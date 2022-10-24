ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clairsville, OH

WTOV 9

St. C.'s Boo at the Bike Trail mixes fun, education

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The annual Boo at the Bike Trail took place Tuesday evening at the St. Clairsville bike trail gazebo. The event is meant to be a fun and educational night about the spooky animals of Halloween. Many adults and children in attendance showed off their costumes...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Wheeling Park student chosen for prestigious medical program

WHEELING, W.Va. — A local student has been nominated to be a delegate for West Virginia. Wheeling Park sophomore Isabelle Thomas is a West Virginia delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders - an honors-only program for high schoolers who want to go into the medical field. She...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

West Virginia AG Morrisey gives update on historic opioid settlement

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is making rounds through the Northern Panhandle, speaking with county and city officials about the state’s historic opioid settlement and its money distribution. A new funding structure is coming from the almost $1 billion settlement with manufacturers, wholesalers, and pharmacies.
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

McGeehan, Wood vying for District 1 House seat

West Virginia House of Delegates District 1 has new boundaries after 2020 redistricting. Delegates prior to this change would represent all parts of Weirton and the top of the Northern Panhandle. Now, delegates represent the more eastern parts of Weirton and the top of the Northern Pandandle. Republican Pat McGeehan...
WEIRTON, WV

