Variety can exclusively reveal the first look of Dr. Hasnat Khan, played by prominent Pakistani star Humayun Saeed, in Season 5 of hit Netflix series “The Crown.”. British-Pakistani doctor Hasnat Khan was a heart surgeon at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital, where he first met Princess Diana in 1995. Diana struck up a friendship with him, depicted in “The Crown” as taking place while she was visiting a friend whose husband was undergoing surgery with Khan.

2 HOURS AGO