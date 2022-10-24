Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Memphis mayoral candidates to appear at first joint meet and greet
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians have a chance to meet the current candidates for the city’s next mayor. A meet and greet will be hosted by a few Shelby County-area political groups. The mayoral candidate meet and greet will start Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Pocket, also known...
TN state Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, House Dems confirm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, a spokesman for Tennessee’s House Democrats confirmed Wednesday morning. Cooper represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since the late 1990s. She was running to fill the District 86 seat again in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Representative Cooper was not only the oldest-serving legislator […]
Why 'Keep Bartlett, Bartlett' campaign slogan for one local race is drawing strong reactions
BARTLETT, Tenn. — In Bartlett, the slogan of an election campaign is raising eyebrows and discussion on social media. Atop the sign for Bartlett alderman candidate Victor Read reads: "Remember Cordova? Keep Bartlett, Bartlett." So, ABC24 dug deeper into what the candidate meant and reaction from fellow candidates also...
localmemphis.com
Sanford: When it comes to Shelby County voting numbers, there's a lot of catching up to do
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If Shelby County voters intend to make a significant impact on this year's midterm election, they have a lot of catching up to do. During the first four days of early voting last week, turnout was less than 21,000. Four years ago, during the same election cycle, turnout was more than twice that after four days with 43,635 ballots cast.
WSMV
Longtime state representative Barbara Cooper dies at 93
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Democratic Party of Tennessee lost a passionate public service champion on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Tennessee Democratic Party confirmed that State House representative Barbara Ward Cooper passed away at the age of 93. Cooper served the 86th House District in Shelby County for 26 years.
Tennessee Rep. Barbara Cooper, oldest-serving legislator in state history, dies at 93
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee House Democratic Caucus' Press Secretary confirmed the passing of Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Ward Cooper, was said to have died Tuesday, October 25. Cooper was 93 years old. Cooper, a Memphis native, served as the Tennessee State Rep. for Shelby County District 86 for 26...
TN mayor pushing for $15 minimum wage to help with rising prices
The Mayor of Shelby County wants to see Tennessee more than double its minimum wage this upcoming legislative session.
Comcast looking to fill 40 job positions in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New job opportunities are coming to Memphis. Comcast will be hiring 40 residential installation and service technicians in the Bluff City. The technicians will be responsible for delivery and installation services. The company is offering a $1,500 sign-up bonus to hired candidates. The company is now accepting applications. To learn more about […]
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
Shelby County leaders will gather to announce the support to repair the historic Beale Street Baptist Church.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Baptist Church is getting an historical upgrade. Shelby County Lee Harris along with county leaders and officials will celebrate alongside the church as they secure $150,000 for the restorations of the landmark building. They are hosting a historic preservation announcement and tour of Beale Street Baptist Church Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Conditions at 201 Poplar are unlivable, county commissioner says
MEMPHIS. Tenn. — Unlivable and unacceptable. That’s how a county commissioner described the conditions at 201 Poplar after getting a tour recently. She and others said it’s time to rebuild the jail. “We saw everything from leaking ceilings to mold on panels to the cells just being...
MERGE Memphis needs you as they work to help women in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the cold weather moves into the Mid-South, local homeless shelters are looking for help to make sure those in need stay warm this winter. And they need the public’s help. “MERGE Memphis is a nonprofit and we’ve been around since 2014. We have Clair’s...
Memphis schools HR chief responds to being placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis-Shelby County Schools human resources chief Yolanda Martin says she was “blindsided” by the district placing her on leave. MSCS confirmed late Friday that the district placed Martin on administrative leave. The district didn’t explain why, but in a statement, the superintendent said “The district investigates all employee complaints as we continue our […]
Regional One CEO inducted into Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Regional One Health announced Tuesday their president and CEO, Dr. Reginald Coopwood has been inducted into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame. "Dr. Coopwood’s contributions to health care can be felt today and will be felt for years to come," the hospital said in a statement.
MSCS Board expected to resume talks on national search for superintendent, no timetable on decision
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months of waiting, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board is expected to resume talks about hiring a permanent school district superintendent. “We’re scheduled to have a board retreat over the weekend (October 28th-29th),” school board chair Bishop Althea Greene said. “Because we have new board members, I want to make sure that I’m transparent with them, that they get information on timelines.”
actionnews5.com
Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
Can the average Memphis resident afford an $87K starter home?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new real estate report found that residents can easily afford starter homes in only four large cities across the United States. Those cities included Tulsa, Detroit, Oklahoma City and yes – Memphis!. “I think that Memphis is an affordable place to buy a starter...
MLGW customers get $0 due bills
MEMPHIS, TN. — Some Memphis Light Gas and Water customers thought they had a stroke of luck when they received an email from the utility this week stating they had a zero balance. It turns out it was a mistake that MLGW said it has since corrected. “I’ve had a couple of really good things […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper Patavious Isom, also known as “Duke Deuce,” gave back to his community Wednesday. At the pep rally, Duke Deuce gave a surprise performance and donated items to the high school band. While in town, he also taught a jookin dance class...
Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office lays out solutions, ideas to address staff shortages
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those in the Shelby County Sheriff's Office are focused on ensuring more deputies and jailers are in place to serve and protect the community - even months before budget season. "We are seeing a trend that's increasing year after year after year of shortages," SCSO Assistant...
