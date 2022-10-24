ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WRBL News 3

LaGrange police investigating shots fired incident

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Oct. 27, LaGrange police responded to a delayed report of shots fired into a home on Murphy Avenue. Police say the initial incident may have happened on Oct. 26, sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Detectives found multiple bullet holes in the home and shell casings at the scene. […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at the Colony Inn on Victory Drive in Columbus. According to officers, CPD’s Robbery & Assault Unit responded to the robbery of a 75-year-old man. Police say an unknown suspect took the victim’s wallet...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Eddy Middle School in South Columbus lifts lockdown after threatening phone call

UPDATE 10/27/2022 5:10 p.m.: According to Muscogee County School District Communications Director Kimberly Wright, Eddy Middle School received a threatening phone call at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. The school was placed on lockdown. An investigation with the Columbus Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office began. The lockdown was lifted at around 4:20 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

One killed, one injured in double shooting on Delray Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Delray Drive on Sunday. According to police, one person was killed and another injured in the shooting. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified 19-year-old Marquavious Dozier as the individual who was killed. A condition for the second individual is […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus leaves home destroyed. Fire crews responded to the two-story home on 29th Street and 10th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26. No people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Additionally, there is no word on...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man arrested for impersonating police officer in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The sheriff’s office says that a man was arrested in Lee County for impersonating a police officer. On Sept. 15, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a person possibly impersonating police with terroristic threats. Lee County Investigators contacted...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn man accused of impersonating an officer, making terror threat

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say an Auburn man pretending to be a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy allegedly threatened to shoot a woman in the head during an online interaction. The suspect is Justin Gregory Johnson, 36, from Auburn, Alabama.  On September 15th, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Woman in hospital after house fire on 44th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus house fire on 44th Street left one woman hospitalized, according to Fire Marshall and Division Chief of Columbus Fire & EMS John Shull. Officials arrived to the scene at around 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, the door was breached, and a woman inside was pulled out. The woman was transported […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Opelika police seeking identity of victim in deadly 18-wheeler incident

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a pedestrian hit and killed on I-85 South on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. When officers arrived at the accident scene, they found a female victim struck by an 18-wheeler near mile marker 68. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika police trying to identify female killed by truck on I-85

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Coroner and Opelika police need your help identifying a female pedestrian killed early Saturday morning along Interstate 85. On October 22 at approximately 2:35 a.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash on I-85 South involving a pedestrian. Officers located a female victim who had been […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

LaGrange man charged with aggravated assault by strangulation

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police issues arrest warrant after man assaults ex-girlfriend in LaGrange. According to the LaGrange police, officers responded to a residence on Piney Woods Drive about an assault. When authorities arrived at the scene, the victim reported her ex-boyfriend, Shamiya Cameron, assaulted her by punching, kicking and...
LAGRANGE, GA

