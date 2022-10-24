ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harman, WV

WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Former Mountaineer, NY Giant David Sills

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Mountaineer and current New York Giant David Sills joined First at 4. He talked about his journey to WVU and close relationships he has with former Mountaineers. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Martha Lee Tucker

Martha Lee Tucker, 84, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Fitzwater Assisted Living. She was born on March 17, 1938, in Charleston, WV; a daughter of the late Harry Rosco Poland and Bertie Lee (Forman) Poland. Martha was Methodist by faith; she was the last surviving of her immediate family. Martha worked as a sales consultant at Montgomery Ward and Sears for many years. Martha is survived by her sister-in-law, Jenette Poland of North Carolina, and many close friends that she loved. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her brothers, Harry Poland, and William Poland. There will be no public visitation, a graveside service will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. We would like to thank Heather and the staff at Fitzwater’s Assisted Living for the care given to Martha over the past years. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Mildred Yvonne Mercandino Six

Mildred Yvonne Mercandino Six, 85, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on August 28, 1937, a daughter of the late John Paul and Esther Ellen Ashcraft Mercandino. She was married to James Homer Six, who preceded her in death...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Tommie Franklin Poe, Jr.

Tommie Franklin Poe, Jr., 61, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home. He was born in Randolph County a son of Tommie Franklin Poe, Sr. and the late Clara Belle Dowler Poe. He as a dedicated member of Victory Baptist Church. He was the Owner/Operator...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Oct. 27

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses addressing risk. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Sentencing delayed for George Tanios

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - George Tanios, a Morgantown sandwich shop owner accused of entering The Capitol on Jan. 6, will have to wait a little longer for his day in court. His sentencing will now be on Jan. 13, 2023. Tanios, who is free on bond, pleaded guilty to one...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Charliena Gilmore

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charliena Gilmore from Ember Arts joined First at 4. She talked about decorations for the holiday season that can be created at Ember Arts and “Gnomevember.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County

BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Morgantown yard display captivates crowds

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - If Halloween is your favorite holiday, then Jon Ware’s house is an attraction for you. “It’s a sense of adventure, thrill, danger, all the things that people really enjoy,” Ware said. This is the second year his family is showcasing a grand Halloween...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Preston County

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Preston County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 7 between Kingwood and Masontown on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Patrick Morrisey visits Preston County High

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited Preston County High School on Wednesday. He talked with students about the drug problems in West Virginia like prescription opioids and fentanyl. Morrisey says he wants the students to know how dangerous these drugs are. He says many children start abusing...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Dorothy P. Vincent

Dorothy P. Vincent Dorothy Pearl Vincent, 94, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her home. She was born in Fairmont on April 07, 1928, a daughter of the late Edward B. and Lula Jane Sanders Conner. Dorothy retired with 36 years of service from the Westinghouse Plant. She was a dedicated member of the Samaria Free Methodist Church. She most enjoyed time spent with her loving family. She is survived by her son Clarence Edward Vincent of Fairmont; three grandchildren Becky Dewitt and her husband Karry of Fairmont, Billy Vincent and his wife Anja of Fairmont and Eddie Vincent and his wife Tracey of Buckhannon; great grandchildren Abigail, Cadence and Riley Vincent, Hunter and Levi Dewitt and Larissa, Nicholas, Marc and Billy Vincent; great grandchildren Ava Bruce and Wyatt; one sister Nancy Johnson of Barboursville and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Merton Myron Vincent on July 10, 1991; her daughter-in-law Diane Vincent; brothers and sisters William “Bill” Conner, James E. Conner, Louella Hoffman, Pauline Haddix and Paul “Poker” Conner. The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice especially Cortney, Corina, Angie and Brenda for their compassionate care of Dorothy, as well as caregiver Veronica McQuain. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Stemple and Pastor John Conaway officiating. Burial will follow at ET Vincent Cemetery on East Grafton Road. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Substance abuse recovery center opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Wise Path Recovery Center will begin accepting people today. They require you to call in, except on Wednesdays they will be accepting walk-ins. They have several locations coming soon. Their goal is to close the gap in treatment, educating people on recovery and assisting clients in...
MORGANTOWN, WV

