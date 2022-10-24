ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh's soaring homicide rate leaves officials baffled

Pittsburgh police said Thursday its officers have investigated 59 homicides to date in 2022 — the highest rate in at least seven years and a 25% spike year over year. There have been nearly 700 homicides in Pittsburgh since 2010, county records show. Homicides in Pittsburgh hit 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2014; figures were higher in the early 1990s, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said, but the department could not cite specific figures.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Smart Business Network

2022 Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize region’s top leadership

The Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize the top executives of the smartest companies in the Greater Pittsburgh region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations. Here’s who we honored this year:. Honorees listed in alphabetical order by company. Ameesh Kapoor is head of engineering for 412...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Pittsburgh ghost tour explores the dark history of South Side

From abandoned steel mills and factories to refurbished burial grounds, it’s no doubt that Pittsburgh is home to a countless number of paranormal sightings. Offered year round by US Ghost Adventures, the Pittsburgh Ghost Tours is a walkable tour that costs $30 per person. The company oversees more than 50 ghost tours across different cities in the U.S. The tour takes guests through East Carson Street in the South Side, while retelling some of the most infamous tales of paranormal activity in the area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking a Pittsburgher’s return to ‘Jeopardy!,’ local bartender on ‘Drink Masters,’ ‘Tree of Life’ doc on HBO

In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including Pittsburgher Margaret Shelton, who won almost $80,000 over four “Jeopardy!” episodes in March, and will return to the game show next week for a tournament of champions that begins Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on WPXI-TV.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC consolidating these 3 Pittsburgh branches in January

PITTSBURGH — PNC will start off 2023 by combining three Pittsburgh branches into a single, newly built office. A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that its Whitehall, Baldwin Township and Caste Village branches will be consolidated in January. They’ll be combined into a recently constructed office located at 3701 Saw Mill Run Blvd.
PITTSBURGH, PA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Breweries in Pittsburgh for a Pint

Having settled in the Steel City just out of college, I became intimately familiar with some of the best breweries in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh does pride itself as a beer-drinking town with over 50 craft breweries that have been making a buzz throughout the country. It wasn’t that easy to narrow...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Filming in Elizabeth to include simulated explosives, pyrotechnics

Elizabeth residents and those in the area may notice some unusual activity Thursday night into Friday morning. Filming on the Monongahela River and at the Elizabeth Boat Club on South Water Street will include pyrotechnics, simulated gunfire and explosives launched from barges, visible fire gags and helicopter use, according to a release from Pittsburgh Film Office.
ELIZABETH, PA

