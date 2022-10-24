Auto-Pedestrian Collision near Jackson Avenue Left One Fatality. SAN JOSE, CA (October 27, 2022) – Early Monday morning, a pedestrian accident on Interstate 680 claimed the life of Danielle Jasmine Lopez. The fatal incident happened in the southbound lane of Interstate 680 near Jackson Avenue in San Jose. Furthermore, according to the resort, the victim was struck by multiple vehicles. The California Highway Patrol received calls around 12:37 a.m. reporting an injured pedestrian along the roadway. Upon arrival, officers located the victim’s body in the number 4 lane. Witnesses claimed that the female ran in front of a GMC pickup for reasons unknown. Shortly after, four other vehicles hit the victim, leaving her with fatal injuries. Tragically, 16-year-old Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. However, the identity of the driver involved in the incident remains undisclosed to the public. Those with further information regarding the accident are encouraged to contact CHP San Jose at (408) 961-0900.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO