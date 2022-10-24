Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
St. C.'s Boo at the Bike Trail mixes fun, education
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The annual Boo at the Bike Trail took place Tuesday evening at the St. Clairsville bike trail gazebo. The event is meant to be a fun and educational night about the spooky animals of Halloween. Many adults and children in attendance showed off their costumes...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Park student chosen for prestigious medical program
WHEELING, W.Va. — A local student has been nominated to be a delegate for West Virginia. Wheeling Park sophomore Isabelle Thomas is a West Virginia delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders - an honors-only program for high schoolers who want to go into the medical field. She...
WTOV 9
West Virginia AG Morrisey gives update on historic opioid settlement
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is making rounds through the Northern Panhandle, speaking with county and city officials about the state’s historic opioid settlement and its money distribution. A new funding structure is coming from the almost $1 billion settlement with manufacturers, wholesalers, and pharmacies.
WTOV 9
Amendment 3 would allow W.Va. churches to become corporate entities
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — By now you have heard much about Amendment 2 -- maybe even amendments 1 and 4 -- but there is another one on the ballot that hasn’t received as much notoriety – Amendment 3. This would allow churches and religious denominations to become...
WTOV 9
McGeehan, Wood vying for District 1 House seat
West Virginia House of Delegates District 1 has new boundaries after 2020 redistricting. Delegates prior to this change would represent all parts of Weirton and the top of the Northern Panhandle. Now, delegates represent the more eastern parts of Weirton and the top of the Northern Pandandle. Republican Pat McGeehan...
WTOV 9
North Carolina man arrested in connection to 1984 rape, attempted murder
Police in North Carolina said they arrested a man in connection to a rape and attempted murder that dates back to 1984. During a press conference on Thursday, Police Chief Geoff Jones of the Columbia Missouri Police Department said James F. Wilson, 59, is facing charges. Jones said the arrest...
WTOV 9
Justice makes Marshall County his 19th stop in opposition to Amendment 2
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has made his 19th stop touring the state opposing Amendment 2 on Tuesday – this time in Marshall County. Amendment 2 involves the state cutting property taxes for business and machinery as well as the car tax. Justice is...
