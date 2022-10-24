MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If Shelby County voters intend to make a significant impact on this year's midterm election, they have a lot of catching up to do. During the first four days of early voting last week, turnout was less than 21,000. Four years ago, during the same election cycle, turnout was more than twice that after four days with 43,635 ballots cast.

