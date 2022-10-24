ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List

“Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. More from Variety. “Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best...
Eva Green, Mark Strong Film ‘Nocebo’ Acquired by Vertigo Releasing for U.K., Ireland (EXCLUSIVE)

Directed by IFTA-winning filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan (“Vivarium”) and written by Garret Shanley (“Without Name”), the film follows a fashion designer (Green) who is suffering from a mysterious illness that puzzles her doctors and frustrates her husband (Strong). Help arrives in the form of Diana, a Filipino carer (Chai Fonacier) who uses traditional folk healing to reveal a horrifying truth.
‘The Crown’: First Look of Humayun Saeed as Princess Diana’s Companion Dr. Hasnat Khan Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety can exclusively reveal the first look of Dr. Hasnat Khan, played by prominent Pakistani star Humayun Saeed, in Season 5 of hit Netflix series “The Crown.”. British-Pakistani doctor Hasnat Khan was a heart surgeon at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital, where he first met Princess Diana in 1995. Diana struck up a friendship with him, depicted in “The Crown” as taking place while she was visiting a friend whose husband was undergoing surgery with Khan.

