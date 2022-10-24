NYZ072-281500- New York (Manhattan)- .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds. 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in. the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO