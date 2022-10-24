Read full article on original website
'It Was Beyond Shocking’: ‘Black-ish’ Star Describes How She Helped Bring Down Fraudster Boyfriend After Discovering His Lies
"It’s an impact of a tsunami when somebody gets that close to you and you find out it’s all a lie,” Jenifer Lewis said of learning her one-time love interest, Anthony Mariot Wilson, had been lying about his past. "Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis thought she had met...
‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List
“Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. More from Variety. “Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best...
Eva Green, Mark Strong Film ‘Nocebo’ Acquired by Vertigo Releasing for U.K., Ireland (EXCLUSIVE)
Directed by IFTA-winning filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan (“Vivarium”) and written by Garret Shanley (“Without Name”), the film follows a fashion designer (Green) who is suffering from a mysterious illness that puzzles her doctors and frustrates her husband (Strong). Help arrives in the form of Diana, a Filipino carer (Chai Fonacier) who uses traditional folk healing to reveal a horrifying truth.
Oscilloscope Laboratories to Debut 4K Re-Edit of ‘Going All the Way,’ Starring Ben Affleck (EXCLUSIVE)
Oscilloscope Laboratories is set to release a 4K re-edit of Mark Pellington’s “Going All the Way: The Director’s Edit,” starring Ben Affleck, Rachel Weisz, Rose McGowan, Jeremy Davies and Nick Offerman. The new cut of the 1997 film was rescanned for 4K and features 50 additional...
Vin Diesel, First Human Created by God? Meme Tweet of ‘Adam’ 3D Model Goes Viral
In a stunning development, internet users learned that the actor Vin Diesel bears an uncanny resemblance to scientists’ best guess of what Adam, the very first human who existed on Earth, looked like. According to a tweet indie theater operator Alamo Drafthouse NYC posted Thursday, “Scientists at Princeton University...
‘The Crown’: First Look of Humayun Saeed as Princess Diana’s Companion Dr. Hasnat Khan Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)
Variety can exclusively reveal the first look of Dr. Hasnat Khan, played by prominent Pakistani star Humayun Saeed, in Season 5 of hit Netflix series “The Crown.”. British-Pakistani doctor Hasnat Khan was a heart surgeon at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital, where he first met Princess Diana in 1995. Diana struck up a friendship with him, depicted in “The Crown” as taking place while she was visiting a friend whose husband was undergoing surgery with Khan.
