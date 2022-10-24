Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh's soaring homicide rate leaves officials baffled
Pittsburgh police said Thursday its officers have investigated 59 homicides to date in 2022 — the highest rate in at least seven years and a 25% spike year over year. There have been nearly 700 homicides in Pittsburgh since 2010, county records show. Homicides in Pittsburgh hit 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2014; figures were higher in the early 1990s, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said, but the department could not cite specific figures.
Smart Business Network
2022 Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize region’s top leadership
The Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize the top executives of the smartest companies in the Greater Pittsburgh region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations. Here’s who we honored this year:. Honorees listed in alphabetical order by company. Ameesh Kapoor is head of engineering for 412...
Pitt News
Pittsburgh ghost tour explores the dark history of South Side
From abandoned steel mills and factories to refurbished burial grounds, it’s no doubt that Pittsburgh is home to a countless number of paranormal sightings. Offered year round by US Ghost Adventures, the Pittsburgh Ghost Tours is a walkable tour that costs $30 per person. The company oversees more than 50 ghost tours across different cities in the U.S. The tour takes guests through East Carson Street in the South Side, while retelling some of the most infamous tales of paranormal activity in the area.
Chicken fast-food chain is coming to Morgantown, West Virginia
WVU students rejoice, a new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all — it's open past midnight.
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what games we’re covering for Week 9
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
pghcitypaper.com
Heinz History Center revisits all those cannonballs found buried in Pittsburgh
In 2020, a construction crew working on a site in Lawrenceville made a shocking discovery: a buried cache of Civil War-era cannonballs. Even more shocking? This wasn’t the first time the city unearthed buried ammunition, produced more than 150 years ago at Allegheny Arsenal. The Heinz History Center will...
wcn247.com
Audio Postcard: Fraternity brothers attempt Tam O’Shanter Golf Course
HERMITAGE, Pa. --Growing up, I have always loved watching golf. Even though watching the weekend PGA tournaments is entertaining, I wanted to go to a golf course myself and play a nine-hole game just to see how I would do. Because of my desires, I decided to go to Tam...
Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking a Pittsburgher’s return to ‘Jeopardy!,’ local bartender on ‘Drink Masters,’ ‘Tree of Life’ doc on HBO
In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including Pittsburgher Margaret Shelton, who won almost $80,000 over four “Jeopardy!” episodes in March, and will return to the game show next week for a tournament of champions that begins Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on WPXI-TV.
PNC consolidating these 3 Pittsburgh branches in January
PITTSBURGH — PNC will start off 2023 by combining three Pittsburgh branches into a single, newly built office. A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that its Whitehall, Baldwin Township and Caste Village branches will be consolidated in January. They’ll be combined into a recently constructed office located at 3701 Saw Mill Run Blvd.
Chef-driven Local Provisions Market & Cafe opens in Fox Chapel Plaza
Shoppers looking to mix socializing with shopping can check both boxes with a new specialty market and cafe in O’Hara. Local Provisions Market & Cafe opened last week in Fox Chapel Plaza along Freeport Road. The business combines casual dining with specialty groceries, seasonal produce, fresh to-go meals and...
scenicstates.com
10 Best Breweries in Pittsburgh for a Pint
Having settled in the Steel City just out of college, I became intimately familiar with some of the best breweries in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh does pride itself as a beer-drinking town with over 50 craft breweries that have been making a buzz throughout the country. It wasn’t that easy to narrow...
VIDEO: Family Excited To Film Yellowstone Wolf Pack
VIDEO: Family Excited To Film Yellowstone Wolf Pack National Parks Video ...
Self-driving car company’s sudden shutdown is a ‘shock’
PITTSBURGH — A promising autonomous vehicle company that had raised billions of dollars has suddenly folded. Argo AI, headquartered in Pittsburgh, had been considered an up-and-coming startup. News of its shutdown came as its main backers, Ford and Volkswagen, decided to no longer invest. “The shutdown of Argo AI...
Maggie’s Farm Rum to expand with new distillery in Upper St. Clair
Maggie’s Farm Rum has experienced years of awards for its Strip District-produced spirits, and the distillery now is parlaying that success into a new 22,0000-square-foot production distillery, tasting room and cocktail bar in Upper St. Clair. Allegheny Distilling, which produces award-winning Maggie’s Farm Rum and Personal Day Vodka Hard...
Teen shot in head in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood has died
PITTSBURGH — Clayton Tierney, the 17 year old who was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood, has died. Tierney was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday according to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Pittsburgh police and medics were called to the...
This Is The Tastiest Cookie In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 8 p.m. Eastern TV: ACC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Filming in Elizabeth to include simulated explosives, pyrotechnics
Elizabeth residents and those in the area may notice some unusual activity Thursday night into Friday morning. Filming on the Monongahela River and at the Elizabeth Boat Club on South Water Street will include pyrotechnics, simulated gunfire and explosives launched from barges, visible fire gags and helicopter use, according to a release from Pittsburgh Film Office.
The City of Pittsburgh's only Walmart closing next month
Saying that the decision was not made lightly and only after a thorough review process, Walmart spokesperson Felcia McCranie told the Pittsburgh Business Times that its Waterworks Mall location had been underperforming in recent years.
Bodies recently found in Pittsburgh communities being investigated as homicides
Pittsburgh police continue to investigate the deaths of two men whose bodies were found earlier this week. Officers were dispatched at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a dead man found along the 800 block of Aisbett Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said...
