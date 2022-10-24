ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tygart Valley United Way launches 2022 winter clothing drive

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way started its fifth annual Warm Coats, Warm Hearts winter clothing drive earlier this month, and residents are encouraged to donate their gently used coats, socks hats and more to the cause. Tygart Valley United Way Community Impact Director Casey...
FSHS 5 EHS 58.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Being penalized three times on its opening drive still didn’t pr…
Fairmont Senior boys are Beckley bound for fourth straight year

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — It may have been a regional final, but it looked like just another night out for Fairmont Senior boys soccer. Trinity Christian never looked like a serious threat to keep the Polar Bears from capturing their fourth straight region title and trip to the state tournament. Fairmont Senior scored early and often in a 6-0 win over the Warriors at Oak Glen High School.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Kobe Johnson 10/27/22

West Virginia guard Kobe Johnson lists versatility as one of his strengths, noting that he feels comfortable in playing three spots on the perimeter, defending against forwards when switching, and rebounding and scoring. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
Grafton lifts regional boys soccer title at home, 2-0

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – As the celebration began at McKinney Field, blue shirts and white shorts mixing with winter coats of many colors, one arm, holding one regional trophy, rose above the scrum. The Grafton Bearcats are Region II champions, battling past the Lewis County Minutemen, 2-0, to...
