Jaws of Life used for San Francisco crash
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department used Jaws of Life to extricate the victim of a crash on Thursday, SFFD confirmed in a tweet. The crash happened at Mount Vernon Avenue and Alemany Boulevard in the Outer Mission. Traffic delays are expected in the area. “Jaws of life are being used at […]
The Daily 10-27-22 Workers accuse SF boba chain of illicit surveillance
Last week, popular Bay Area tea chain Boba Guys drew media scrutiny for firing an employee over inappropriate comments she made shortly after she posted about the possibility of unionizing in a company Slack channel. But a crucial detail was largely lost in the shuffle: Boba Guys’ owners only learned of what she said because they were recording — and listening to — employee conversations at the Mission shop location. In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to 'listen more closely.' • This SF restaurant might have the cheapest meal in the city
Stabbing turned homicide being investigated by San Jose PD
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female […]
L.A. Weekly
Robert Green Arrested after DUI Crash on 24th Avenue [San Francisco, CA]
Woman Killed, Another Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Santiago Street. SAN FRANCISCO, CA (October 27, 2022) – Monday morning, police arrested. Robert Green following a fatal DUI crash on 24th Avenue. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street. According to the investigators, the driver, Green, hit the two victims who were out for a walk in the neighborhood. When first responders arrived to the site of the collision, officials declared a female pedestrian dead at the scene. Meanwhile, another person sustained life-threatening injuries. Medics then transported her to a local hospital for treatment. Following the crash, 47-year-old Robert Green of Hayward remained at the scene and was later arrested for multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter and DUI.
Video: Suspects arrested in brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- An adult suspect and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose last August that was recorded by a surveillance camera.San Jose police said 21-year-old Sacramento resident Sterling Smith, already on parole, was arrested Tuesday in his hometown. All three juveniles -- ranging in age from 14 to 17 -- were taken into custody the same day at residences in San José. A fifth suspect -- 19-year-old Brayan Perez Macias of San Jose -- remains at large and investigators were asking the public's help in locating...
sfstandard.com
Fatal Crash Victim ID’d as 66-Year-Old SF Chinese Immigrant
San Francisco officials have identified the victim in the fatal crash Monday in the Sunset as a Chinese immigrant woman. Huansu He was 66, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed. He’s family launched a GoFundMe page to garner donations in the wake of her death. “We are...
sanjoseinside.com
Father, Son Arrested for $12M Workers Comp Scam at San Jose Businesses
A father and son who are the owners of two commercial cleaning companies in San Jose were arrested this week after state officials allege they underreported $12 million in payroll to save on paying workers compensation insurance. Edgardo Cabrales Sr., 61, and his son, Edgar Cabrales Jr., 36, are charged...
NBC Bay Area
Man Identified After Antioch Mayor Punched While Leaving Event: Source
A man who allegedly punched Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe while leaving an event Tuesday has been identified. A source close to the case told NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo Wednesday night that Thomas McNell is the man who allegedly assaulted Thorpe. McNell signed an original petition to recall Thorpe and...
DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
Atherton: Criminal details emerge about man who owned home with buried car
Both transferred to California State College in Long Beach and in September 1965 they began an affair. Lew, who lived in Inglewood, testified that he tried to break things off with the 21-year-old Gervasi in mid-November 1965. When she said she may be pregnant, Lew considered marrying her. When Lew's...
Speeding driver in San Francisco hits, kills woman on a walk, police say
A man was speeding and under the influence when he ran a stop sign, officials said.
NBC Bay Area
Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes Grandma, Grandson in San Jose Crosswalk
Two pedestrians, a 68-year-old grandmother and her 3-year-old grandchild, were struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Jose Tuesday evening, according to police. The collision happened at about 5:40 p.m. in the area of Sierra Road and Mauna Kea Lane, police said. Police said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco
The Tadich Grill is a seafood restaurant in San Francisco's Financial District, California, United States. It is San Francisco's oldest continuously operating restaurant, being opened in 1849 as a coffee stand. Tadich Grill claimed to be the first American restaurant to grill seafood over mesquite charcoal, a traditional Croatian method, in the 1920s. The main dishes on the menu today are seafood, stews, and casseroles. Ingredients are acquired locally, including seafood like sand dab and Dungeness crab.
Catalytic converter thieves busted in routine San Ramon traffic stop
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects in a van that had burglary tools and a cut catalytic converter inside were arrested in a routine traffic stop in San Ramon Thursday morning, according to a tweet from San Ramon PD. SRPD officers pulled a van over at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning for expired tags, […]
Half Moon Bay Review
Missing Moss Beach man found in San Francisco
Updated 3:45 p.m. A Moss Beach man with mental health issues who was reported missing for more than three days after being released custody by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office was found in San Francisco early Wednesday morning. Richard Punquieli, 25, was arrested for trespassing at 9:21 p.m. on...
L.A. Weekly
Danielle Jasmine Lopez Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Interstate 680 [San Jose, CA]
Auto-Pedestrian Collision near Jackson Avenue Left One Fatality. SAN JOSE, CA (October 27, 2022) – Early Monday morning, a pedestrian accident on Interstate 680 claimed the life of Danielle Jasmine Lopez. The fatal incident happened in the southbound lane of Interstate 680 near Jackson Avenue in San Jose. Furthermore, according to the resort, the victim was struck by multiple vehicles. The California Highway Patrol received calls around 12:37 a.m. reporting an injured pedestrian along the roadway. Upon arrival, officers located the victim’s body in the number 4 lane. Witnesses claimed that the female ran in front of a GMC pickup for reasons unknown. Shortly after, four other vehicles hit the victim, leaving her with fatal injuries. Tragically, 16-year-old Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. However, the identity of the driver involved in the incident remains undisclosed to the public. Those with further information regarding the accident are encouraged to contact CHP San Jose at (408) 961-0900.
San Francisco Bernal Heights shooting severely injures 19-year-old woman
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 19-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting was reported at 11:56 p.m. in the 100 block of Coleridge Street, and the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. No arrest has been made in the case and no details about the suspected shooter was immediately available Wednesday. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
2-alarm fire burns at San Rafael apartment complex
SAN RAFAEL -- A two-alarm fire was burning at an apartment complex in San Rafael Thursday afternoon.The fire was reported at a two-story apartment building on the unit block of Woodland Avenue. Heavy smoke was coming out of a second-floor unit.There were no immediate reports of injuries.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
SFGate
Oakland Man Arrested In Connection With Multiple Robberies
San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block...
