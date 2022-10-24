Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Orlene strengthens into Category 4 storm as it heads toward western Mexico
Rapidly intensifying Category 4 Hurricane Orlene is approaching western Mexico, where it's expected to cause life-threatening flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
See forecast for new, massive hurricane in Pacific Ocean
CNN Meteorologist Gene Norman tracks Hurricane Orlene off the Pacific coast of Mexico. Norman says the storm’s rapid intensification is due to the climate crisis.
BoardingArea
Travel Alert October 2022: Hurricane Roslyn to Impact Western Mexico
If western Mexico is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Hurricane Roslyn, whose landfall could occur as soon as early tomorrow morning, Sunday, October 23, 2022 somewhere along the coast of the state of Nayarit.
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
At least 37 residents dead and 52 others are still missing after heavy rains flooded five rivers and damaged nearly 20,000 homes in central Venezuela
At least 37 people have been confirmed dead after five small rivers in central Venezuela flooded due to heavy rains, the local Red Cross chapter in the state of Aragua confirmed Monday. The downpour on Saturday night swept large tree trunks and debris from surrounding mountains into the community of...
Strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Panama
A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken western Panama, though there were no initial reports of damage
Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn slammed into a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico’s Pacific coast between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan Sunday morning, then declined to tropical storm force and quickly moved inland. By Sunday night, Roslyn had winds of 30 mph (45 kph), down from its peak of 130 mph. The […]
Hurricane Roslyn to Cause Heavy Rains in Texas, Southern States: What to Know
Although Hurricane Roslyn will no longer be a trackable entity soon, remnants of the storm will be moving from the Pacific to slam Texas and other southern states with heavy rain and other severe weather this upcoming week. According to Fox Weather, Hurricane Roslyn’s first rains will kick off on...
Popular tourist destination Puerto Vallarta bracing for hurricane
Puerto Vallarta is bracing for impact from the category 4 Hurricane Roslyn. It’s barreling toward Mexico’s Pacific Coast and is expected to make landfall early Sunday. Officials say there will be damaging winds and up to ten inches of rain.Oct. 22, 2022.
Roslyn weakens from Category 3 Hurricane to Tropical Storm
Roslyn weakened from a Category 3 hurricane to a tropical storm Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm was moving inland at 20 mph about 55 miles south-southeast of Durango City, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph at around 1 p.m. local time, according to the hurricane center.
At least one dead as Roslyn continues path through Mexico
After blossoming throughout the weekend into a strong Category 3 hurricane, Roslyn made landfall on Mexico Sunday morning, before being downgraded to a tropical storm during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds and storm surge impacted west-central Mexico as the storm moved onshore. At least one person has died as a...
SpaceX rocket launch seen across SoCal sky as sun sets
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket into the Southern California sky just as the sun was setting, making for a picturesque view on Thursday.
New tropical depression to strengthen and threaten western Mexico
AccuWeather forecasters say the Eastern Pacific basin has come to life following a brief break in tropical activity. A brewing tropical system south of Mexico became Tropical Depression 19-E on Wednesday evening and is set to bring heavy rain and damaging winds to portions of the country in the next few days, and it may even have implications for the United States.
Powerful earthquake stops flights and injures dozens in Philippines
At least 26 people were injured and an international airport was shut after a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Philippines.The quake struck 9km northwest of Lagayan town in the landlocked Abra province at a depth of 11km on Tuesday night, followed by numerous aftershocks till the next morning.It was set off by movement in a local fault, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.Tremors were felt across the northern Luzon region, including in some parts of metropolitan Manila, located over 400km south of Abra province.In Ilocos Norte, the home province of president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, at least...
Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines: USGS
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the northern Philippines late Tuesday, the US Geological Service said, with local officials warning about the potential for damage. In October 2013, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the central island of Bohol, killing more than 200 people.
Roslyn forms in East Pacific, on track to strike Mexico as powerful hurricane
The brief break in tropical activity across the eastern Pacific Ocean has come to an end with the formation of Tropical Storm Roslyn south of Mexico. AccuWeather forecasters say the storm, the season's 17th named system, can take a similar path to Orlene from earlier in the month, striking the western coast of Mexico with heavy rain and damaging winds as a hurricane.
Strong earthquake in Philippines causes injuries, shuts international airport
A magnitude 6.4 quake, triggered by movement in a local fault, rocked a large swath of the northern Philippines and injured at least 26 people.
Pedal-powered carts let you visit forbidden California via train tracks
19th century railroaders rode these for work. Now you can ride them for fun.
At least 31 people killed as heavy rains from tropical storm Nalgae hit the Philippines
At least 31 people have been killed in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in southern Philippines, officials said on Friday.The torrential rains were caused by tropical storm Nalgae that hit the Philippine archipelago in the country’s south.Disaster officials said thousands of people have been evacuated from the path of the storm, which could possibly make landfall on Friday night in Samar province in central Philippines.The storm included winds of 75 km/hr (47 mph), which forced authorities to cancel flights just as thousands of people were planning to travel to their home towns to observe All Souls...
California is about to become the world’s 4th largest economy. Here’s how and when
California could soon become the world’s fourth largest economy. As the governor is fond of saying, “Eat your heart out, Texas.”
Comments / 0