these handcuffs’: Green Bay man facing nine charges after incident at local bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is looking at close to 40 years in prison stemming from an alleged incident at a bar on the city’s west side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 46-year-old Marvin Skenandore is facing nine charges following an alleged hit-and-run incident. On October 23 around 2:15 a.m. officers were sent to a bar on West Mason Street for a reported disturbance.
Fox11online.com
70-year-old pedestrian killed in Green Bay while crossing street
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 70-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a vehicle while crossing Harrison Street in Green Bay. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Mather Street shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. The driver allegedly hit the pedestrian while the man was walking across the...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac police search for man who allegedly fired multiple rounds into minivan
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac police are asking for the public's help locating a man they believe was involved in a shooting incident this summer. For months, officers have been investigating the shooting incident that occurred near N. Hickory Street and Thomas Street. Police believe the incident began as an altercation at the W. Scott Street Kwik Trip.
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation underway following incident at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Law enforcement is investigating an incident at the Green Bay Correctional Institution that resulted in an assault. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the assault happened on October 21 and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two inmates were attacked.
wearegreenbay.com
Lanes reopen on WIS 26 in Winnebago County, crash cleared
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County. WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time. Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26. THURSDAY,...
Inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution died following assault
A man in Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) care at Green Bay Correctional Institution has died following an assault at the institution.
wearegreenbay.com
One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash
OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people--including a juvenile-- were taken to hospitals after a crash in Outagamie County Wednesday morning. At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn for a two-vehicle crash. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
Fox11online.com
2 hospitalized following crash near Seymour High School
TOWN OF OSBORN (WLUK) -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash near Seymour High School, including a juvenile. Outagamie County officials say the crash between a pickup truck and a minivan happened at the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the town of Osborn.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Native Sentenced in Prison Escape Attempt
A Manitowoc native accused of killing his two children has been sentenced in a separate case. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was previously convicted for attempting to escape from the Outagamie County Jail, and has been sentenced to spend five years in prison. Beyer is also accused of killing his 5-year-old son...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc man sentenced for holding jailer hostage during escape attempt, still faces homicide charges
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The second of the two men that attempted to escape Outagamie County Jail while holding a jailer hostage was sentenced in Outagamie County Court on Monday. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for his...
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
Fox11online.com
Body of missing Sheboygan man found in Langlade County lake
TOWN OF AINSWORTH (WLUK) -- The body of a missing Sheboygan man was found in a Langlade County lake. Adam Krause, 58, was reported missing on Oct. 1. On Monday night, his body was recovered from Rolling Stone Lake in the town of Ainsworth. Foul play is not believed to...
wausautimes.com
Area drug task force yields federal convictionsMeth found in Stevens Point, Oshkosh
WAUSAU – An Arizona man has been sentenced in federal court on charges of running drugs and drug proceeds through portions of central and eastern Wisconsin. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says Levi Bagne, 31, of Buckeye, AZ, was sentenced Oct. 18 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 16 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and money laundering. Bagne pleaded guilty to the charges May 24. According to the sentencing memo issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bagne’s drug-trafficking operation was “one of the largest methamphetamine conspiracies seen in the Western District of Wisconsin in recent memory.”
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Woman Pleads No Contest in Racist Notes Case
A Two Rivers woman has been convicted on 3 charges after she left racist notes on the vehicles of black residents. 50-year-old Cathleen Yauch was found guilty due to no-contest pleas on two charges of Disorderly Conduct, and one for Felony Bail Jumping. One of the Disorderly Conduct charges was...
Fox11online.com
Hazardous materials leak cleaned up on Fond du Lac highway
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Hazardous material was cleaned up after it was found leaking out the back of a semi-tractor in Fond du Lac. The semi-tractor was traveling south on Highway 41 around 8:30 p.m. Monday when law enforcement noticed a leaking substance coming from the rear cargo doors.
Fox11online.com
Suspect in children's deaths sentenced for jail escape attempt
APPLETON (WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for trying to escape from the Outagamie County Jail. Meanwhile, preparations continue for his Dec. 1 trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home. Beyer, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree...
wisconsinrightnow.com
JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing
A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh's Merrill Middle School to be torn down
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Merrill Middle School will be torn down once students move into new buildings currently under construction. The Oshkosh school board voted unanimously to take down the current building at 108 W. New York Ave. and use the grounds as green space for the new Vel Phillips Middle School.
Comments / 0