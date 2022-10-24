Read full article on original website
travelnoire.com
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
Learn About The Friendship And Shared History Of Cuba And Jamaica
Jamaica, the largest English-speaking island in the Caribbean, and Cuba, the largest island in the region are old friends. They were at some point under Spanish and British rule. The Spanish were the first Europeans to arrive on Jamaican shores, starting with the arrival of Columbus in 1494. Columbus was Italian, but the Spanish monarchs financed his voyages.
Russia Warns Citizens About Black, Gay People if They Flee Country
The satirical skits have been shared on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels and have gone viral on Twitter with more than 450,000 views.
BBC
Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank
Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
Three tribesmen are sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes to make way for Saudi Arabia's new £450billion mega-city Neom, says human rights charity
Three men of the Howeitat tribe have been 'sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes’ to make way for the new £450billion mega-city Neom. Shadli, Atallah and Ibrahim al-Howeiti are members of a tribe forcibly ejected to make way for the project. The three men were...
Massacre leaves at least 18 dead including mayor after gunmen storm city hall as horror pics show bullet-riddled walls
AT least 18 people have been killed including a mayor after gunmen stormed as city hall. Shocking pictures show the horror aftermath of what has been branded a "cowardly" assassination in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero. The outside of the building was left riddled with bullet holes following the...
I moved from the US to Ireland. Here's what the 'American' section of the grocery store is actually like.
As an American who's been living in Dublin, Ireland, for three years, it's expensive to buy any comfort foods from back home in the tiny "US" section.
buzzfeednews.com
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews. In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”. In a...
howafrica.com
Meet The Tallest African American Who Couldn’t Stand Or Walk
At the time of John Rogan’s death, he was 8 feet, 9 inches tall, making him the tallest African American on record and the second-tallest man after Robert Wadlow. Referred to as the “Negro giant” in various news media, Rogan was a sight to behold and gained enormous attention but he suffered from his condition as he couldn’t walk and work.
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
I Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion
You gotta get it together, my fellow Americans.
Tensions rise as Russians move into country that fears it could be the next Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to Russia's borders in the weeks after Putin announced a military draft, but as CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, not all are welcome. Livesay speaks to Russians who have fled to neighboring country Georgia.
We gave our babies names that are illegal around the world – but the US courts allow them & we think they’re cute
IN some countries, unconventional baby names are off limits, with ones that push the envelope getting outright banned by the government. But in the United States, naming kids is a bit more of a free-for-all, with parents allowed to give their little ones monikers that are illegal in countries like France, China, and Australia.
Jailed American Sarah Krivanek Writes from Russian Penal Colony: 'My Soul Is in Torment'
PEOPLE has exclusively obtained four letters that 46-year-old American Sarah Krivanek addressed to loved ones back home, expressing concern for how she'll return to the U.S. when her sentence ends In letters sent to loved ones back home, jailed American Sarah Krivanek writes: "my soul is in torment." Krivanek, 46, is serving a one-year, three-month sentence in a remote Russian penal colony in connection with domestic assault charges that stemmed from a November 2021 dispute in Moscow. She told the court that she was defending herself from repeated...
howafrica.com
Kenyan Woman Accuses Saudi Arabian Employer Of Forcing Her To Breastfeed His Dogs While He Filmed | Video
A woman claims her employer forced her to breastfeed his dogs and filmed her carrying out the task. The mother had left Kenya, where she’s from, and had gone to work in Saudi Arabia, where the alleged incident took place. Francis Atwoli, Kenya’s Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU)...
Worst Places to Survive a Nuclear War in the U.S.
"There's no safe place, even relatively safe place," one expert told Newsweek.
Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts
This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
americanmilitarynews.com
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
'Rape has become a weapon' for Haiti gangs, says UN
As Haiti reels from a cascade of crises, the United Nations has released a grim report accusing the country's powerful gangs of using rape as a tool of intimidation and control.
Washington Examiner
More than 300 MS-13 gang members arrested at southern border in fiscal year '22
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested more than 300 MS-13 gang members who attempted to sneak into the United States from Mexico in the government's fiscal year 2022, according to new federal data. Federal law enforcement agents who work in the largely unfenced area between vehicular ports of entry on the...
