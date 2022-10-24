ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Travel Alert October 2022: Hurricane Roslyn to Impact Western Mexico

If western Mexico is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Hurricane Roslyn, whose landfall could occur as soon as early tomorrow morning, Sunday, October 23, 2022 somewhere along the coast of the state of Nayarit.
WGN News

Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn slammed into a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico’s Pacific coast between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan Sunday morning, then declined to tropical storm force and quickly moved inland. By Sunday night, Roslyn had winds of 30 mph (45 kph), down from its peak of 130 mph. The […]
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Roslyn weakens from Category 3 Hurricane to Tropical Storm

Roslyn weakened from a Category 3 hurricane to a tropical storm Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm was moving inland at 20 mph about 55 miles south-southeast of Durango City, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph at around 1 p.m. local time, according to the hurricane center.
AccuWeather

At least one dead as Roslyn continues path through Mexico

After blossoming throughout the weekend into a strong Category 3 hurricane, Roslyn made landfall on Mexico Sunday morning, before being downgraded to a tropical storm during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds and storm surge impacted west-central Mexico as the storm moved onshore. At least one person has died as a...
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

New tropical depression to strengthen and threaten western Mexico

AccuWeather forecasters say the Eastern Pacific basin has come to life following a brief break in tropical activity. A brewing tropical system south of Mexico became Tropical Depression 19-E on Wednesday evening and is set to bring heavy rain and damaging winds to portions of the country in the next few days, and it may even have implications for the United States.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Powerful earthquake stops flights and injures dozens in Philippines

At least 26 people were injured and an international airport was shut after a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Philippines.The quake struck 9km northwest of Lagayan town in the landlocked Abra province at a depth of 11km on Tuesday night, followed by numerous aftershocks till the next morning.It was set off by movement in a local fault, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.Tremors were felt across the northern Luzon region, including in some parts of metropolitan Manila, located over 400km south of Abra province.In Ilocos Norte, the home province of president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, at least...
AFP

Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines: USGS

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the northern Philippines late Tuesday, the US Geological Service said, with local officials warning about the potential for damage. In October 2013, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the central island of Bohol, killing more than 200 people.
The Independent

At least 31 people killed as heavy rains from tropical storm Nalgae hit the Philippines

At least 31 people have been killed in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in southern Philippines, officials said on Friday.The torrential rains were caused by tropical storm Nalgae that hit the Philippine archipelago in the country’s south.Disaster officials said thousands of people have been evacuated from the path of the storm, which could possibly make landfall on Friday night in Samar province in central Philippines.The storm included winds of 75 km/hr (47 mph), which forced authorities to cancel flights just as thousands of people were planning to travel to their home towns to observe All Souls...

Comments / 0

Community Policy