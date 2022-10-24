ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
TravelNoire

Learn About The Friendship And Shared History Of Cuba And Jamaica

Jamaica, the largest English-speaking island in the Caribbean, and Cuba, the largest island in the region are old friends. They were at some point under Spanish and British rule. The Spanish were the first Europeans to arrive on Jamaican shores, starting with the arrival of Columbus in 1494. Columbus was Italian, but the Spanish monarchs financed his voyages.
BBC

Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank

Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
howafrica.com

Meet The Tallest African American Who Couldn’t Stand Or Walk

At the time of John Rogan’s death, he was 8 feet, 9 inches tall, making him the tallest African American on record and the second-tallest man after Robert Wadlow. Referred to as the “Negro giant” in various news media, Rogan was a sight to behold and gained enormous attention but he suffered from his condition as he couldn’t walk and work.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
People

Jailed American Sarah Krivanek Writes from Russian Penal Colony: 'My Soul Is in Torment'

PEOPLE has exclusively obtained four letters that 46-year-old American Sarah Krivanek addressed to loved ones back home, expressing concern for how she'll return to the U.S. when her sentence ends In letters sent to loved ones back home, jailed American Sarah Krivanek writes: "my soul is in torment." Krivanek, 46, is serving a one-year, three-month sentence in a remote Russian penal colony in connection with domestic assault charges that stemmed from a November 2021 dispute in Moscow. She told the court that she was defending herself from repeated...
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.

