Annette Wright, candidate for Harrison County Clerk
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Clerk Annette Wright is running for Harrison County Clerk.
John Spires, candidate for Harrison County Clerk
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Spires is running for re-election as Harrison County clerk.
Nearly 900 turn out to vote in Harrison County in 2 days of early voting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After disappointing turnout in the primary election this spring, election officials in Harrison County were encouraged Thursday by turnout in early and absentee voting. Wednesday marked the first of 10 days of early voting across the state. In Harrison County, workers had “a line...
Balanced offense helps Fairmont Senior overwhelm Elkins
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Being penalized three times on its opening drive still didn’t prevent the Fairmont Senior football team from scoring. And, particularly in the first half, neither did the Elkins defense.
Brace yourselves: Philip Barbour headed back to state on Sparkses' 4 goals
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – A, B, three. Arrington Sparks and Braylyn Sparks both scored two goals, leading the Philip Barbour Colts to back-to-back-to-back Class A/AA Region II titles, 4-2, over the Elkins Tigers at McKinney Field on Thursday evening, clinching a berth in the state semifinals.
Tygart Valley United Way launches 2022 winter clothing drive
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way started its fifth annual Warm Coats, Warm Hearts winter clothing drive earlier this month, and residents are encouraged to donate their gently used coats, socks hats and more to the cause. Tygart Valley United Way Community Impact Director Casey...
West Virginia University to celebrate 50th anniversary of women in marching band
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — At Saturday’s homecoming football game against TCU, the Mountaineers will honor 50 years since women were allowed to join The Pride of West Virginia — the West Virginia University marching band. In spring of 1972, then band director Don Wilcox opened the...
VH1 Save the Music fund gifts $40,000 in instruments to Mannington Middle School
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Band students at Mannington Middle School will soon see a major improvement in the quality of their instruments thanks to a $40,000 gift from the VH1 Save the Music Foundation. On Thursday, representatives from the foundation, along with West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture...
South Harrison finishes 2nd in Mason Dixon tourney, Notre Dame falls in semis
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The third-seeded South Harrison Hawks defeated the seventh-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the semifinals of the Mason-Dixon tournament at Clay-Battelle, 23-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-7. South Harrison then lost to Clay-Battelle in the championship match.
Women's soccer beats Kansas State, WVU baseball unveils 2023 schedule, men's soccer heads south
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s soccer team capped the regular season with a 1-0 win over Kansas State on Thursday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. In the final regular-season match of the 2022 campaign, the Mountaineers (7-4-7, 4-1-4 Big 12) used a...
Fairmont Senior boys are Beckley bound for fourth straight year
NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — It may have been a regional final, but it looked like just another night out for Fairmont Senior boys soccer. Trinity Christian never looked like a serious threat to keep the Polar Bears from capturing their fourth straight region title and trip to the state tournament. Fairmont Senior scored early and often in a 6-0 win over the Warriors at Oak Glen High School.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Kobe Johnson 10/27/22
West Virginia guard Kobe Johnson lists versatility as one of his strengths, noting that he feels comfortable in playing three spots on the perimeter, defending against forwards when switching, and rebounding and scoring. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
Grafton lifts regional boys soccer title at home, 2-0
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – As the celebration began at McKinney Field, blue shirts and white shorts mixing with winter coats of many colors, one arm, holding one regional trophy, rose above the scrum. The Grafton Bearcats are Region II champions, battling past the Lewis County Minutemen, 2-0, to...
