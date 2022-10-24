ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Memphis mayoral candidates to appear at first joint meet and greet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians have a chance to meet the current candidates for the city’s next mayor. A meet and greet will be hosted by a few Shelby County-area political groups. The mayoral candidate meet and greet will start Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Pocket, also known...
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

TN state Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, House Dems confirm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, a spokesman for Tennessee’s House Democrats confirmed Wednesday morning. Cooper represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since the late 1990s. She was running to fill the District 86 seat again in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Representative Cooper was not only the oldest-serving legislator […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Longtime state representative Barbara Cooper dies at 93

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Democratic Party of Tennessee lost a passionate public service champion on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Tennessee Democratic Party confirmed that State House representative Barbara Ward Cooper passed away at the age of 93. Cooper served the 86th House District in Shelby County for 26 years.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Comcast looking to fill 40 job positions in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New job opportunities are coming to Memphis. Comcast will be hiring 40 residential installation and service technicians in the Bluff City. The technicians will be responsible for delivery and installation services. The company is offering a $1,500 sign-up bonus to hired candidates. The company is now accepting applications. To learn more about […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County leaders will gather to announce the support to repair the historic Beale Street Baptist Church.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Baptist Church is getting an historical upgrade. Shelby County Lee Harris along with county leaders and officials will celebrate alongside the church as they secure $150,000 for the restorations of the landmark building. They are hosting a historic preservation announcement and tour of Beale Street Baptist Church Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis schools HR chief responds to being placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis-Shelby County Schools human resources chief Yolanda Martin says she was “blindsided” by the district placing her on leave. MSCS confirmed late Friday that the district placed Martin on administrative leave. The district didn’t explain why, but in a statement, the superintendent said “The district investigates all employee complaints as we continue our […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MSCS Board expected to resume talks on national search for superintendent, no timetable on decision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months of waiting, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board is expected to resume talks about hiring a permanent school district superintendent. “We’re scheduled to have a board retreat over the weekend (October 28th-29th),” school board chair Bishop Althea Greene said. “Because we have new board members, I want to make sure that I’m transparent with them, that they get information on timelines.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW customers get $0 due bills

MEMPHIS, TN. — Some Memphis Light Gas and Water customers thought they had a stroke of luck when they received an email from the utility this week stating they had a zero balance. It turns out it was a mistake that MLGW said it has since corrected. “I’ve had a couple of really good things […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper Patavious Isom, also known as “Duke Deuce,” gave back to his community Wednesday. At the pep rally, Duke Deuce gave a surprise performance and donated items to the high school band. While in town, he also taught a jookin dance class...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

