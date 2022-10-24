Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LaGrange police investigating shots fired incident
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Oct. 27, LaGrange police responded to a delayed report of shots fired into a home on Murphy Avenue. Police say the initial incident may have happened on Oct. 26, sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Detectives found multiple bullet holes in the home and shell casings at the scene. […]
WTVM
Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at the Colony Inn on Victory Drive in Columbus. According to officers, CPD’s Robbery & Assault Unit responded to the robbery of a 75-year-old man. Police say an unknown suspect took the victim’s wallet...
UPDATE: Eddy Middle School in South Columbus lifts lockdown after threatening phone call
UPDATE 10/27/2022 5:10 p.m.: According to Muscogee County School District Communications Director Kimberly Wright, Eddy Middle School received a threatening phone call at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. The school was placed on lockdown. An investigation with the Columbus Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office began. The lockdown was lifted at around 4:20 p.m. […]
WTVM
Single-vehicle wreck ejects victim from car in Opelika, police on scene
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County officials are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Lee Road 45 in Opelika. According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the accident caused a victim to be ejected from the car. The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time. However,...
One killed, one injured in double shooting on Delray Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Delray Drive on Sunday. According to police, one person was killed and another injured in the shooting. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified 19-year-old Marquavious Dozier as the individual who was killed. A condition for the second individual is […]
Florence man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road in Phenix City
Police have yet to reveal a cause of death.
wrbl.com
Opelika woman hospitalized, four arrested in alleged assault over social media post
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Police believe an alleged argument over a social media post lead to a 25-year-old Opelika woman being hospitalized after investigators say she was assaulted by four women who broke into the victim’s home. Opelika investigators said Tuesday, October 25th at 2:46 p.m. police responded...
WTVM
Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus leaves home destroyed. Fire crews responded to the two-story home on 29th Street and 10th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26. No people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Additionally, there is no word on...
WTVM
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Columbus bartender whose body was found speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning new details about an Alabama man charged with murder in connection to the death of a Columbus bartender. Phenix City police discovered Rachael Mixson’s body on the side of the road in Phenix City. Officials say they believe the suspect charged with...
WTVM
Man arrested for impersonating police officer in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The sheriff’s office says that a man was arrested in Lee County for impersonating a police officer. On Sept. 15, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a person possibly impersonating police with terroristic threats. Lee County Investigators contacted...
Auburn man accused of impersonating an officer, making terror threat
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say an Auburn man pretending to be a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy allegedly threatened to shoot a woman in the head during an online interaction. The suspect is Justin Gregory Johnson, 36, from Auburn, Alabama. On September 15th, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible […]
Columbus: Woman in hospital after house fire on 44th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus house fire on 44th Street left one woman hospitalized, according to Fire Marshall and Division Chief of Columbus Fire & EMS John Shull. Officials arrived to the scene at around 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, the door was breached, and a woman inside was pulled out. The woman was transported […]
WTVM
4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Trail of wrappers leads to burglary suspect, exposes theft ring, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Eight people are under arrest in Coweta and Heard counties being charged in a theft ring targeting homes and cars. Investigators say one of the suspects was arrested after investigators followed a trail of candy wrappers to his home. Coweta County investigators say they followed that...
WTVM
Opelika police seeking identity of victim in deadly 18-wheeler incident
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a pedestrian hit and killed on I-85 South on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. When officers arrived at the accident scene, they found a female victim struck by an 18-wheeler near mile marker 68. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
3 Elementary School Students Died In A Fatal Car Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities reported a fatal car accident on Oct. 19 that claimed the lives of three elementary school students from the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). Officials reported that the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School in Muscogee County. Three children aged six, eight, and nine were involved in the wreck.
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
Opelika police trying to identify female killed by truck on I-85
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Coroner and Opelika police need your help identifying a female pedestrian killed early Saturday morning along Interstate 85. On October 22 at approximately 2:35 a.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash on I-85 South involving a pedestrian. Officers located a female victim who had been […]
LaGrange Police: Arrest warrant issued for man who strangled, punched and kicked woman
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department issued “aggravated assault by strangulation” arrest warrants for a man after an incident on Oct. 24. Police say Shamiya Cameron, 35, strangled, punched and kicked a woman. Cameron was on felony probation for obstruction and drug-related offenses at the time of the incident. Anyone with information is […]
WTVM
LaGrange man charged with aggravated assault by strangulation
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police issues arrest warrant after man assaults ex-girlfriend in LaGrange. According to the LaGrange police, officers responded to a residence on Piney Woods Drive about an assault. When authorities arrived at the scene, the victim reported her ex-boyfriend, Shamiya Cameron, assaulted her by punching, kicking and...
Comments / 3