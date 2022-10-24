Read full article on original website
Republican AG candidate Eric Toney charges another person with election fraud
State attorney general candidate Eric Toney has charged another person with election fraud in Fond du Lac County, the eighth to face prosecution from the Republican district attorney who’s played up his election security credentials in the race. Toney’s office charged 74-year-old Edward A. Malnar, of the city of...
Racine man accused of breaking into woman’s house, headbutting her, then stealing her phone and gun
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of breaking into a woman’s home and assaulting her, and also stealing her phone and handgun. A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom Monday.Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by “forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians.”The state attorney general’s office responded in a court filing that Georgia’s privacy protections do not extend to abortion because it affects another “human life.”Georgia’s law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia are effectively banned at a point before many women know they are pregnant. The doctors and advocacy groups that filed the lawsuit before McBurney in July also argue the law was invalid from the start because it violated the US Constitution and US Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted.SEE MORE: Appeals Court Says Georgia Abortion Law Should Take EffectGeorgia’s law was passed by state lawmakers and signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 but it had been blocked from taking effect until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, who had protected the right to an abortion for nearly 50 years. The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals allowed Georgia to begin enforcing its abortion law just over three weeks after the high court’s decision in June.The law includes exceptions for rape and incest, as long as a police report is filed, and allows for later abortions when the womans life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable.The state has argued that the Roe decision itself was wrong and the Supreme Court ruling wiped it out of existence.In August, McBurney rejected a request by the plaintiffs to immediately block the abortion law while the lawsuit was pending, though he stressed that decision did not touch on the merits of the case. Earlier this month, he denied a request by state officials to postpone the trial, which he will decide, not a jury. Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Man cut holes in Milwaukee Food Market roof, stole money, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man blamed his crack cocaine addiction for leading him to burglarize three businesses over 20 days, according to prosecutors. At the Milwaukee Food Market, he allegedly admitted to entering through the roof on separate occasions. Lorne Pearman, 59, faces four counts of burglary of a building...
Milwaukee man stabbed, killed during argument near 27th and Kilbourn
A Milwaukee man was stabbed and killed during an argument near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the homicide happened around 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee man burglarized 8 businesses over 8 days, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Octavius Maddox, 34, of Milwaukee, faces eight counts of burglary of a building or dwelling after prosecutors say he burglarized eight businesses, many of them on North Avenue, over eight days. The first crime happened Sept. 29 at Advance Auto Parts on North Avenue, where surveillance showed a...
Three Wisconsin teenagers sustain serious injuries after crashing stolen car into a tree
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three teenagers suffered serious injuries after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it into a tree in Milwaukee County on Tuesday. According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the crash happened at around 5:39 p.m. on the 4900 block of West Good Hope Road. Officers...
Milwaukee man trapped under dumpster dies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 56, died after he became trapped under a dumpster Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. This happened around 1 p.m. near 6th and Lapham. Police said the man was connecting a dumpster to a pickup truck when he got trapped under/inside the dumpster hydraulic mechanism, causing his death.
I-TEAM: Driver faces lesser charge after killing pedestrian in Milwaukee
A driver is facing a lesser charge after killing a pedestrian in a crash so loud, it set off a ShotSpotter Alert. The driver, 23-year-old Christdon Gordon, remained on the scene and was arrested.
Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'
MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
Milwaukee hit-and-run driver said man ‘jumped’ in front of him, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee hit-and-run driver told investigators a pedestrian "jumped directly in front of his vehicle," and he didn't stop because he "freaked out" after the crash, a criminal complaint says. Jose Pizarro-Perez, 25, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Oct. 9 hit-and-run near 14th...
Milwaukee chase, crash at Teutonia and Mill; 2 injured, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were seriously injured following collision at N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Mill Road on Sunday evening, Oct. 23. The collision ended what was a police chase that started around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The fleeing driver was arrested. Officials say police responded to a...
22nd and Center shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 22nd and Center on Monday afternoon, Oct. 24. Officials say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Police are seeking the shooting in this incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
Milwaukee Cricket robbery, 76th and Mill, employee hit
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a Cricket Wireless employee was hit during a robbery near 76th and Mill Sunday, Oct. 23. Police said the assailants got away with property from the business during the robbery around 3:30 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to...
Charges filed in murder of 20-year-old Milwaukee woman, victim's family speaks out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Criminal charges were filed this week, one month after the life of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman came to a violent end. CBS 58's Michele Fiore sat down with the victim's parents. Kania Brunson's mom calls her daughter her best friend. Two men face charges, but the...
Car crashes head-on into Milwaukee bus on 6th Street Viaduct
A driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, injuring one person on Saturday.
35th and Clarke shooting; man wounded during robbery
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near 35th and Clarke. It happened at approximately 3:00 a.m. The victim, a 56-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a robbery. No arrests...
