NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — It may have been a regional final, but it looked like just another night out for Fairmont Senior boys soccer. Trinity Christian never looked like a serious threat to keep the Polar Bears from capturing their fourth straight region title and trip to the state tournament. Fairmont Senior scored early and often in a 6-0 win over the Warriors at Oak Glen High School.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO